Telegram SDK (MT4/MT5) — Developer Guide (Send Messages + Photos + Threading)

This article is a step-by-step guide for developers who bought Telegram SDK (compiled library) and want to integrate Telegram notifications into their own MQL4/MQL5 code. It covers both versions: MT4 and MT5.

Telegram SDK (MT4) : Market page

: Market page Telegram SDK (MT5): Market page

MT5 Send To Telegram : Market page

: Market page MT4 Send To Telegram: Market page

1) Who this SDK is for (important)

Developers only : You must be able to write/compile an EA or Script and use #import .

: You must be able to write/compile an EA or Script and use #import . This is a compiled library ( .ex4/.ex5 ). You call its functions from your own program.

( .ex4/.ex5 ). You call its functions from your own program. No chart UI, no inputs panel, no “drag & drop to use” behavior (that’s what the Utilities are for).

Limitations you must know

WebRequest is required . If WebRequest is blocked or not whitelisted, sending will fail.

. If WebRequest is blocked or not whitelisted, sending will fail. Strategy Tester : WebRequest is typically restricted in the tester, so treat this as a live/demo chart feature , not a backtest feature.

: WebRequest is typically restricted in the tester, so treat this as a , not a backtest feature. Custom Indicators: WebRequest usage is restricted in indicators on many builds — use an EA/Script/Service for Telegram sending.

2) After purchase: where the files are & how to install

Important note about #import paths (MQL4/MQL5)

In both MQL4 and MQL5, #import searches relative to the Libraries folder:

MT4 : <Data Folder>\MQL4\Libraries\

: <Data Folder>\MQL4\Libraries\ MT5: <Data Folder>\MQL5\Libraries\

Therefore, to use this SDK as an imported library, you must place the .ex4/.ex5 file into Libraries and then import it by filename.

Step 2.1 — Open your terminal data folder

In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder Go to the MQL4 or MQL5 folder depending on your platform.

Step 2.2 — Download from Market (inside terminal)

Open the Market tab: MT4 : View → Terminal → Market → Purchased

: View → Terminal → → MT5: View → Toolbox → Market → Purchased Find the product and click Download/Install.

Step 2.3 — Where the Market puts the downloaded file (actual location)

After installation, this product is placed under the Scripts\Market folder inside the terminal Data Folder:

MT4 : <Data Folder>\MQL4\Scripts\Market\Telegram SDK.ex4

: <Data Folder>\MQL4\Scripts\Market\Telegram SDK.ex4 MT5: <Data Folder>\MQL5\Scripts\Market\Telegram SDK.ex5

Step 2.4 — Required step: copy the SDK file into Libraries and import

Because #import resolves libraries from the Libraries folder, you must copy the compiled file from Scripts\Market to Libraries:

MT4 : copy Telegram SDK.ex4 from MQL4\Scripts\Market\ to MQL4\Libraries\

: copy Telegram SDK.ex4 from MQL4\Scripts\Market\ to MQL4\Libraries\ MT5: copy Telegram SDK.ex5 from MQL5\Scripts\Market\ to MQL5\Libraries\

Then import by filename:

#import "Telegram SDK.ex4" // declarations... #import

#import "Telegram SDK.ex5" // declarations... #import

Tip: After copying, restart MetaEditor (and/or the terminal) if MetaEditor does not detect the library immediately.

Tip: MetaEditor can generate an import/include stub automatically from an exported library (Tools → Generate Include File). This is a convenient way to avoid manual prototype mistakes.

3) Telegram prerequisites (token + chat id)

Step 3.1 — Create a bot token

In Telegram, search for @BotFather Create a bot and copy the bot token (looks like 123456789:AA.... )

Step 3.2 — Get your chat_id (private / group / channel)

Private chat : chat_id is your user chat id (commonly a positive number).

: chat_id is your user chat id (commonly a positive number). Groups / supergroups / channels : chat_id is often a negative number like -100xxxxxxxxxx .

: chat_id is often a negative number like -100xxxxxxxxxx . You can also use @channelusername in some cases, depending on channel settings.

4) MetaTrader settings (WebRequest whitelist)

You must allow WebRequest for Telegram API in terminal options, otherwise calls fail.

