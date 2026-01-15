SLTrailingATR

📘 SLTrailingATR — User Guide

🧠 Overview

SLTrailingATR is a professional risk management Expert Advisor that automatically manages Stop Loss for your existing positions using M1 timeframe ATR.

It will:

  • Set an initial Stop Loss automatically

  • Trail Stop Loss as the trade moves in your favor

  • Never move Stop Loss against your position

❗ This EA does NOT open trades.
It works perfectly with manual trading, signal services, and any other Expert Advisor.

⚙️ Key Features

Feature Description
Initial SL Automatically sets Stop Loss if missing
ATR Trailing SL Continuously trails SL based on M1 ATR
Profit Protection SL only moves in the profitable direction
Multi-Symbol Support Each position uses its own symbol’s M1 ATR
Universal Compatibility Works with any EA or manual trading

🧩 How It Works

🟢 Initial Stop Loss

If a position has no Stop Loss:

SL = Entry Price ± ( M1 ATR × ATR Multiplier )

  • Buy → SL below entry price

  • Sell → SL above entry price

🔵 Trailing Stop Loss

As price moves in your favor:

SL = Current Price ± ( M1 ATR × ATR Multiplier )

The Stop Loss is only updated if it improves your profit protection.

🛠 Input Parameters

Parameter Description
Magic Number Target Magic Number (0 = all positions)
ATR Period ATR period on M1 timeframe
ATR Multiplier Distance multiplier for SL
Use Initial SL Enable automatic initial SL
Use Trailing SL Enable ATR trailing
Print Log Enable logging

🧪 How to Use

1️⃣ Attach the EA to any chart
2️⃣ Open trades manually or with another EA
3️⃣ SLTrailingATR will manage Stop Loss automatically

💡 The chart symbol does not matter —
all open positions are handled automatically

🧯 Important Notes

  • Make sure M1 price history is fully loaded
    → Open an M1 chart once before trading

  • Broker minimum stop distance rules are respected

  • Only market positions are supported

🏆 Recommended Settings

Trading Style ATR Period ATR Multiplier
Day Trading 14 1.5–2.0
Swing Trading 14 2.0–3.0
Scalping 7–10 1.0–1.5

🧬 Ideal For

✔ Traders with their own entry strategy
✔ Traders who want better risk control
✔ Hybrid manual + EA trading
✔ Multi-EA portfolio management

🧾 Disclaimer

This EA is a risk management tool.
All trading decisions and results are the responsibility of the user.



