Burst Executor D38G

[Gold Intelligent Trading EA | Risk Control is Steady, Profit Breakthrough]
The intelligent trading EA, which is customized for the fluctuation characteristics of gold, takes the hard-core trading system as the core, and each order is derived from the accurate judgment of market trends and supporting pressures by quantitative models, so as to eliminate subjective interference and make trading decisions more objective and efficient.

Equipped with multi-dimensional risk control system, dynamic stop-loss and profit-taking+position intelligent control double insurance, strictly lock the single risk threshold, even in the face of gold gap and black swan market, it can effectively avoid sharp retracement and protect the principal security.

It also has an intelligent algorithm of floating profit and jiacang, which automatically enlarges the profit position when the trend is clear, so that the profit can roll up in the trend, which will not waste the unilateral market dividend, but also balance the risk and income through the step-by-step jiacang strategy, and realize the closed-loop transaction of "risk control bottoming, profitability is not capped"!

This EA has been revised and tested for 38 times, and every upgrade has added EA's stable profitability before it is finally determined that this is the final version.

At present, this EA only aims at the long-term back test and firm verification of spot gold trading, and realizes long-term stable profit according to the following settings. If you need other varieties of trading period, please change the settings according to the actual situation.



This EA is a step-by-step pricing, and the price will increase by 10% for every 10 copies sold.