Go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Enable: Allow WebRequest for listed URL Add this URL:

5) Import stub (copy/paste)

MT4 Import Stub

#import "Telegram SDK.ex4" int TG_Init(string token, string chat_id); void TG_SetTimeoutMs(int ms); void TG_SetRetries(int n); void TG_SetDebug(bool on); string TG_Version(); // Base send (manual reply id) int TG_SendMessage(string token, string chat_id, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); int TG_SendMessageDefault(string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); // Threading (flow cũ) int TG_SendMessageThread(string token, string chat_id, string thread_key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendMessageThreadDefault(string thread_key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Legacy int key (MT4 ticket) int TG_SendMessageThreadInt(string token, string chat_id, int key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendMessageThreadIntDefault(int key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Photo base int TG_SendPhotoFile(string token, string chat_id, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); // Photo default int TG_SendPhotoFileDefault(string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); // Photo threading int TG_SendPhotoFileThread(string token, string chat_id, string thread_key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadDefault(string thread_key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Photo threading legacy int key int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadInt(string token, string chat_id, int key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadIntDefault(int key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Map (optional, power-user) bool TG_SaveRootMessageId(string key, int message_id); int TG_GetRootMessageId(string key); // Validate bool TG_ValidateToken(string token); bool TG_ValidateChatID(string token, string chat_id); // Last error int TG_GetLastHttpCode(); int TG_GetLastErrorCode(); string TG_GetLastErrorMessage(); string TG_GetLastResponseRaw(); #import

MT5 Import Stub

#import "Telegram SDK.ex5" int TG_Init(string token, string chat_id); void TG_SetTimeoutMs(int ms); void TG_SetRetries(int n); void TG_SetDebug(bool on); string TG_Version(); // Base send (manual reply id) int TG_SendMessage(string token, string chat_id, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); int TG_SendMessageDefault(string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); // Threading (flow cũ) int TG_SendMessageThread(string token, string chat_id, string thread_key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendMessageThreadDefault(string thread_key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Legacy MT5 ticket key (ulong) int TG_SendMessageThreadULong(string token, string chat_id, ulong key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendMessageThreadULongDefault(ulong key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Photo base int TG_SendPhotoFile(string token, string chat_id, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); // Photo default int TG_SendPhotoFileDefault(string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); // Photo threading int TG_SendPhotoFileThread(string token, string chat_id, string thread_key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadDefault(string thread_key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Photo threading legacy ulong key int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadULong(string token, string chat_id, ulong key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadULongDefault(ulong key, string file_path, string caption, string parse_mode, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); // Map (optional, power-user) bool TG_SaveRootMessageId(string key, int message_id); int TG_GetRootMessageId(string key); // Validate bool TG_ValidateToken(string token); bool TG_ValidateChatID(string token, string chat_id); // Last error int TG_GetLastHttpCode(); int TG_GetLastErrorCode(); string TG_GetLastErrorMessage(); string TG_GetLastResponseRaw(); #import

6) Quick Start (minimal working example)

This minimal EA sends 1 message on startup. Note: the SDK supports |n as a newline placeholder.

MT4 Minimal EA

#property strict #import "Telegram SDK.ex4" int TG_Init(string token, string chat_id); void TG_SetDebug(bool on); int TG_SendMessageDefault(string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); int TG_GetLastHttpCode(); int TG_GetLastErrorCode(); string TG_GetLastErrorMessage(); #import int OnInit() { TG_SetDebug(true); // Put your real token/chat_id here: TG_Init("123456789:AA....YOUR_TOKEN....", "-1001234567890"); int mid = TG_SendMessageDefault("Hello from MT4|n<b>Telegram SDK</b>", "HTML", true, false, 0); Print("mid=", mid, " http=", TG_GetLastHttpCode(), " err=", TG_GetLastErrorCode(), " msg=", TG_GetLastErrorMessage()); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) {} void OnTick() {}

MT5 Minimal EA

#property strict #import "Telegram SDK.ex5" int TG_Init(string token, string chat_id); void TG_SetDebug(bool on); int TG_SendMessageDefault(string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id); int TG_GetLastHttpCode(); int TG_GetLastErrorCode(); string TG_GetLastErrorMessage(); #import int OnInit() { TG_SetDebug(true); // Put your real token/chat_id here: TG_Init("123456789:AA....YOUR_TOKEN....", "-1001234567890"); int mid = TG_SendMessageDefault("Hello from MT5|n<b>Telegram SDK</b>", "HTML", true, false, 0); Print("mid=", mid, " http=", TG_GetLastHttpCode(), " err=", TG_GetLastErrorCode(), " msg=", TG_GetLastErrorMessage()); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }

7) Text messages (Base API)

7.1 TG_Init + Default calls

Call TG_Init(token, chat_id) once (e.g., in OnInit() ).

Then use ...Default() methods so you don’t pass token/chat_id every time.

7.2 parse_mode

Use "HTML" if you want formatting like <b>bold</b> , <i>italic</i> , etc.

Use "Markdown" or "MarkdownV2" if you prefer Markdown style.

Use "" (empty) for plain text.

7.3 disable_preview / disable_notification

disable_preview=true avoids link previews (cleaner channels).

disable_notification=true sends silently (no notification sound).

8) Threading (the “flow cũ”)

Threading here means: you send one ROOT message, then later updates can reply to that ROOT message, keeping a clean timeline per trade/order.

