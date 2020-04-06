EMTB Forex Scalper

🔥 EMTB FOREX Scalper

Professional Price Action Trading Robot for USDCHF (MT5)

📌 Overview

EMTB FOREX Scalper is a professional-grade Price Action Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, specifically optimized for USDCHF.
The EA combines high-probability candlestick patterns, institutional-style risk management, and an aggressive yet controlled trailing stop system to achieve consistent results with controlled drawdown.

Designed for traders who value precision, stability, and capital protection, EMTB FOREX Scalper adapts dynamically to changing market conditions.

🚀 Key Features

🔹 Advanced Price Action Engine

  • Detects Pin Bars, Engulfing Patterns, Inside Bars & Outside Bars

  • Configurable sensitivity and minimum candle size

  • Filters weak or low-quality setups automatically

🔹 Support & Resistance Confirmation (Optional)

  • Dynamic S/R zone detection

  • Adjustable lookback period and zone width

  • Improves entry accuracy during ranging markets

🔹 Aggressive Trailing Stop Technology

  • Volatility-based trailing (ATR) or fixed pip trailing

  • Locks in profits during strong moves

  • Designed to maximize winners while cutting losses early

🔹 Professional Risk Management

  • 6 predefined risk levels:

    • Ultra-Low (0.5%)

    • Low (1%)

    • Medium (2%)

    • High (5%)

    • Aggressive (10%)

    • Crazy (25%)

  • Automatic position sizing

  • Fixed lot option available

🔹 Multi-Position Control

  • Allow multiple simultaneous trades

  • Configurable maximum open positions

  • Prevents overexposure

🔹 Professional Trading Panel (Live)

  • Real-time balance, equity & margin display

  • Win rate, profit factor & expectancy

  • Market condition & spread monitoring

  • Visual status indicators (READY / ACTIVE / OUTSIDE HOURS)

🔹 Market Filters

  • Spread filter

  • Time filter (session-based trading)

  • Basic news avoidance logic

  • Friday & daily auto-close options

🧠 Trading Logic

The EA opens trades only when all conditions are met:

✔ Valid price action pattern detected
✔ Optional Support/Resistance confirmation
✔ Spread & time filters passed
✔ Risk management rules satisfied

Stop Loss is placed logically beyond candle extremes, while Take Profit and Trailing Stop are dynamically managed.

⚙️ Input Parameters (Highlights)

Core Settings

  • Symbol (auto-detects chart symbol)

  • Signal timeframe (default H1)

  • Trading direction: Both / Long Only / Short Only

Price Action Configuration

  • Enable/disable individual patterns

  • Candle size & sensitivity filters

  • S/R zone strength and width

Risk & Trade Management

  • Money Management ON/OFF

  • Fixed lot size option

  • Adjustable Risk/Reward (default 1.5 : 1)

  • Max simultaneous trades

💻 System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: USDCHF (optimized)

  • Timeframe: H1 (recommended)

  • Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread

  • Minimum Deposit:

    • $100 (Ultra-Low Risk)

    • $500+ recommended

  • Leverage: 1:100 – 1:500

📊 Optimization & Backtesting Tips

  • Use H1 timeframe for best accuracy

  • Enable dynamic trailing stop in trending conditions

  • Activate S/R confirmation for higher win rate

  • Adjust Stop Loss based on market volatility

🔔 Important Notice

This EA is specifically tuned for USDCHF due to its unique volatility and spread behavior.
While it may work on other pairs, optimal performance is achieved on USDCHF only.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves significant risk.
Always:

  • Start with Ultra-Low or Low risk

  • Test on a demo account first

  • Avoid trading during extreme news events

🔄 Support & Updates

  • Regular performance updates

  • Ongoing improvements 

  • Community support available (Telegram)

✅ Why EMTB FOREX Scalper?

✔ Clean equity curve
✔ Institutional-style risk management
✔ High win rate with controlled drawdown
✔ No martingale, no grid, no hedge
✔ Fully automated – plug & play


📦  SET File ✔ EMTB_USDCHF_H1_Optimized.set

Risk Notice:

Do not change risk parameters without proper testing.


More from author
EMTB Gold Reaper
Georgios Pseimadas
5 (1)
Experts
EMTB GOLD REAPER – Advanced Multi-Filter Gold Trading EA Experience the Precision of a Professional Gold Trading System. Designed for XAUUSD. Built for Results. Forget guesswork and emotional trading. The EMTB GOLD REAPER is a   high-precision, multi-timeframe Expert Advisor   engineered exclusively for the gold market (XAUUSD) . It combines robust candlestick logic with a   multi-layered, configurable filter system   to identify high-probability opportunities and manage risk with institutio
FREE
EMTB Pro BTC
Georgios Pseimadas
1 (1)
Experts
EMTB Pro Scalper   - Precision Forex Scalping Robot Overview The EMTB Pro Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built for precise Forex scalping. Using EMA, ATR, and RSI, it identifies high-probability entry/exit points on the M1 timeframe. Ideal for traders seeking profits from rapid market movements without manual monitoring, it suits beginners and experts alike. Supports broker-specific symbol prefixes (e.g., EURUSD_x). Key Features Precision Scalping: Targets small, c
FREE
EMTB Pro v2
Georgios Pseimadas
Experts
EMTB Pro Scalper   - Precision Forex Scalping Robot Overview The EMTB Pro Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built for precise Forex scalping. Using EMA, ATR, and RSI, it identifies high-probability entry/exit points on the M1 timeframe. Ideal for traders seeking profits from rapid market movements without manual monitoring, it suits beginners and experts alike. Supports broker-specific symbol prefixes (e.g., EURUSD_x). Key Features Precision Scalping: Targets small, c
FREE
EMTB Pro NASDAQ
Georgios Pseimadas
Experts
EMTB Pro Scalper   - Precision Forex Scalping Robot Overview The EMTB Pro Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built for precise Forex scalping. Using EMA, ATR, and RSI, it identifies high-probability entry/exit points on the M1 timeframe. Ideal for traders seeking profits from rapid market movements without manual monitoring, it suits beginners and experts alike. Supports broker-specific symbol prefixes (e.g., EURUSD_x). Key Features Precision Scalping: Targets small, c
FREE
EMTB Pro Scalper
Georgios Pseimadas
Experts
EMTB Pro Scalper - Precision Forex Scalping Robot Overview The EMTB Pro Scalper is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built for precise Forex scalping. Using EMA, ATR, and RSI, it identifies high-probability entry/exit points on the M1 timeframe. Ideal for traders seeking profits from rapid market movements without manual monitoring, it suits beginners and experts alike. Supports broker-specific symbol prefixes (e.g., EURUSD_x). Key Features Precision Scalping: Targets small, con
FREE
