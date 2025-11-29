RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
- Indicatori
- Kulvinder Singh
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
This professional MT5 indicator provides:
Key Features:
- Automatic TP/SL Calculation - Instantly calculates and displays levels when position opens
How It Works:
- When you open a position, it immediately displays all levels
- different risk/reward scenarios
- All calculations update automatically
- Shows current risk:reward ratio
- Displays position status
Color Control:
- ✅ Panel background color
- ✅ Panel border color
- ✅ Title color
- ✅ Text color
- ✅ Status colors (active/inactive)
- ✅ Button colors (minus/plus)
- ✅ All price line colors (TP, SL, Half, Open)
The indicator calculates proper TP/SL based on your lot size and position type (buy/sell), ensuring accurate dollar amounts. It's purely visual - doesn't modify positions, just shows you the calculations! Just use this
also EA same version for automatically SL TP will be available Soon on MQL5 Store. Just Drop Message if any query.