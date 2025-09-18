Slope MA with Tester
- Indicatori
- Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
- Versione: 1.3
- Attivazioni: 5
Rule-compliant Description
Category: Trend Indicator
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Type: Level Indicator
Timeframes: All
Trader Styles: Scalping, Day Trading, Swing Trading
Markets: All
Description
The Slope MA With Tester is a technical indicator that evaluates the slope of a moving average relative to volatility (ATR). It highlights directional bias through a color-coded slope line and plots entry arrows when slope conditions change.
Main features:
- Slope-based Calculation – The slope of an EMA is normalized by ATR, allowing comparison across symbols and timeframes.
- Color-Coded Slope Line – Changes color when slope values exceed user-defined upper or lower thresholds.
- Buy & Sell Arrows – Arrows are plotted when slope conditions shift across thresholds.
- Configurable Parameters – EMA period, ATR period, and threshold levels can be adjusted.
- Integrated Tester Panel – Optional on-chart panel displays the number of signals, trade outcomes, and win rate based on TP/SL levels set in points.
How it works:
- ATR provides a scale for normalizing slope changes of the EMA.
- When slope values exceed the defined levels, the indicator signals potential buy or sell conditions.
- Arrows mark transitions between slope states.
- If the tester is enabled, the panel calculates trade statistics starting from the selected date using the specified TP/SL values.
Applications:
- Identifying slope shifts that may indicate the beginning or end of directional momentum.
- Filtering signals with ATR-based normalization to adapt across different markets.
- Reviewing historical signal behavior through the built-in tester.