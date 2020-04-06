EMTB Forex Scalper

🔥 EMTB FOREX Scalper

Professional Price Action Trading Robot for USDCHF (MT5)

📌 Overview

EMTB FOREX Scalper is a professional-grade Price Action Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, specifically optimized for USDCHF.
The EA combines high-probability candlestick patterns, institutional-style risk management, and an aggressive yet controlled trailing stop system to achieve consistent results with controlled drawdown.

Designed for traders who value precision, stability, and capital protection, EMTB FOREX Scalper adapts dynamically to changing market conditions.

🚀 Key Features

🔹 Advanced Price Action Engine

  • Detects Pin Bars, Engulfing Patterns, Inside Bars & Outside Bars

  • Configurable sensitivity and minimum candle size

  • Filters weak or low-quality setups automatically

🔹 Support & Resistance Confirmation (Optional)

  • Dynamic S/R zone detection

  • Adjustable lookback period and zone width

  • Improves entry accuracy during ranging markets

🔹 Aggressive Trailing Stop Technology

  • Volatility-based trailing (ATR) or fixed pip trailing

  • Locks in profits during strong moves

  • Designed to maximize winners while cutting losses early

🔹 Professional Risk Management

  • 6 predefined risk levels:

    • Ultra-Low (0.5%)

    • Low (1%)

    • Medium (2%)

    • High (5%)

    • Aggressive (10%)

    • Crazy (25%)

  • Automatic position sizing

  • Fixed lot option available

🔹 Multi-Position Control

  • Allow multiple simultaneous trades

  • Configurable maximum open positions

  • Prevents overexposure

🔹 Professional Trading Panel (Live)

  • Real-time balance, equity & margin display

  • Win rate, profit factor & expectancy

  • Market condition & spread monitoring

  • Visual status indicators (READY / ACTIVE / OUTSIDE HOURS)

🔹 Market Filters

  • Spread filter

  • Time filter (session-based trading)

  • Basic news avoidance logic

  • Friday & daily auto-close options

🧠 Trading Logic

The EA opens trades only when all conditions are met:

✔ Valid price action pattern detected
✔ Optional Support/Resistance confirmation
✔ Spread & time filters passed
✔ Risk management rules satisfied

Stop Loss is placed logically beyond candle extremes, while Take Profit and Trailing Stop are dynamically managed.

⚙️ Input Parameters (Highlights)

Core Settings

  • Symbol (auto-detects chart symbol)

  • Signal timeframe (default H1)

  • Trading direction: Both / Long Only / Short Only

Price Action Configuration

  • Enable/disable individual patterns

  • Candle size & sensitivity filters

  • S/R zone strength and width

Risk & Trade Management

  • Money Management ON/OFF

  • Fixed lot size option

  • Adjustable Risk/Reward (default 1.5 : 1)

  • Max simultaneous trades

💻 System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: USDCHF (optimized)

  • Timeframe: H1 (recommended)

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Minimum Deposit:

    • $100 (Ultra-Low Risk)

    • $500+ recommended

  • Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500

📊 Optimization & Backtesting Tips

  • Use H1 timeframe for best accuracy

  • Enable dynamic trailing stop in trending conditions

  • Activate S/R confirmation for higher win rate

  • Adjust Stop Loss based on market volatility

🔔 Important Notice

This EA is specifically tuned for USDCHF due to its unique volatility and spread behavior.
While it may work on other pairs, optimal performance is achieved on USDCHF only.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves significant risk.
Always:

  • Start with Ultra-Low or Low risk

  • Test on a demo account first

  • Avoid trading during extreme news events

🔄 Support & Updates

  • Regular performance updates

  • Ongoing improvements 

  • Community support available (Telegram)

✅ Why EMTB FOREX Scalper?

✔ Clean equity curve
✔ Institutional-style risk management
✔ High win rate with controlled drawdown
✔ No martingale, no grid, no hedge
✔ Fully automated – plug & play


📦  SET File ✔ EMTB_USDCHF_H1_Optimized.set

Risk Notice:

Do not change risk parameters without proper testing.


