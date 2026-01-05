Telegram SDK (MT4/MT5) — Developer Guide (Send Messages + Photos + Threading)
Telegram SDK (MT4/MT5) — Developer Guide (Send Messages + Photos + Threading)

5 January 2026, 17:40
The Hung Ngo
The Hung Ngo
This article is a step-by-step guide for developers who bought Telegram SDK (compiled library) and want to integrate Telegram notifications into their own MQL4/MQL5 code. It covers both versions: MT4 and MT5.

Not a coder? Use the ready-to-run “Send To Telegram” utilities

If you do not write code and you want a solution you can just attach to a chart and configure via inputs, use these products instead (they are full-featured, highly customizable, and ready to run):

1) Who this SDK is for (important)

  • Developers only: You must be able to write/compile an EA or Script and use #import .
  • This is a compiled library ( .ex4/.ex5 ). You call its functions from your own program.
  • No chart UI, no inputs panel, no “drag & drop to use” behavior (that’s what the Utilities are for).

Limitations you must know

  • WebRequest is required. If WebRequest is blocked or not whitelisted, sending will fail.
  • Strategy Tester: WebRequest is typically restricted in the tester, so treat this as a live/demo chart feature, not a backtest feature.
  • Custom Indicators: WebRequest usage is restricted in indicators on many builds — use an EA/Script/Service for Telegram sending.

2) After purchase: where the files are & how to install

Important note about #import paths (MQL4/MQL5)

In both MQL4 and MQL5, #import searches relative to the Libraries folder:

  • MT4: <Data Folder>\MQL4\Libraries\
  • MT5: <Data Folder>\MQL5\Libraries\

Therefore, to use this SDK as an imported library, you must place the .ex4/.ex5  file into Libraries and then import it by filename.

Step 2.1 — Open your terminal data folder

  1. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder
  2. Go to the MQL4 or MQL5 folder depending on your platform.

Step 2.2 — Download from Market (inside terminal)

  1. Open the Market tab:
    • MT4: View → Terminal → MarketPurchased
    • MT5: View → Toolbox → MarketPurchased
  2. Find the product and click Download/Install.

Step 2.3 — Where the Market puts the downloaded file (actual location)

After installation, this product is placed under the Scripts\Market folder inside the terminal Data Folder:

  • MT4: <Data Folder>\MQL4\Scripts\Market\Telegram SDK.ex4
  • MT5: <Data Folder>\MQL5\Scripts\Market\Telegram SDK.ex5

Step 2.4 — Required step: copy the SDK file into Libraries and import

Because #import resolves libraries from the Libraries folder, you must copy the compiled file from Scripts\Market to Libraries:

  • MT4: copy Telegram SDK.ex4 from MQL4\Scripts\Market\ to MQL4\Libraries\
  • MT5: copy Telegram SDK.ex5 from MQL5\Scripts\Market\ to MQL5\Libraries\

Then import by filename:

#import "Telegram SDK.ex4"
   // declarations...
#import
#import "Telegram SDK.ex5"
   // declarations...
#import

Tip: After copying, restart MetaEditor (and/or the terminal) if MetaEditor does not detect the library immediately.

Tip: MetaEditor can generate an import/include stub automatically from an exported library (Tools → Generate Include File). This is a convenient way to avoid manual prototype mistakes.

3) Telegram prerequisites (token + chat id)

Step 3.1 — Create a bot token

  1. In Telegram, search for @BotFather
  2. Create a bot and copy the bot token (looks like 123456789:AA.... )

Step 3.2 — Get your chat_id (private / group / channel)

  • Private chat: chat_id is your user chat id (commonly a positive number).
  • Groups / supergroups / channels: chat_id is often a negative number like -100xxxxxxxxxx .
  • You can also use @channelusername in some cases, depending on channel settings.

4) MetaTrader settings (WebRequest whitelist)

You must allow WebRequest for Telegram API in terminal options, otherwise calls fail.

