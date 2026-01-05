Telegram SDK MT5

Important: This product is a Library for developers. It is suitable only for users who can write/modify MQL5 code and integrate a compiled library into their own EA/Script. It is not a “drag & run” notifier.

Telegram SDK helps you send Telegram messages and photos from MetaTrader 5 in a simple and reliable way. Use it when you want Telegram notifications inside your own automation tools.

Main features

Send Telegram text messages (optional HTML/Markdown formatting).

Send photos from a local file inside the terminal.

Thread-style workflow (group related updates in one Telegram conversation) using a simple key.

Timeout & retry support, plus last error/response information for troubleshooting.

No DLL required.

Requirements

Telegram Bot Token and target Chat ID (or Channel ID).

and target (or Channel ID). WebRequest must be enabled in MetaTrader 5 and allowed for Telegram API requests.

Documentation

A complete step-by-step guide will be published on MQL5 Blog (MT4/MT5 shared guide):

Telegram SDK (MT4/MT5) — Developer Guide (Send Messages + Photos + Threading)

Notes