Pips Label Last Trade

B_Pipsy MT5 — Real-Time Last Position Pips Display


Ultra-lightweight indicator that shows the current profit/loss in pips for your most recent open position on the current symbol. Updates on every tick and provides an instant view of how many pips your latest trade is currently gaining or losing.

Main features


Real-time pips display for the latest open position on the chart symbol (BUY or SELL detected automatically).

​Optional spread inclusion for more precise calculations (IncludeSpread parameter).

Universal pip calculation for 4/5-digit symbols and 2/3-digit JPY pairs using automatic pip multiplier.

Color coding: green for profit, red for loss, "---" when there is no open position on this symbol.

Fully customizable label: corner selection, X/Y offset, font name, size and colors.

Works on any symbol, any timeframe, on both demo and real accounts, with hedging and netting account types.

How it works


The indicator scans open positions and selects the most recent one on the current symbol.

For BUY positions it calculates pips from Bid to open price, for SELL positions from open price to Bid/Ask depending on the IncludeSpread setting.

The value is shown as an absolute integer number of pips, with color indicating profit or loss.


Usage


Attach the indicator to any chart where you trade.

Adjust the corner and X/Y offset to place the pips label where you prefer.

Set font size and colors to match your chart template.


Use it as a simple pips monitor for scalping, intraday or swing trading, or as a companion to your trade management EAs and panels.


Language – selects the interface language used by the indicator for labels and messages.

FontSize – sets the font size used for the pips display label.

ColorProfit – sets the text color used for positive pips values.

ColorLoss – sets the text color used for negative pips values.

Corner (0-3) – selects which chart corner is used as the anchor point for the pips label.

X_Offset – horizontal (X) offset of the pips label from the selected corner.

Y_Offset – vertical (Y) offset of the pips label from the selected corner.

FontName – font family used for the pips display label.

IncludeSpread – includes current spread in pips calculation for accurate profit display