  1. Go to: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
  2. Enable: Allow WebRequest for listed URL
  3. Add this URL:
https://api.telegram.org

5) Import stub (copy/paste)

MT4 Import Stub

#import "Telegram SDK.ex4"
   int    TG_Init(string token, string chat_id);
   void   TG_SetTimeoutMs(int ms);
   void   TG_SetRetries(int n);
   void   TG_SetDebug(bool on);
   string TG_Version();

   // Base send (manual reply id)
   int TG_SendMessage(string token, string chat_id, string text,
                      string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                      int reply_to_message_id);
   int TG_SendMessageDefault(string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                             int reply_to_message_id);

   // Threading (flow cũ)
   int TG_SendMessageThread(string token, string chat_id, string thread_key,
                            string text, string parse_mode,
                            bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                            bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);
   int TG_SendMessageThreadDefault(string thread_key,
                                   string text, string parse_mode,
                                   bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                                   bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);

   // Legacy int key (MT4 ticket)
   int TG_SendMessageThreadInt(string token, string chat_id, int key,
                               string text, string parse_mode,
                               bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                               bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);
   int TG_SendMessageThreadIntDefault(int key,
                                      string text, string parse_mode,
                                      bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                                      bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);

   // Photo base
   int TG_SendPhotoFile(string token, string chat_id, string file_path,
                        string caption, string parse_mode,
                        bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id);

   // Photo default
   int TG_SendPhotoFileDefault(string file_path,
                               string caption, string parse_mode,
                               bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id);

   // Photo threading
   int TG_SendPhotoFileThread(string token, string chat_id, string thread_key,
                              string file_path,
                              string caption, string parse_mode,
                              bool disable_notification,
                              bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);
   int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadDefault(string thread_key,
                                     string file_path,
                                     string caption, string parse_mode,
                                     bool disable_notification,
                                     bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);

   // Photo threading legacy int key
   int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadInt(string token, string chat_id, int key,
                                 string file_path,
                                 string caption, string parse_mode,
                                 bool disable_notification,
                                 bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);
   int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadIntDefault(int key,
                                        string file_path,
                                        string caption, string parse_mode,
                                        bool disable_notification,
                                        bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);

   // Map (optional, power-user)
   bool TG_SaveRootMessageId(string key, int message_id);
   int  TG_GetRootMessageId(string key);

   // Validate
   bool TG_ValidateToken(string token);
   bool TG_ValidateChatID(string token, string chat_id);

   // Last error
   int    TG_GetLastHttpCode();
   int    TG_GetLastErrorCode();
   string TG_GetLastErrorMessage();
   string TG_GetLastResponseRaw();
#import

MT5 Import Stub

#import "Telegram SDK.ex5"
   int    TG_Init(string token, string chat_id);
   void   TG_SetTimeoutMs(int ms);
   void   TG_SetRetries(int n);
   void   TG_SetDebug(bool on);
   string TG_Version();

   // Base send (manual reply id)
   int TG_SendMessage(string token, string chat_id, string text,
                      string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                      int reply_to_message_id);
   int TG_SendMessageDefault(string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                             int reply_to_message_id);

   // Threading (flow cũ)
   int TG_SendMessageThread(string token, string chat_id, string thread_key,
                            string text, string parse_mode,
                            bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                            bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);
   int TG_SendMessageThreadDefault(string thread_key,
                                   string text, string parse_mode,
                                   bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                                   bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);

   // Legacy MT5 ticket key (ulong)
   int TG_SendMessageThreadULong(string token, string chat_id, ulong key,
                                 string text, string parse_mode,
                                 bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                                 bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);
   int TG_SendMessageThreadULongDefault(ulong key,
                                        string text, string parse_mode,
                                        bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                                        bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);

   // Photo base
   int TG_SendPhotoFile(string token, string chat_id, string file_path,
                        string caption, string parse_mode,
                        bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id);

   // Photo default
   int TG_SendPhotoFileDefault(string file_path,
                               string caption, string parse_mode,
                               bool disable_notification, int reply_to_message_id);

   // Photo threading
   int TG_SendPhotoFileThread(string token, string chat_id, string thread_key,
                              string file_path,
                              string caption, string parse_mode,
                              bool disable_notification,
                              bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);
   int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadDefault(string thread_key,
                                     string file_path,
                                     string caption, string parse_mode,
                                     bool disable_notification,
                                     bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);

   // Photo threading legacy ulong key
   int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadULong(string token, string chat_id, ulong key,
                                   string file_path,
                                   string caption, string parse_mode,
                                   bool disable_notification,
                                   bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);
   int TG_SendPhotoFileThreadULongDefault(ulong key,
                                          string file_path,
                                          string caption, string parse_mode,
                                          bool disable_notification,
                                          bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);

   // Map (optional, power-user)
   bool TG_SaveRootMessageId(string key, int message_id);
   int  TG_GetRootMessageId(string key);

   // Validate
   bool TG_ValidateToken(string token);
   bool TG_ValidateChatID(string token, string chat_id);

   // Last error
   int    TG_GetLastHttpCode();
   int    TG_GetLastErrorCode();
   string TG_GetLastErrorMessage();
   string TG_GetLastResponseRaw();
#import

6) Quick Start (minimal working example)

This minimal EA sends 1 message on startup. Note: the SDK supports |n as a newline placeholder.

