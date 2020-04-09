Pro Trade Utility
- 유틸리티
- Alexandr Malanici
- 버전: 1.37
- 업데이트됨: 5 1월 2026
Pro Trade Utility for MetaTrader 5
Pro Trade Utility is a professional manual trading assistant designed for traders who want precision, speed and clarity — without automated strategies.
This tool does not trade automatically.
It helps you execute and manage trades correctly with proper risk control.
Key Features
Risk & Position Management
-
Risk-based automatic lot size calculation
-
Risk shown clearly in account currency
-
Adjustable Stop Loss (points)
-
Fixed Risk:Reward display
Trade Execution
-
BUY / SELL (market orders)
-
BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT
-
Pending orders calculated from current price
-
Same risk logic applied to all order types
Trade Management
-
Break Even (BE) – move SL to entry
-
50% Close – partial position close
-
Close All – instant exit
-
Works on all trades of the current symbol
Candle Timer
-
Live candle countdown
-
Progress bar showing remaining candle time
-
Works on any timeframe
Trading Sessions
-
Asia / London / New York sessions
-
Session table inside the panel
-
Designed to stay subtle and not distract from price
Designed for Real Traders
-
Clean, minimal interface
-
No indicators cluttering the chart
-
No strategy logic
-
No repainting
-
No martingale, no grid, no automation
⚠ Important Notes
-
This is a manual trading utility, not an Expert Advisor strategy
-
The trader decides when to trade
-
Works on MetaTrader 5 only
-
Compatible with all symbols and brokers
Who Is This For?
-
Day traders
-
Scalpers
-
Prop firm traders
-
Anyone who needs accurate risk control + fast execution
⚠ Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves risk. This utility does not guarantee profits.
Always test on a demo account before trading live.