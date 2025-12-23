Zenith Scalper Pro

Zenith Scalper Pro (ZSP) - Advanced Multi-Strategy Auto Trading System

CORE LOGIC:
• Trend Detection: Uses EMA (default: 5) to identify market direction
• Smart Entry: Enters BUY when price > EMA with RSI < 70, SELL when price < EMA with RSI > 30
• Single Direction: Trades one direction at a time until all positions close

POSITION MANAGEMENT:
• Pyramiding: Adds profitable positions every 30 pips in profit direction
• Martingale: Adds recovery positions every 40 pips against trend (with RSI filter)
• Dynamic Lot: Automatically adjusts lot size using tier multipliers (1.1x → 1.05x)

RISK PROTECTION:
• Break-Even Protection: Moves SL to +50 pips when profit reaches 100 pips
• Trailing Stop: Trails 30 pips behind when profit exceeds 100 pips
• Auto Close: Closes all positions when 10/30 positions are profitable with total profit > 0
• Cut Loss: Optional emergency exit at configurable loss amount

FILTERS:
• Session Filter: Trade only during specified hours
• Spread Filter: Blocks trades when spread exceeds limit (default: 16 pips)
• Leverage Filter: Ensures minimum leverage (default: 2000:1)
• News Filter: Pauses trading 15 min before/after high impact news (MQL5 Calendar integration)

SPECIAL FEATURES:
• Real-time economic calendar integration with visual news markers
• Professional on-chart dashboard showing account stats, positions, filters
• Independent BUY/SELL management - each direction managed separately
• Fully configurable parameters for all strategies and filters

IDEAL FOR: Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs on H1-M15 timeframes
STRATEGY TYPE: Grid + Trend Following + Smart Recovery
