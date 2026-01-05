Telegram SDK (MT4/MT5) — Developer Guide (Send Messages + Photos + Threading)

This article is a step-by-step guide for developers who bought Telegram SDK (compiled library) and want to integrate Telegram notifications into their own MQL4/MQL5 code. It covers both versions: MT4 and MT5.
Products
- Telegram SDK (MT4): Market page
- Telegram SDK (MT5): Market page
Not a coder? Use the ready-to-run “Send To Telegram” utilities
If you do not write code and you want a solution you can just attach to a chart and configure via inputs, use these products instead (they are full-featured, highly customizable, and ready to run):
- MT5 Send To Telegram: Market page
- MT4 Send To Telegram: Market page
1) Who this SDK is for (important)
- Developers only: You must be able to write/compile an EA or Script and use #import .
- This is a compiled library ( .ex4/.ex5 ). You call its functions from your own program.
- No chart UI, no inputs panel, no “drag & drop to use” behavior (that’s what the Utilities are for).
Limitations you must know
- WebRequest is required. If WebRequest is blocked or not whitelisted, sending will fail.
- Strategy Tester: WebRequest is typically restricted in the tester, so treat this as a live/demo chart feature, not a backtest feature.
- Custom Indicators: WebRequest usage is restricted in indicators on many builds — use an EA/Script/Service for Telegram sending.
2) After purchase: where the files are & how to install
Important note about #import paths (MQL4/MQL5)
In both MQL4 and MQL5, #import searches relative to the Libraries folder:
- MT4: <Data Folder>\MQL4\Libraries\
- MT5: <Data Folder>\MQL5\Libraries\
Therefore, to use this SDK as an imported library, you must place the .ex4/.ex5 file into Libraries and then import it by filename.
Step 2.1 — Open your terminal data folder
- In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder
- Go to the MQL4 or MQL5 folder depending on your platform.
Step 2.2 — Download from Market (inside terminal)
- Open the Market tab:
- MT4: View → Terminal → Market → Purchased
- MT5: View → Toolbox → Market → Purchased
- Find the product and click Download/Install.
Step 2.3 — Where the Market puts the downloaded file (actual location)
After installation, this product is placed under the Scripts\Market folder inside the terminal Data Folder:
- MT4: <Data Folder>\MQL4\Scripts\Market\Telegram SDK.ex4
- MT5: <Data Folder>\MQL5\Scripts\Market\Telegram SDK.ex5
Step 2.4 — Required step: copy the SDK file into Libraries and import
Because #import resolves libraries from the Libraries folder, you must copy the compiled file from Scripts\Market to Libraries:
- MT4: copy Telegram SDK.ex4 from MQL4\Scripts\Market\ to MQL4\Libraries\
- MT5: copy Telegram SDK.ex5 from MQL5\Scripts\Market\ to MQL5\Libraries\
Then import by filename:
#import "Telegram SDK.ex4" // declarations... #import
#import "Telegram SDK.ex5" // declarations... #import
Tip: After copying, restart MetaEditor (and/or the terminal) if MetaEditor does not detect the library immediately.
Tip: MetaEditor can generate an import/include stub automatically from an exported library (Tools → Generate Include File). This is a convenient way to avoid manual prototype mistakes.
3) Telegram prerequisites (token + chat id)
Step 3.1 — Create a bot token
- In Telegram, search for @BotFather
- Create a bot and copy the bot token (looks like 123456789:AA.... )
Step 3.2 — Get your chat_id (private / group / channel)
- Private chat: chat_id is your user chat id (commonly a positive number).
- Groups / supergroups / channels: chat_id is often a negative number like -100xxxxxxxxxx .
- You can also use @channelusername in some cases, depending on channel settings.
4) MetaTrader settings (WebRequest whitelist)
You must allow WebRequest for Telegram API in terminal options, otherwise calls fail.
