Pro Trade Utility

Pro Trade Utility for MetaTrader 5

Pro Trade Utility is a professional manual trading assistant designed for traders who want precision, speed and clarity — without automated strategies.


This tool does not trade automatically.

It helps you execute and manage trades correctly with proper risk control.


Key Features


 Risk & Position Management

  • Risk-based automatic lot size calculation

  • Risk shown clearly in account currency

  • Adjustable Stop Loss (points)

  • Fixed Risk:Reward display

 Trade Execution

  • BUY / SELL (market orders)

  • BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT

  • Pending orders calculated from current price

  • Same risk logic applied to all order types

Trade Management

  • Break Even (BE) – move SL to entry

  • 50% Close – partial position close

  • Close All – instant exit

  • Works on all trades of the current symbol

 Candle Timer

  • Live candle countdown

  • Progress bar showing remaining candle time

  • Works on any timeframe

 Trading Sessions

  • Asia / London / New York sessions

  • Session table inside the panel

  • Designed to stay subtle and not distract from price

 Designed for Real Traders

  • Clean, minimal interface

  • No indicators cluttering the chart

  • No strategy logic

  • No repainting

  • No martingale, no grid, no automation

⚠ Important Notes

  • This is a manual trading utility, not an Expert Advisor strategy

  • The trader decides when to trade

  • Works on MetaTrader 5 only

  • Compatible with all symbols and brokers

 Who Is This For?

  • Day traders

  • Scalpers

  • Prop firm traders

  • Anyone who needs accurate risk control + fast execution

⚠ Risk Disclaimer


Trading involves risk. This utility does not guarantee profits.

Always test on a demo account before trading live.


