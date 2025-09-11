Madrid Ribbon

Category: Trend Indicator
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Type: Level Indicator
Timeframes: All
Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading
Markets: All

Description

The Madrid Ribbon is a moving average–based trend visualization tool. It combines multiple exponential or simple moving averages into a ribbon structure that adapts to market changes. The indicator highlights trend direction, possible reentry zones, and areas where reversals may occur.

Main features:

  • Dynamic Trend Display – Multiple moving averages form a ribbon that reflects the current trend.

  • Color Coding

    • Lime: Uptrend

    • Green: Pullback or possible reversal warning

    • Red: Downtrend

    • Maroon: Peak or possible reversal warning

  • Configurable Settings – Users can choose between exponential or simple moving averages.

  • Clear Visualization – Designed for uncluttered display, with best results on dark chart backgrounds.

How it works:

  • Several moving averages are layered to form a ribbon.

  • Ribbon color changes according to the prevailing momentum.

  • Pullback and potential reversal zones are highlighted to provide additional context for decision-making.

Possible applications:

  • Identifying the prevailing market trend.

  • Highlighting possible reentry points during pullbacks.

  • Spotting areas where reversals may develop.

  • Supporting trend-following strategies across Forex, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and indices.

This version:

  • Removes promotional tone and sales language.

  • Removes emojis and flashy sections.

  • Focuses only on technical explanation and functionality.

  • Aligns with MQL5 Market compliance rules.


