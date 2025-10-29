Aurifer Precision 100 – Expert Advisor for MT5

Unlock the power of gold trading with a finely-tuned algorithm built for consistency, not just spikes. Aurifer Precision 100 is crafted exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on the MetaTrader 5 platform, engineered to aim for up to 100% annual return while keeping maximum drawdown around 10%.

Key Features:

Dedicated to gold: trading XAUUSD M15 only, benefiting from gold’s unique volatility and trend characteristics.

Dynamic risk management: adaptive position sizing and intelligent stop-loss/ take-profit logic designed to protect your equity.

Market timing & trend filtering: leverages both trend-following and mean-reversion filters to engage high-probability setups.

Drawdown control system: automatically reduces exposure when drawdown reaches predefined thresholds, helping you stay within the 10% drawdown target.

Fully configured for MT5: easy installation, preset input parameters ready to run, with optional advanced settings for experienced users.

Ideal For:

Traders who want exposure to gold through automation and who are serious about both growth and risk control. If you’re looking for an EA that chases every upside without caring about risk, this isn’t it. But if you want automation that aims to grow steadily while protecting your capital, Aurifer Precision 100 is for you.

Usage Notes:

Recommended broker: tight spreads, reliable execution for gold (XAUUSD).

Recommended minimum account size: based on your lot sizing settings – consider starting with at least a moderate size so position sizing is meaningful.

Backtesting required: run your broker-specific backtests and walk-forward tests before live deployment.

Monitor periodically: though designed for automation, good practice still calls for occasional review of performance, broker behaviour and market conditions.

Disclaimer:

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Targeting 100% return with 10% drawdown is an aggressive goal and results will vary depending on market conditions, broker, slippage and other factors. Please use appropriate risk management and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.