SuperTrend Kivanc Ozbilgic

Here is another version of famous Super Trend indicators which is modified by Kivanc Ozbilgic.

I have get the code from Trading View and converted it to MT4 language.

this is great opportunity for Trading View users who want to migrate to MT4 so can test this indicator and also make their custom EAs based on it.

there are much more inputs than standard super trend also there are up/down arrows with alarms as well.