MT4 Minimal EA

#property strict

#import "Telegram SDK.ex4"
   int  TG_Init(string token, string chat_id);
   void TG_SetDebug(bool on);
   int  TG_SendMessageDefault(string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                              int reply_to_message_id);
   int    TG_GetLastHttpCode();
   int    TG_GetLastErrorCode();
   string TG_GetLastErrorMessage();
#import

int OnInit()
{
   TG_SetDebug(true);

   // Put your real token/chat_id here:
   TG_Init("123456789:AA....YOUR_TOKEN....", "-1001234567890");

   int mid = TG_SendMessageDefault("Hello from MT4|n<b>Telegram SDK</b>", "HTML", true, false, 0);

   Print("mid=", mid,
         " http=", TG_GetLastHttpCode(),
         " err=",  TG_GetLastErrorCode(),
         " msg=",  TG_GetLastErrorMessage());

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

void OnDeinit(const int reason) {}
void OnTick() {}

MT5 Minimal EA

#property strict

#import "Telegram SDK.ex5"
   int  TG_Init(string token, string chat_id);
   void TG_SetDebug(bool on);
   int  TG_SendMessageDefault(string text, string parse_mode, bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                              int reply_to_message_id);
   int    TG_GetLastHttpCode();
   int    TG_GetLastErrorCode();
   string TG_GetLastErrorMessage();
#import

int OnInit()
{
   TG_SetDebug(true);

   // Put your real token/chat_id here:
   TG_Init("123456789:AA....YOUR_TOKEN....", "-1001234567890");

   int mid = TG_SendMessageDefault("Hello from MT5|n<b>Telegram SDK</b>", "HTML", true, false, 0);

   Print("mid=", mid,
         " http=", TG_GetLastHttpCode(),
         " err=",  TG_GetLastErrorCode(),
         " msg=",  TG_GetLastErrorMessage());

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

7) Text messages (Base API)

7.1 TG_Init + Default calls

  • Call TG_Init(token, chat_id) once (e.g., in OnInit() ).
  • Then use ...Default() methods so you don’t pass token/chat_id every time.

7.2 parse_mode

  • Use "HTML" if you want formatting like <b>bold</b> , <i>italic</i> , etc.
  • Use "Markdown" or "MarkdownV2" if you prefer Markdown style.
  • Use "" (empty) for plain text.

7.3 disable_preview / disable_notification

  • disable_preview=true avoids link previews (cleaner channels).
  • disable_notification=true sends silently (no notification sound).

8) Threading (the “flow cũ”)

Threading here means: you send one ROOT message, then later updates can reply to that ROOT message, keeping a clean timeline per trade/order.

8.1 The core idea

  • thread_key identifies the thread (example: ticket id, order id, custom string like "EURUSD#A1" ).
  • saveAsRoot = store the returned message_id as the ROOT for that key.
  • replyToRoot = automatically reply to the stored ROOT message_id.

Important: ROOT mapping is kept in memory. If you restart the terminal/EA, you must send ROOT again (or store/reload mapping yourself).

8.2 Minimal “flow cũ” demo — MT4 (int key)

#property strict

#import "Telegram SDK.ex4"
   int  TG_Init(string token, string chat_id);
   void TG_SetDebug(bool on);

   int TG_SendMessageThreadIntDefault(int key,
                                      string text, string parse_mode,
                                      bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                                      bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);

   int    TG_GetLastHttpCode();
   int    TG_GetLastErrorCode();
   string TG_GetLastErrorMessage();
#import

int OnInit()
{
   TG_SetDebug(true);
   TG_Init("123456789:AA....YOUR_TOKEN....", "-1001234567890");

   int ticket = 10001;

