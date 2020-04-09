Pro Trade Utility for MetaTrader 5

Pro Trade Utility is a professional manual trading assistant designed for traders who want precision, speed and clarity — without automated strategies.





This tool does not trade automatically.

It helps you execute and manage trades correctly with proper risk control.





Key Features





Risk & Position Management

Risk-based automatic lot size calculation

Risk shown clearly in account currency

Adjustable Stop Loss (points)

Fixed Risk:Reward display

Trade Execution

BUY / SELL (market orders)

BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT

Pending orders calculated from current price

Same risk logic applied to all order types

Trade Management

Break Even (BE) – move SL to entry

50% Close – partial position close

Close All – instant exit

Works on all trades of the current symbol

Candle Timer

Live candle countdown

Progress bar showing remaining candle time

Works on any timeframe

Trading Sessions

Asia / London / New York sessions

Session table inside the panel

Designed to stay subtle and not distract from price

Designed for Real Traders

Clean, minimal interface

No indicators cluttering the chart

No strategy logic

No repainting

No martingale, no grid, no automation

⚠ Important Notes

This is a manual trading utility , not an Expert Advisor strategy

The trader decides when to trade

Works on MetaTrader 5 only

Compatible with all symbols and brokers

Who Is This For?

Day traders

Scalpers

Prop firm traders

Anyone who needs accurate risk control + fast execution

⚠ Risk Disclaimer





Trading involves risk. This utility does not guarantee profits.

Always test on a demo account before trading live.