M15 Scalping
- Experts
- Minh Phuong Phung
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 29 December 2025
- Activations: 5
A professional scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with breakout entry signals. The EA is designed to work across all timeframes and currency pairs, including major pairs and XAUUSD. Key Features: 1. Multi-Timeframe Analysis:
- Uses EMA indicators on current timeframe for entry signals
- Analyzes higher timeframe trend for direction confirmation
- Configurable higher timeframe (default: H1)
- Works on M1, M15, M30, H1, D1, and other timeframes
- Simple Mode: Entry based on EMA crossover and higher timeframe trend alignment
- Full Mode: Requires trend confirmation, breakout above/below previous bar, and EMA filter
- Automatic lot size normalization based on broker requirements
- Margin check to prevent over-leveraging
- Configurable maximum risk per trade (% of balance)
- Minimum free margin requirement protection
- Break Even System: Automatically moves stop loss to entry price after reaching profit trigger
- No initial stop loss (opens without SL, adds BE later)
- Configurable take profit in points
- Automatic hedging when drawdown reaches specified percentage (default: 40%)
- Balances buy and sell positions to protect account
- Resets hedge flag when equity recovers
- Works with all currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.)
- Adapts to different spread requirements
- Handles various lot size requirements from different brokers
- Lot size, Take Profit, Break Even trigger points
- EMA periods (Fast, Slow, Higher TF Mid/Long)
- Risk management settings (Max Risk %, Min Free Margin %)
- Spread filter and hedging threshold
- Entry mode selection (Simple/Full)