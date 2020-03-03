🧠 Overview

SLTrailingATR is a professional risk management Expert Advisor that automatically manages Stop Loss for your existing positions using M1 timeframe ATR.

It will:

Set an initial Stop Loss automatically

Trail Stop Loss as the trade moves in your favor

Never move Stop Loss against your position

❗ This EA does NOT open trades.

It works perfectly with manual trading, signal services, and any other Expert Advisor.

⚙️ Key Features

Feature Description Initial SL Automatically sets Stop Loss if missing ATR Trailing SL Continuously trails SL based on M1 ATR Profit Protection SL only moves in the profitable direction Multi-Symbol Support Each position uses its own symbol’s M1 ATR Universal Compatibility Works with any EA or manual trading

🧩 How It Works

🟢 Initial Stop Loss

If a position has no Stop Loss:

SL = Entry Price ± ( M1 ATR × ATR Multiplier )

Buy → SL below entry price

Sell → SL above entry price

🔵 Trailing Stop Loss

As price moves in your favor:

SL = Current Price ± ( M1 ATR × ATR Multiplier )

The Stop Loss is only updated if it improves your profit protection.

🛠 Input Parameters

Parameter Description Magic Number Target Magic Number (0 = all positions) ATR Period ATR period on M1 timeframe ATR Multiplier Distance multiplier for SL Use Initial SL Enable automatic initial SL Use Trailing SL Enable ATR trailing Print Log Enable logging

🧪 How to Use

1️⃣ Attach the EA to any chart

2️⃣ Open trades manually or with another EA

3️⃣ SLTrailingATR will manage Stop Loss automatically

💡 The chart symbol does not matter —

all open positions are handled automatically

🧯 Important Notes

Make sure M1 price history is fully loaded

→ Open an M1 chart once before trading

Broker minimum stop distance rules are respected

Only market positions are supported

🏆 Recommended Settings

Trading Style ATR Period ATR Multiplier Day Trading 14 1.5–2.0 Swing Trading 14 2.0–3.0 Scalping 7–10 1.0–1.5

🧬 Ideal For

✔ Traders with their own entry strategy

✔ Traders who want better risk control

✔ Hybrid manual + EA trading

✔ Multi-EA portfolio management

🧾 Disclaimer

This EA is a risk management tool.

All trading decisions and results are the responsibility of the user.



