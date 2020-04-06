Gold Impulse Scalper

🇬🇧 Description (Full)

Gold Impulse Scalper v6.4 is a highly optimized, momentum-based Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for scalping XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5. Built for traders who seek precision, automation, and strict risk control in volatile markets, this EA combines proven technical filters and price action logic to find high-probability breakout entries with minimal risk.

✅ Ideal for:

  • Scalpers and day traders targeting gold (XAUUSD)

  • ECN/Raw spread brokers with low-latency execution

  • Users who prefer mechanical, emotion-free trading

  • Fast-moving market conditions (e.g. London/NY sessions)

🎯 Key Features:

  • Non-Martingale logic – no grid, no averaging, no recovery traps

  • Stochastic confirmation + breakout zone entry

  • Pending order system to reduce slippage and requotes

  • ATR-based Stop Loss with dynamic volatility filter

  • Auto Break-Even to minimize exposure

  • Trailing Stop for profit protection

  • Fully adjustable risk, entry, and exit parameters

⚙️ Recommended Setup:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframes: M1 / M5

  • Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread only

  • VPS: Yes, preferably < 20ms latency to broker server

  • Use only during liquid, trending hours (avoid major news events)

🟢 Advantages:

  • ✔️ High-precision entries based on confluence logic

  • ✔️ Fast trade execution with reduced slippage

  • ✔️ Minimal drawdown through volatility filtering

  • ✔️ No curve-fitting or optimization dependency

  • ✔️ Works across multiple broker environments (with correct conditions)

  • ✔️ Strict risk control through fully defined SL & TP logic

🔴 Limitations:

  • ❌ Not suitable for sideways/choppy markets

  • ❌ Will exit early during long trends (by design to protect capital)

  • ❌ Requires clean, stable internet connection and consistent VPS uptime

  • ❌ MT5 platform only (no MT4 version available)

  • ❌ May underperform in extreme high-spread or low-liquidity conditions

🔐 License & Protection:

This EA uses account-based license locking. Upon purchase, please contact the author with your trading account number to activate full access. One account per license (demo/live reactivation supported).

📞 Support:

For setup assistance, optimization queries, or advanced guidance, please reach out via MQL5 private message or join our Discord community (link in profile). Full documentation and setup guide provided upon purchase.

🏷️ Tags:

gold scalping mt5 xauusd low risk expert advisor momentum atr stoploss no martingale


UAD Dashboard
Norapan Tonphim
Indicatori
การพิจารณาคุณลักษณะ HUD ขณะนี้ผมกำลังมุ่งเน้นไปที่คำอธิบายภาษาอังกฤษสำหรับแดชบอร์ด GAPHUNTER UAD รุ่น Compact HUD ผมกำลังวิเคราะห์คุณสมบัติหลักของรุ่นนี้โดยเฉพาะ เป้าหมายของผมคือการสร้างคำอธิบายผลิตภัณฑ์ที่แสดงจุดขายและประโยชน์ที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์อย่างชัดเจนสำหรับกลุ่มเป้าหมาย เป้าหมายคือการเน้นย้ำถึงความกะทัดรัดและการใช้งาน การวิเคราะห์คุณสมบัติหลัก ตอนนี้ ผมกำลังเจาะลึกฟีเจอร์สำคัญๆ มากขึ้น โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งในบริบทของผู้ใช้ MQL5 Market โดยเน้นที่การติดตามกำไร/ขาดทุนแบบเรียลไทม์ของ Compact HUD และ
FREE
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
Experts
GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline  A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidi
Gold Momentum Master
Norapan Tonphim
Utilità
Gold Momentum Master  Professional Scalping EA for XAUUSD (M1) Overview Gold Momentum Master  is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The system is designed to operate on the M1 timeframe , focusing on short-term momentum-based scalping trades. The core objective of this EA is controlled, rule-based execution with strict risk management — not aggressive or uncontrolled trading. Strategy Concept The strategy combines momentum detection with volatil