- Go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
- Enable: Allow WebRequest for listed URL
- Add this URL:
https://api.telegram.org
5) Import stub (copy/paste)
MT4 Import Stub
#import "Telegram SDK.ex4" int TG_Init(string token, string chat_id); void TG_SetTimeoutMs(int ms); void TG_SetRetries(int n); void TG_SetDebug(bool on); string TG_Version(); // Base send (manual reply id) int TG_SendMessage(string token, string chat_id, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); int TG_SendMessageDefault(string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); // Threading (flow cũ) int TG_SendMessageThread(string token, string chat_id, string thread_key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendMessageThreadDefault(string thread_key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Legacy int key (MT4 ticket) int TG_SendMessageThreadInt(string token, string chat_id, int key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendMessageThreadIntDefault(int key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Photo base int TG_SendPhotoFile(string token, string chat_id, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); // Photo default int TG_SendPhotoFileDefault(string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); // Photo threading int TG_SendPhotoFileThread(string token, string chat_id, string thread_key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadDefault(string thread_key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Photo threading legacy int key int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadInt(string token, string chat_id, int key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadIntDefault(int key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Map (optional, power-user) bool TG_SaveRootMessageId(string key, int message_id); int TG_GetRootMessageId(string key); // Validate bool TG_ValidateToken(string token); bool TG_ValidateChatID(string token, string chat_id); // Last error int TG_GetLastHttpCode(); int TG_GetLastErrorCode(); string TG_GetLastErrorMessage(); string TG_GetLastResponseRaw(); #import
MT5 Import Stub
#import "Telegram SDK.ex5" int TG_Init(string token, string chat_id); void TG_SetTimeoutMs(int ms); void TG_SetRetries(int n); void TG_SetDebug(bool on); string TG_Version(); // Base send (manual reply id) int TG_SendMessage(string token, string chat_id, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); int TG_SendMessageDefault(string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); // Threading (flow cũ) int TG_SendMessageThread(string token, string chat_id, string thread_key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendMessageThreadDefault(string thread_key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Legacy MT5 ticket key (ulong) int TG_SendMessageThreadULong(string token, string chat_id, ulong key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendMessageThreadULongDefault(ulong key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Photo base int TG_SendPhotoFile(string token, string chat_id, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); // Photo default int TG_SendPhotoFileDefault(string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); // Photo threading int TG_SendPhotoFileThread(string token, string chat_id, string thread_key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadDefault(string thread_key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Photo threading legacy ulong key int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadULong(string token, string chat_id, ulong key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadULongDefault(ulong key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Map (optional, power-user) bool TG_SaveRootMessageId(string key, int message_id); int TG_GetRootMessageId(string key); // Validate bool TG_ValidateToken(string token); bool TG_ValidateChatID(string token, string chat_id); // Last error int TG_GetLastHttpCode(); int TG_GetLastErrorCode(); string TG_GetLastErrorMessage(); string TG_GetLastResponseRaw(); #import
6) Quick Start (minimal working example)
This minimal EA sends 1 message on startup. Note: the SDK supports |n as a newline placeholder.
MT4 Minimal EA
#property strict #import "Telegram SDK.ex4" int TG_Init(string token, string chat_id); void TG_SetDebug(bool on); int TG_SendMessageDefault(string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); int TG_GetLastHttpCode(); int TG_GetLastErrorCode(); string TG_GetLastErrorMessage(); #import int OnInit() { TG_SetDebug(true); // Put your real token/chat_id here: TG_Init("123456789:AA....YOUR_TOKEN....", "-1001234567890"); int mid = TG_SendMessageDefault("Hello from MT4|n<b>Telegram SDK</b>", "HTML", true, false, 0); Print("mid=", mid, " http=", TG_GetLastHttpCode(), " err=", TG_GetLastErrorCode(), " msg=", TG_GetLastErrorMessage()); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) {} void OnTick() {}
MT5 Minimal EA
#property strict #import "Telegram SDK.ex5" int TG_Init(string token, string chat_id); void TG_SetDebug(bool on); int TG_SendMessageDefault(string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); int TG_GetLastHttpCode(); int TG_GetLastErrorCode(); string TG_GetLastErrorMessage(); #import int OnInit() { TG_SetDebug(true); // Put your real token/chat_id here: TG_Init("123456789:AA....YOUR_TOKEN....", "-1001234567890"); int mid = TG_SendMessageDefault("Hello from MT5|n<b>Telegram SDK</b>", "HTML", true, false, 0); Print("mid=", mid, " http=", TG_GetLastHttpCode(), " err=", TG_GetLastErrorCode(), " msg=", TG_GetLastErrorMessage()); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
7) Text messages (Base API)
7.1 TG_Init + Default calls
- Call TG_Init(token, chat_id) once (e.g., in OnInit() ).
- Then use ...Default() methods so you don’t pass token/chat_id every time.
7.2 parse_mode
- Use "HTML" if you want formatting like <b>bold</b> , <i>italic</i> , etc.
- Use "Markdown" or "MarkdownV2" if you prefer Markdown style.
- Use "" (empty) for plain text.
7.3 disable_preview / disable_notification
- disable_preview=true avoids link previews (cleaner channels).
- disable_notification=true sends silently (no notification sound).
8) Threading (the “flow cũ”)
Threading here means: you send one ROOT message, then later updates can reply to that ROOT message, keeping a clean timeline per trade/order.
8.1 The core idea
- thread_key identifies the thread (example: ticket id, order id, custom string like "EURUSD#A1" ).
- saveAsRoot = store the returned message_id as the ROOT for that key.
