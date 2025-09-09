Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5

Category Platform Level Type Time frames trader style market ICT

SMC Indicator

Meta Trader 5

Level Indicator

Level Indicator

All Time frames

Scalpers

Day Traders

Swing Traders

Position Traders

All Type of Markets



Introduction

The Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5 is a powerful trading tool designed to help you identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) automatically on your charts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator provides clear, accurate, and real-time FVG levels, helping you make smarter trading decisions based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and institutional price action.

Setting

Section 1. general setting

Parameter 1. Number of candles that you can consider in this indicator

parameter 2. Hide intersections of same levels

section 2. FVG Setting

parameter 1. Show FVGs levels on the chart

parameter 2. Support FVG level color

parameter 3. Resistance FVG level color

parameter 4. Show label (name of level on candle 5)

parameter 5. Show Last levels (this parameter checks levels for newest to oldest and finds till number you have entered and 0 means show all levels)

parameter 6. The range in points (smallest price movement) from close of last closed candle.

What does this application do do?

The Smart FVG Levels Indicator automatically detects, marks, and tracks Fair Value Gaps on your MT5 charts. It helps you:

■ Identify high-probability trading zones used by institutional traders

■ Distinguish between valid and invalid gaps using advanced algorithms

■ Combine FVG levels with order blocks, liquidity zones, and market structure

■ Plan precise entries and exits with minimal manual analysis

■ Improve your win rate and risk-to-reward ratio

With its smart algorithms, this tool saves you hours of chart analysis and helps you trade like the pros.

Conclusion

If you want to trade Fair Value Gaps effectively and gain a competitive edge, the Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5 is the perfect solution. Its clean interface, smart features, and high accuracy make it a must-have for any serious trader.