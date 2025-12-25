Aurex AI

Aurex AI – Automated Trading for XAUUSD

Aurex AI is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5.
The system operates using predefined, rule-based logic and executes trades automatically when its internal conditions are met.

The Expert Advisor is designed to trade selectively rather than continuously and does not use high-frequency or aggressive trading techniques.

Live Signal

Trading results for Aurex AI are available via the MQL5 Signals service:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2350419

The signal is publicly accessible on MQL5 and allows users to review trade history and account statistics directly on the platform.

Trading Logic Overview

Aurex AI evaluates multiple internal conditions before opening a position, including:

  • Market structure and trend conditions

  • Volatility and time-based filters

  • Price reaction areas

  • News and market condition filters

Trades are executed only when all required conditions are satisfied.

AI Component (Confirmation Layer)

Aurex AI includes an AI-based confirmation layer used as an additional filter within the trading process.

The AI component is used to:

  • Confirm trade conditions generated by the core strategy

  • Filter trades during high-impact economic events

  • Assess general market conditions for XAUUSD

Final trade execution remains rule-based and follows predefined risk parameters.

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor includes built-in risk management features:

  • Stop Loss applied to all trades

  • One active position at a time

  • No grid strategies

  • No martingale techniques

  • No averaging of losing positions

Risk parameters can be adjusted using the available input settings.

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Trading mode: Fully automated

  • Default settings provided

Installation & Inputs

  • Clean and minimal input parameters

  • Default settings are preconfigured

  • Users may adjust risk and lot sizing according to their preferences

No external optimisation is required to run the Expert Advisor.

Broker Information

Development, testing, and monitoring were performed using IC Markets.
Trading conditions may vary between brokers due to differences in execution, spreads, and liquidity.

Sales & Authenticity Notice

This Expert Advisor is distributed exclusively through the MQL5 Market.

Any offers to sell or distribute this product outside of MQL5 are not authorised by the seller.
Purchases made outside the MQL5 platform are not supported and may not reflect the original product version.

For updates, downloads, and support, please use the official MQL5 product page and messaging system.

Support

Product support is provided via the MQL5 messaging system after purchase.

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Filtro:
XAUUSD-reader
34
XAUUSD-reader 2025.12.25 12:38 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Hizbullah Mangal
597
Risposta dello sviluppatore Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.25 12:44
Really appreciate the trust and the detailed feedback — it honestly means a lot. I’m glad to hear Gold Quant AI and Aureon AI have been performing well for you so far. Aurex AI is still early, but the focus has been the same: clean logic, controlled risk, and long-term consistency. Thanks for giving it a place in your portfolio and for the support — if you need anything at all or have questions as you test it, just let me know.
trader2092
49
trader2092 2025.12.25 12:32 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Hizbullah Mangal
597
Risposta dello sviluppatore Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.25 12:45
Thanks for the support and for locking in the launch price. Glad you like the backtest — if you need any help setting it up or have questions while testing, just let me know.
Traa44at
49
Traa44at 2025.12.25 12:26 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Hizbullah Mangal
597
Risposta dello sviluppatore Hizbullah Mangal 2025.12.25 12:45
Thanks a lot for the trust and the support — it really means a lot. I’m happy to hear the other EAs have been profitable for you, and I hope this one continues that trend as well. If you need any help with setup, updates, or have any questions at all, just message me anytime.
Rispondi alla recensione