   // 1) ROOT message
   int root_mid = TG_SendMessageThreadIntDefault(ticket,
                                                 "Order opened (ROOT)|nTicket=" + IntegerToString(ticket),
                                                 "HTML", true, false,
                                                 true,  false);

   // 2) REPLY message (goes under ROOT)
   int reply_mid = TG_SendMessageThreadIntDefault(ticket,
                                                  "Update (REPLY)|nSL moved...",
                                                  "HTML", true, false,
                                                  false, true);

   Print("root_mid=", root_mid, " reply_mid=", reply_mid,
         " http=", TG_GetLastHttpCode(),
         " err=",  TG_GetLastErrorCode(),
         " msg=",  TG_GetLastErrorMessage());

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

8.3 Minimal “flow cũ” demo — MT5 (ulong key)

#property strict

#import "Telegram SDK.ex5"
   int  TG_Init(string token, string chat_id);
   void TG_SetDebug(bool on);

   int TG_SendMessageThreadULongDefault(ulong key,
                                        string text, string parse_mode,
                                        bool disable_preview, bool disable_notification,
                                        bool saveAsRoot, bool replyToRoot);

   int    TG_GetLastHttpCode();
   int    TG_GetLastErrorCode();
   string TG_GetLastErrorMessage();
#import

int OnInit()
{
   TG_SetDebug(true);
   TG_Init("123456789:AA....YOUR_TOKEN....", "-1001234567890");

   ulong ticket = 10001;

   int root_mid = TG_SendMessageThreadULongDefault(ticket,
                                                   "MT5 ROOT|nTicket=" + (string)ticket,
                                                   "HTML", true, false,
                                                   true, false);

   int reply_mid = TG_SendMessageThreadULongDefault(ticket,
                                                    "MT5 REPLY|nTP changed...",
                                                    "HTML", true, false,
                                                    false, true);

   Print("root_mid=", root_mid, " reply_mid=", reply_mid,
         " http=", TG_GetLastHttpCode(),
         " err=",  TG_GetLastErrorCode(),
         " msg=",  TG_GetLastErrorMessage());

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

9) Send photos (sendPhoto)

9.1 Where to put image files

The SDK reads image files using the terminal sandbox. The simplest rule:

  • Put your image into:
    • MT4: <Data Folder>\MQL4\Files\
    • MT5: <Data Folder>\MQL5\Files\
  • Then pass file_path as just the filename (example: "shot.png" ) or a subfolder path inside Files.

9.2 Photo examples

Send photo (default)

// caption supports parse_mode too (e.g. "HTML")
int mid = TG_SendPhotoFileDefault("shot.png",
                                 "Chart screenshot|n<b>XAUUSD</b>",
                                 "HTML",
                                 false,
                                 0);

Send photo threaded (save ROOT + reply later)

// ROOT photo
int root_photo = TG_SendPhotoFileThreadDefault("trade#10001",
                                              "shot.png",
                                              "ROOT screenshot",
                                              "",
                                              false,
                                              true,   // saveAsRoot
                                              false); // replyToRoot

10) Error handling & debugging (must-read)

10.1 Always check these after a send

  • TG_GetLastHttpCode() — HTTP response code (200 = OK)
  • TG_GetLastErrorCode() — Telegram error code or internal code
  • TG_GetLastErrorMessage() — human-readable message
  • TG_GetLastResponseRaw() — raw JSON response (useful for troubleshooting)

10.2 Common failure causes

  • WebRequest not allowed: You forgot to whitelist https://api.telegram.org in Options.
  • Wrong token/chat_id: Telegram returns an error in JSON (check LastErrorMessage).
  • Rate limits (429): Too many messages too fast. Use fewer calls, or keep TG_SetRetries(n) reasonable.

10.3 Performance tip

Do not send a message on every tick. Instead, trigger only on events (new trade, close, SL/TP change, etc.), or implement a simple throttling/queue.

11) Recommended settings

  • TG_SetTimeoutMs(10000) for a stable network environment.
  • TG_SetRetries(2) or 3 to survive short outages, but don’t spam.
  • TG_SetDebug(true) while integrating; turn off in production if you want a clean Journal.

12) Final notes + please support the product ❤️

If Telegram SDK saved you development time and worked well for your project, please consider leaving a 5-star review on the Market page. It helps a lot with product ranking and future updates.

And again — if you want a ready-to-run version for non-coders: