Volume Pressure Meter Buy Sell MT5
- Indicatori
- Nguyen Thanh Trieu
- Versione: 1.10
Analyzes tick volume flow to show buying vs selling pressure in real-time. Multi-timeframe confirmation with smart alerts.
What You Get
- ✓ Buy/Sell Histogram with gradient colors (weak/medium/strong)
- ✓ Trend Bias Label showing dominant pressure
- ✓ Percentage Display for exact pressure breakdown
- ✓ Multi-Timeframe Analysis for better confirmation
- ✓ Smart Alerts (popup, push, email) only on important changes
- ✓ Compact Mode for minimal screen space
- ✓ Fully Customizable colors and settings
How It Works
Splits tick volume based on candle direction:
- Green bars = Buy pressure (close above open)
- Red bars = Sell pressure (close below open)
- Color intensity = Pressure strength (light → medium → dark)
Smoothed with moving average + higher timeframe confirmation = accurate signals.
Quick Start
Buy Signal: When "BUY PRESSURE DOMINANT" appears and pressure >70%
Sell Signal: When "SELL PRESSURE DOMINANT" appears and pressure >70%
Neutral: "PRESSURE BALANCED" (45-55%) = wait for direction
Best Timeframes: M15-H1 intraday, H4-D1 swing trading
Settings (Simple)
|Trading Style
|Smoothing
|Higher TF
|Threshold
|Scalping (M1-M5)
|3
|M15
|75%
|Day Trading (M15-H1)
|5 ✓
|H4
|70% ✓
|Swing Trading (H4-D1)
|7
|W1
|65%
✓ = Default settings (works for most traders)
Alert System
- Cross Only Mode (default) - Alert only when pressure crosses threshold, not continuous spam
- 5-minute cooldown - Prevents alert overload
- 3 notification types - Popup, push to mobile, email
- Fully adjustable - Set your own threshold and cooldown
Trading Examples
Trend Confirmation
Uptrend + 70% buy pressure = strong trend, hold longs
Reversal Detection
Selling declining, then pressure shifts to 65% buy = potential reversal
Divergence Warning
Price makes new high but buy pressure drops 75%→60%→50% = weakness, take profits
Technical Specs
- Non-repainting - Uses closed bar data only
- Auto-refresh - Labels update automatically on each new candle
- Lightweight - Fast calculation, no lag
- All symbols/timeframes - Forex, stocks, crypto, commodities
- No DLL, no WebRequest - Pure MQL5, Market compliant
- 10 activations - Use on multiple computers
Setup (2 Minutes)
- Drag indicator to chart
- Default settings = ready to use
- Optional: Setup push notifications (see MT5 docs)
- Optional: Customize colors to match your theme
Note: Labels update automatically on new candles. If you don't see updates, right-click chart → Refresh to force redraw.
Best Practices
- ✓ Combine with support/resistance zones
- ✓ Check higher timeframe agrees with current
- ✓ Trade London/NY sessions for better volume
- ✓ Use stop losses always
- ✗ Don't overtrade on small pressure shifts
Support
Questions? Post in comments or message via MQL5 profile. Response within 24h.
Disclaimer
Risk Warning: Trading involves risk of loss. This indicator does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use proper risk management.
