Volume Pressure Meter Buy Sell MT5

Volume Pressure Meter

Analyzes tick volume flow to show buying vs selling pressure in real-time. Multi-timeframe confirmation with smart alerts.

What You Get

✓ Buy/Sell Histogram with gradient colors (weak/medium/strong)

with gradient colors (weak/medium/strong) ✓ Trend Bias Label showing dominant pressure

showing dominant pressure ✓ Percentage Display for exact pressure breakdown

for exact pressure breakdown ✓ Multi-Timeframe Analysis for better confirmation

for better confirmation ✓ Smart Alerts (popup, push, email) only on important changes

(popup, push, email) only on important changes ✓ Compact Mode for minimal screen space

for minimal screen space ✓ Fully Customizable colors and settings

How It Works

Splits tick volume based on candle direction:

Green bars = Buy pressure (close above open)

= Buy pressure (close above open) Red bars = Sell pressure (close below open)

= Sell pressure (close below open) Color intensity = Pressure strength (light → medium → dark)

Smoothed with moving average + higher timeframe confirmation = accurate signals.

Quick Start

Buy Signal: When "BUY PRESSURE DOMINANT" appears and pressure >70%

Sell Signal: When "SELL PRESSURE DOMINANT" appears and pressure >70%

Neutral: "PRESSURE BALANCED" (45-55%) = wait for direction

Best Timeframes: M15-H1 intraday, H4-D1 swing trading

Settings (Simple)

Trading Style Smoothing Higher TF Threshold Scalping (M1-M5) 3 M15 75% Day Trading (M15-H1) 5 ✓ H4 70% ✓ Swing Trading (H4-D1) 7 W1 65%

✓ = Default settings (works for most traders)

Alert System

Cross Only Mode (default) - Alert only when pressure crosses threshold, not continuous spam

(default) - Alert only when pressure crosses threshold, not continuous spam 5-minute cooldown - Prevents alert overload

- Prevents alert overload 3 notification types - Popup, push to mobile, email

- Popup, push to mobile, email Fully adjustable - Set your own threshold and cooldown

Trading Examples

Trend Confirmation

Uptrend + 70% buy pressure = strong trend, hold longs

Reversal Detection

Selling declining, then pressure shifts to 65% buy = potential reversal

Divergence Warning

Price makes new high but buy pressure drops 75%→60%→50% = weakness, take profits

Technical Specs

Non-repainting - Uses closed bar data only

- Uses closed bar data only Auto-refresh - Labels update automatically on each new candle

- Labels update automatically on each new candle Lightweight - Fast calculation, no lag

- Fast calculation, no lag All symbols/timeframes - Forex, stocks, crypto, commodities

- Forex, stocks, crypto, commodities No DLL, no WebRequest - Pure MQL5, Market compliant

- Pure MQL5, Market compliant 10 activations - Use on multiple computers

Setup (2 Minutes)

Drag indicator to chart Default settings = ready to use Optional: Setup push notifications (see MT5 docs) Optional: Customize colors to match your theme

Note: Labels update automatically on new candles. If you don't see updates, right-click chart → Refresh to force redraw.

Best Practices

✓ Combine with support/resistance zones

✓ Check higher timeframe agrees with current

✓ Trade London/NY sessions for better volume

✓ Use stop losses always

✗ Don't overtrade on small pressure shifts

Support

Questions? Post in comments or message via MQL5 profile. Response within 24h.

Disclaimer

Risk Warning: Trading involves risk of loss. This indicator does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Use proper risk management.

Volume Pressure Meter

Copyright 2025