M15 Scalping

A professional scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with breakout entry signals. The EA is designed to work across all timeframes and currency pairs, including major pairs and XAUUSD. Key Features: 1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
  • Uses EMA indicators on current timeframe for entry signals
  • Analyzes higher timeframe trend for direction confirmation
  • Configurable higher timeframe (default: H1)
  • Works on M1, M15, M30, H1, D1, and other timeframes
2. Entry Strategies:
  • Simple Mode: Entry based on EMA crossover and higher timeframe trend alignment
  • Full Mode: Requires trend confirmation, breakout above/below previous bar, and EMA filter
3. Risk Management:
  • Automatic lot size normalization based on broker requirements
  • Margin check to prevent over-leveraging
  • Configurable maximum risk per trade (% of balance)
  • Minimum free margin requirement protection
4. Position Management:
  • Break Even System: Automatically moves stop loss to entry price after reaching profit trigger
  • No initial stop loss (opens without SL, adds BE later)
  • Configurable take profit in points
5. Hedging System:
  • Automatic hedging when drawdown reaches specified percentage (default: 40%)
  • Balances buy and sell positions to protect account
  • Resets hedge flag when equity recovers
6. Compatibility:
  • Works with all currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.)
  • Adapts to different spread requirements
  • Handles various lot size requirements from different brokers
Input Parameters:
  • Lot size, Take Profit, Break Even trigger points
  • EMA periods (Fast, Slow, Higher TF Mid/Long)
  • Risk management settings (Max Risk %, Min Free Margin %)
  • Spread filter and hedging threshold
  • Entry mode selection (Simple/Full)
Author: Phuong Phung Copyright: All rights reserved. Reproduction prohibited in any form.
Plus de l'auteur
SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicateurs
SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification – Your Smart Market Sentinel! Overview: SuperTrend Alert with Email Notification is a lightweight and powerful tool that helps traders stay ahead of trend changes in real-time . Built on the widely trusted SuperTrend indicator , this tool monitors price action and instantly notifies you via email when a new BUY or SELL signal is triggered – no more missed opportunities! ️ Key Features: SuperTrend-Based Signals Uses SuperTrend algorithm (ATR-base
Dashboard Crossover EMA
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicateurs
Unlock powerful trading insights with the Dashboard Crossover Indicator , a dynamic tool designed for serious forex traders. This intelligent dashboard brings real-time crossover signals from multiple indicators , across multiple currency pairs , and over multiple timeframes —all in one compact, easy-to-read panel. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support : Instantly scan for crossover signals (e.g., Moving Averages, MACD, Stochastics, RSI crossovers) across timeframes ranging from M1 to MN1. Wh
FREE
Littleboy EA
Minh Phuong Phung
Experts
LittleBoy EA Overview (for XAU/USD, M30 timeframe only) LittleBoy EA is an Expert Advisor designed for the XAU/USD (Gold vs USD) pair on the M30 timeframe . It utilizes a grid trading strategy , allowing it to open and manage multiple positions simultaneously in response to market volatility. Main Features: Grid Strategy Logic The EA can open multiple trades as a group using a pyramiding approach, adapting to market fluctuations. Order Management Controls Set a maximum number of allowed tr
Somi Auto Trailing stop EA
Minh Phuong Phung
Utilitaires
This is a powerful semi-automated EA designed for active traders who want enhanced control over their open trades. It combines advanced features like dynamic trailing stop , automatic DCA (dollar-cost averaging) , and a smart SL/TP synchronization system , all controlled via an intuitive on-chart button interface . Features: 1. Smart Trailing Stop Automatically adjusts your Stop Loss to secure profits as price moves in your favor. You can define: Profit thresholds to activate trailing (e.g.,
SmartTrader Signal
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicateurs
Multi Signal Pro   - Trading Indicator Descri ption: MultiSignal Pro is a comprehensive trading indicat or that co mbines EMA crossover signals, Pinbar pattern recognition, and Vol ume   Profile analysis to identify trading oppor tun ities. How to Tr ade: Entry Signals: Green Arr ows : Buy signals -   e nter long positions Red Arrows : Sell s ignals - e nter short positions Volume Analy sis: Blue Histogram : Shows trading volume   distr ibution across price levels Yel low Line : Point of Contro
Smart Band
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicateurs
Smart Band Signal MT5 combines adaptive volatility bands with trend and momentum filters to produce clean trading signals suitable for intraday and swing traders. The indicator dynamically adjusts band width to market conditions, marks reliable reversals and breakouts, and displays immediately actionable Green BUY and Red SELL   on the chart.  How signals are generated (clear rules) BUY signal (long): Price touches or closes below the Lower Smart Band. Middle band (adaptive SMA) is flat or slopi
TrendFusion 3
Minh Phuong Phung
Indicateurs
TrendFusion 3 – Triple EMA Trend Signal Indicator TrendFusion 3 is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the synergy of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) , designed to help traders identify precise Buy and Sell opportunities. How It Works Combines short-term, medium-term, and long-term EMAs to determine the dominant market trend. Buy Signal : Triggered when the short-term EMA crosses above the long-term EMA and all EMAs are aligned upward. Sell Signal : Triggered when the sh
DualEdge Hedge
Minh Phuong Phung
Experts
DualEdge Hedge – Smart Hedging EA for MT5- Suitable for the Gold (XAUUSD) market in 2025, optimized for the M1 and M5 timeframes. DualEdge Hedge is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to capture profitable trading opportunities through a pullback-entry hedging strategy . The EA identifies price retracements (pullbacks) after strong moves and opens positions in both directions, applying a smart hedging mechanism to reduce risk exposure. With optimized stop-loss and take
FundPass EA
Minh Phuong Phung
Experts
FundPass EA – The Ultimate Tool to Pass Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, Oanda, The5ers & more) FundPass EA is specially designed to meet the strict requirements of prop firm challenges such as FTMO, The5ers, Oanda, MFF, and others . With advanced risk management and intelligent trading logic, this EA maximizes your chance to pass evaluations and maintain consistency on funded accounts . Key Features: Automated Risk Management Built-in protection for Daily Loss Limit and Max Drawdown according
