Detect Pattern Eco3

CANDLE BAR DETECTION

Candle Bar Detection analyzes raw price action to identify key candlestick formations and structural behavior directly from chart data.

This module focuses on detecting meaningful candle patterns such as engulfing, rejection wicks, breakout bars, and momentum candles based on body size, wick ratio, and historical context.

It helps traders:

Recognize early market reactions and reversals

Confirm breakout validity through candle structure

Filter weak signals caused by low momentum or noise

The detection logic is designed to work across all timeframes and adapts to market volatility, making it suitable for both scalping and swing trading environments.