- replyToRoot = automatically reply to the stored ROOT message_id.
Important: ROOT mapping is kept in memory. If you restart the terminal/EA, you must send ROOT again (or store/reload mapping yourself).
8.2 Minimal “flow cũ” demo — MT4 (int key)
#property strict #import "Telegram SDK.ex4" int TG_Init(string token, string chat_id); void TG_SetDebug(bool on); int TG_SendMessageThreadIntDefault(int key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_GetLastHttpCode(); int TG_GetLastErrorCode(); string TG_GetLastErrorMessage(); #import int OnInit() { TG_SetDebug(true); TG_Init("123456789:AA....YOUR_TOKEN....", "-1001234567890"); int ticket = 10001; // 1) ROOT message int root_mid = TG_SendMessageThreadIntDefault(ticket, "Order opened (ROOT)|nTicket=" + IntegerToString(ticket), "HTML", true, false, true, false); // 2) REPLY message (goes under ROOT) int reply_mid = TG_SendMessageThreadIntDefault(ticket, "Update (REPLY)|nSL moved...", "HTML", true, false, false, true); Print("root_mid=", root_mid, " reply_mid=", reply_mid, " http=", TG_GetLastHttpCode(), " err=", TG_GetLastErrorCode(), " msg=", TG_GetLastErrorMessage()); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
8.3 Minimal “flow cũ” demo — MT5 (ulong key)
#property strict #import "Telegram SDK.ex5" int TG_Init(string token, string chat_id); void TG_SetDebug(bool on); int TG_SendMessageThreadULongDefault(ulong key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_GetLastHttpCode(); int TG_GetLastErrorCode(); string TG_GetLastErrorMessage(); #import int OnInit() { TG_SetDebug(true); TG_Init("123456789:AA....YOUR_TOKEN....", "-1001234567890"); ulong ticket = 10001; int root_mid = TG_SendMessageThreadULongDefault(ticket, "MT5 ROOT|nTicket=" + (string)ticket, "HTML", true, false, true, false); int reply_mid = TG_SendMessageThreadULongDefault(ticket, "MT5 REPLY|nTP changed...", "HTML", true, false, false, true); Print("root_mid=", root_mid, " reply_mid=", reply_mid, " http=", TG_GetLastHttpCode(), " err=", TG_GetLastErrorCode(), " msg=", TG_GetLastErrorMessage()); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
9) Send photos (sendPhoto)
9.1 Where to put image files
The SDK reads image files using the terminal sandbox. The simplest rule:
- Put your image into:
- MT4: <Data Folder>\MQL4\Files\
- MT5: <Data Folder>\MQL5\Files\
- Then pass file_path as just the filename (example: "shot.png" ) or a subfolder path inside Files.
9.2 Photo examples
Send photo (default)
// caption supports parse_mode too (e.g. "HTML") int mid = TG_SendPhotoFileDefault("shot.png", "Chart screenshot|n<b>XAUUSD</b>", "HTML", false, 0);
Send photo threaded (save ROOT + reply later)
// ROOT photo int root_photo = TG_SendPhotoFileThreadDefault("trade#10001", "shot.png", "ROOT screenshot", "", false, true, // saveAsRoot false); // replyToRoot
10) Error handling & debugging (must-read)
10.1 Always check these after a send
- TG_GetLastHttpCode() — HTTP response code (200 = OK)
- TG_GetLastErrorCode() — Telegram error code or internal code
- TG_GetLastErrorMessage() — human-readable message
- TG_GetLastResponseRaw() — raw JSON response (useful for troubleshooting)
10.2 Common failure causes
- WebRequest not allowed: You forgot to whitelist https://api.telegram.org in Options.
- Wrong token/chat_id: Telegram returns an error in JSON (check LastErrorMessage).
- Rate limits (429): Too many messages too fast. Use fewer calls, or keep TG_SetRetries(n) reasonable.
10.3 Performance tip
Do not send a message on every tick. Instead, trigger only on events (new trade, close, SL/TP change, etc.), or implement a simple throttling/queue.
11) Recommended settings
- TG_SetTimeoutMs(10000) for a stable network environment.
- TG_SetRetries(2) or 3 to survive short outages, but don’t spam.
- TG_SetDebug(true) while integrating; turn off in production if you want a clean Journal.
12) Final notes + please support the product ❤️
If Telegram SDK saved you development time and worked well for your project, please consider leaving a 5-star review on the Market page. It helps a lot with product ranking and future updates.
- Telegram SDK (MT4): Leave a review
- Telegram SDK (MT5): Leave a review
And again — if you want a ready-to-run version for non-coders:
- MT5 Send To Telegram: Market page
- MT4 Send To Telegram: Market page