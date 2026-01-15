SLTrailingATR
- Experts
- Motohiro Umehara
- Versione: 1.5
- Attivazioni: 5
🧠 Overview
SLTrailingATR is a professional risk management Expert Advisor that automatically manages Stop Loss for your existing positions using M1 timeframe ATR.
It will:
-
Set an initial Stop Loss automatically
-
Trail Stop Loss as the trade moves in your favor
-
Never move Stop Loss against your position
❗ This EA does NOT open trades.
It works perfectly with manual trading, signal services, and any other Expert Advisor.
⚙️ Key Features
|Feature
|Description
|Initial SL
|Automatically sets Stop Loss if missing
|ATR Trailing SL
|Continuously trails SL based on M1 ATR
|Profit Protection
|SL only moves in the profitable direction
|Multi-Symbol Support
|Each position uses its own symbol’s M1 ATR
|Universal Compatibility
|Works with any EA or manual trading
🧩 How It Works
🟢 Initial Stop Loss
If a position has no Stop Loss:
SL = Entry Price ± ( M1 ATR × ATR Multiplier )
-
Buy → SL below entry price
-
Sell → SL above entry price
🔵 Trailing Stop Loss
As price moves in your favor:
SL = Current Price ± ( M1 ATR × ATR Multiplier )
The Stop Loss is only updated if it improves your profit protection.
🛠 Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Magic Number
|Target Magic Number (0 = all positions)
|ATR Period
|ATR period on M1 timeframe
|ATR Multiplier
|Distance multiplier for SL
|Use Initial SL
|Enable automatic initial SL
|Use Trailing SL
|Enable ATR trailing
|Print Log
|Enable logging
🧪 How to Use
1️⃣ Attach the EA to any chart
2️⃣ Open trades manually or with another EA
3️⃣ SLTrailingATR will manage Stop Loss automatically
💡 The chart symbol does not matter —
all open positions are handled automatically
🧯 Important Notes
-
Make sure M1 price history is fully loaded
→ Open an M1 chart once before trading
-
Broker minimum stop distance rules are respected
-
Only market positions are supported
🏆 Recommended Settings
|Trading Style
|ATR Period
|ATR Multiplier
|Day Trading
|14
|1.5–2.0
|Swing Trading
|14
|2.0–3.0
|Scalping
|7–10
|1.0–1.5
🧬 Ideal For
✔ Traders with their own entry strategy
✔ Traders who want better risk control
✔ Hybrid manual + EA trading
✔ Multi-EA portfolio management
🧾 Disclaimer
This EA is a risk management tool.
All trading decisions and results are the responsibility of the user.