8.1 The core idea

thread_key identifies the thread (example: ticket id, order id, custom string like "EURUSD#A1" ).

identifies the thread (example: ticket id, order id, custom string like "EURUSD#A1" ). saveAsRoot = store the returned message_id as the ROOT for that key.

= store the returned message_id as the ROOT for that key. replyToRoot = automatically reply to the stored ROOT message_id.

Important: ROOT mapping is kept in memory. If you restart the terminal/EA, you must send ROOT again (or store/reload mapping yourself).

8.2 Minimal “flow cũ” demo — MT4 (int key)

#property strict #import "Telegram SDK.ex4" int TG_Init(string token, string chat_id); void TG_SetDebug(bool on); int TG_SendMessageThreadIntDefault(int key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_GetLastHttpCode(); int TG_GetLastErrorCode(); string TG_GetLastErrorMessage(); #import int OnInit() { TG_SetDebug(true); TG_Init("123456789:AA....YOUR_TOKEN....", "-1001234567890"); int ticket = 10001; // 1) ROOT message int root_mid = TG_SendMessageThreadIntDefault(ticket, "Order opened (ROOT)|nTicket=" + IntegerToString(ticket), "HTML", true, false, true, false); // 2) REPLY message (goes under ROOT) int reply_mid = TG_SendMessageThreadIntDefault(ticket, "Update (REPLY)|nSL moved...", "HTML", true, false, false, true); Print("root_mid=", root_mid, " reply_mid=", reply_mid, " http=", TG_GetLastHttpCode(), " err=", TG_GetLastErrorCode(), " msg=", TG_GetLastErrorMessage()); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }

8.3 Minimal “flow cũ” demo — MT5 (ulong key)

#property strict #import "Telegram SDK.ex5" int TG_Init(string token, string chat_id); void TG_SetDebug(bool on); int TG_SendMessageThreadULongDefault(ulong key, string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification, bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot); int TG_GetLastHttpCode(); int TG_GetLastErrorCode(); string TG_GetLastErrorMessage(); #import int OnInit() { TG_SetDebug(true); TG_Init("123456789:AA....YOUR_TOKEN....", "-1001234567890"); ulong ticket = 10001; int root_mid = TG_SendMessageThreadULongDefault(ticket, "MT5 ROOT|nTicket=" + (string)ticket, "HTML", true, false, true, false); int reply_mid = TG_SendMessageThreadULongDefault(ticket, "MT5 REPLY|nTP changed...", "HTML", true, false, false, true); Print("root_mid=", root_mid, " reply_mid=", reply_mid, " http=", TG_GetLastHttpCode(), " err=", TG_GetLastErrorCode(), " msg=", TG_GetLastErrorMessage()); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }

9) Send photos (sendPhoto)

9.1 Where to put image files

The SDK reads image files using the terminal sandbox. The simplest rule:

Put your image into: MT4 : <Data Folder>\MQL4\Files\ MT5 : <Data Folder>\MQL5\Files\

Then pass file_path as just the filename (example: "shot.png" ) or a subfolder path inside Files.

9.2 Photo examples

Send photo (default)

// caption supports parse_mode too (e.g. "HTML") int mid = TG_SendPhotoFileDefault("shot.png", "Chart screenshot|n<b>XAUUSD</b>", "HTML", false, 0);

Send photo threaded (save ROOT + reply later)

// ROOT photo int root_photo = TG_SendPhotoFileThreadDefault("trade#10001", "shot.png", "ROOT screenshot", "", false, true, // saveAsRoot false); // replyToRoot

10) Error handling & debugging (must-read)

10.1 Always check these after a send

TG_GetLastHttpCode() — HTTP response code (200 = OK)

TG_GetLastErrorCode() — Telegram error code or internal code

TG_GetLastErrorMessage() — human-readable message

TG_GetLastResponseRaw() — raw JSON response (useful for troubleshooting)

10.2 Common failure causes

WebRequest not allowed : You forgot to whitelist https://api.telegram.org in Options.

: You forgot to whitelist https://api.telegram.org in Options. Wrong token/chat_id : Telegram returns an error in JSON (check LastErrorMessage).

: Telegram returns an error in JSON (check LastErrorMessage). Rate limits (429): Too many messages too fast. Use fewer calls, or keep TG_SetRetries(n) reasonable.

10.3 Performance tip

Do not send a message on every tick. Instead, trigger only on events (new trade, close, SL/TP change, etc.), or implement a simple throttling/queue.

11) Recommended settings

TG_SetTimeoutMs(10000) for a stable network environment.

TG_SetRetries(2) or 3 to survive short outages, but don’t spam.

TG_SetDebug(true) while integrating; turn off in production if you want a clean Journal.

12) Final notes + please support the product ❤️

If Telegram SDK saved you development time and worked well for your project, please consider leaving a 5-star review on the Market page. It helps a lot with product ranking and future updates.

