Zenith Scalper Pro (ZSP) - Advanced Multi-Strategy Auto Trading System





CORE LOGIC:

• Trend Detection: Uses EMA (default: 5) to identify market direction

• Smart Entry: Enters BUY when price > EMA with RSI < 70, SELL when price < EMA with RSI > 30

• Single Direction: Trades one direction at a time until all positions close





POSITION MANAGEMENT:

• Pyramiding: Adds profitable positions every 30 pips in profit direction

• Martingale: Adds recovery positions every 40 pips against trend (with RSI filter)

• Dynamic Lot: Automatically adjusts lot size using tier multipliers (1.1x → 1.05x)





RISK PROTECTION:

• Break-Even Protection: Moves SL to +50 pips when profit reaches 100 pips

• Trailing Stop: Trails 30 pips behind when profit exceeds 100 pips

• Auto Close: Closes all positions when 10/30 positions are profitable with total profit > 0

• Cut Loss: Optional emergency exit at configurable loss amount





FILTERS:

• Session Filter: Trade only during specified hours

• Spread Filter: Blocks trades when spread exceeds limit (default: 16 pips)

• Leverage Filter: Ensures minimum leverage (default: 2000:1)

• News Filter: Pauses trading 15 min before/after high impact news (MQL5 Calendar integration)





SPECIAL FEATURES:

• Real-time economic calendar integration with visual news markers

• Professional on-chart dashboard showing account stats, positions, filters

• Independent BUY/SELL management - each direction managed separately

• Fully configurable parameters for all strategies and filters





IDEAL FOR: Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs on H1-M15 timeframes

STRATEGY TYPE: Grid + Trend Following + Smart Recovery