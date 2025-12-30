One Click B MT4 – clean one‑click trade management panel with TS and Auto TP

One Click B MT4 is a workflow‑oriented trade management EA for MetaTrader 4. It keeps your charts clean and gives you a few powerful buttons to manage all open positions: Close All, Close Profit, per‑symbol control, trailing stop and automatic TP in pips – so you can focus on reading price instead of clicking the terminal.

Expert Advisor for MT4 that sets initial SL, manages trailing stop via an on-chart TS button and places automatic TP for new positions. This version works with brokers that use standard symbol names BTCUSD, US30, USTEC, DE40 and XAUUSD. For full broker compatibility, use One Click B2 MT4 (same instruments with any broker naming) or One Click B3 MT4 (20 custom instruments).

Main features

The EA works with closed platform, so using a 24-hour VPS is recommended for continuous operation. It is lightweight, creates virtually no additional CPU load and is optimized for fast execution. The button panel can be positioned anywhere on the chart and each button has fully customizable colors, sizes and fonts. The EA works with indicators such as Terminal MT4, B SL_TS MT4, B_Asr MT4 and B_Pipsy MT4. It can be used on real and demo accounts by both beginner and advanced traders and is suitable for long-term position holding and scalping.

Two control panels

The main panel closes all positions or only profitable ones across all charts in the platform. The instrument panel is assigned to the specific symbols handled by this version (BTCUSD, US30, USTEC, DE40, XAUUSD) and closes all or only profitable positions for each instrument across all its charts.

Automatic SL and Trailing Stop

Automatic SL activates after the position reaches a configurable profit in pips and sets the stop loss at breakeven plus an offset from the open price, with a sound alert when SL is placed. The TS button (green = TS ON, red = TS OFF) has adjustable size, X and Y position, corner and colors, and its state is synchronized across all charts. Trailing uses configurable trigger and step values, minimum movement in pips and a time filter between modifications, preserving the existing SL and TP values when updating.

Auto TP

Auto TP automatically sets take profit on the first open position without TP. It does not reapply TP if the user removes it manually and is disabled together with the main EA switch. TP distance and activation are controlled by the EnableAutoTP and AutoTP_Pips parameters, with precise pip calculation for all supported instrument types. A sound alert confirms when TP is set.

Reliability and technical details

The EA supports all MT4 account types including hedging. It uses GlobalVariables to synchronize EA and TS states across charts and saves button states and colors, allowing automatic recovery after platform restart. Commission settings are configurable per instrument and are used to calculate net profit when deciding which positions are profitable. The EA blocks repeated modifications, tracks up to 100 tickets with modification history and provides sound alerts for key events such as opening, SL, TP and closing. It has zero OnTick lag, uses a one-second timer for state synchronization with minimal CPU load, provides configurable slippage control and works on any number of charts simultaneously with instant ChartEvent button response. EA has been tested on real accounts, handles platform crashes without losing its configuration and is compatible with the latest MT4 builds. It supports hedging account types at all MT4 brokers and provides a complete one-click trade management solution for already opened positions, from automatic stop loss and trailing to full take profit handling.





AppLanguage – selects the application language (Polish, English, German, Russian, Spanish). TS_AnchorCorner – chart corner for anchoring the trailing stop button (0-3). TS_ButtonSize_mm – size of the TS button in millimeters. TS_PosX – horizontal position of the TS button in pixels. TS_PosY – vertical position of the TS button in pixels. TS_TextColor – text color for the TS button. ColorOn – background color of TS button when trailing is enabled. ColorOff – background color of TS button when trailing is disabled. EnableAutoTP – enables automatic take profit setting for new orders. AutoTP_Pips – take profit distance in pips for automatic TP. InitialEnableEA – initial state of EA (true = enabled on startup). TriggerPips – profit in pips to trigger initial stop loss placement. SL_Offset_Pips – offset in pips from open price for initial SL. Slippage – maximum slippage allowed for order operations. TrailingTriggerPips – trailing stop trigger distance in pips from current price. TrailingMovePips – trailing stop distance in pips from current price. MinSLMovePips – minimum SL movement required for trailing update. MinSecondsBetweenTrailing – minimum seconds between trailing stop updates. EnableTrailingStop – enables trailing stop functionality. xOffsetLeft – X position offset for "Close Profit" main button. yOffsetLeft – Y position offset for "Close Profit" main button. xOffsetRight – X position offset for "Close All" main button. yOffsetRight – Y position offset for "Close All" main button. btnColorProfit – background color for "Close Profit" button. txtColorProfit – text color for "Close Profit" button. btnColorAll – background color for "Close All" button. txtColorAll – text color for "Close All" button. ButtonFontSizeMainPanel – font size for main panel buttons. PanelSymbols – comma-separated list of symbols for panel buttons. PanelCorner – chart corner for panel positioning (0-3). PanelX – horizontal position of panel in pixels. PanelY – vertical position of panel in pixels. PanelWidthMM – width of main panel buttons in millimeters. PanelHeightMM – height of main panel buttons in millimeters. ButtonGapMM – vertical gap between panel buttons in millimeters. ButtonWidthMM – width of symbol panel buttons in millimeters. ButtonHeightMM – height of symbol panel buttons in millimeters. ButtonFontSizePanel – font size for symbol panel buttons. ButtonTextColor – text color for symbol panel buttons. ButtonCloseAllColor – background color for "Close All" symbol buttons. ButtonCloseProfitColor – background color for "Close Profit" symbol buttons. BTCUSD_PosX – custom X position for BTCUSD panel buttons (-1 = auto). BTCUSD_PosY – custom Y position for BTCUSD panel buttons (-1 = auto). US30_PosX – custom X position for US30 panel buttons (-1 = auto). US30_PosY – custom Y position for US30 panel buttons (-1 = auto). USTEC_PosX – custom X position for USTEC panel buttons (-1 = auto). USTEC_PosY – custom Y position for USTEC panel buttons (-1 = auto). DE40_PosX – custom X position for DE40 panel buttons (-1 = auto). DE40_PosY – custom Y position for DE40 panel buttons (-1 = auto). XAUUSD_PosX – custom X position for XAUUSD panel buttons (-1 = auto). XAUUSD_PosY – custom Y position for XAUUSD panel buttons (-1 = auto). Commission_BTCUSD – manual commission per lot for BTCUSD. Commission_US30 – manual commission per lot for US30. Commission_USTEC – manual commission per lot for USTEC. Commission_DE40 – manual commission per lot for DE40. Commission_XAUUSD – manual commission per lot for XAUUSD.

A rare type of tool on MQL4 – focused on workflow, clean charts and risk management, not on “magic” entries. Designed for traders who know what they are doing and want the platform to execute their plan with minimal screen time. This tool lets you define your plan and position sizing, then safely take a break while the EA watches your trades. It protects open positions and takes profit when price stops moving in your intended direction and, when used on a VPS, can reliably manage trades across sessions. Discreet, low‑volume sounds report only what matters: new trades, SL/TP placement, trailing updates and Close All / Close Profit actions. During your normal day you do not need to stare at the chart – if you hear nothing, nothing important is happening; a short sound immediately tells you whether a trade was opened, modified or closed. The tool is also ideal for scalping: it can protect any number of open positions on any instrument and instantly close all trades on all symbols, or only on the selected symbol, the moment you decide.​

This is a trade management EA. It does not open trades by itself; all entries are opened manually or by other EAs, and this tool only manages existing positions.















