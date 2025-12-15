Live Chart Viewer

📊 Live Chart Viewer – Real-Time Trading Chart Anywhere

Live Chart Viewer lets you view and share your MetaTrader 5 chart in real time from any modern device.
Whether you are away from your trading desk, monitoring trades remotely, or sharing your analysis live, this tool keeps you and your audience connected to the market instantly.

• Key Features

  • Real-time chart updates
    Price movements, drawings, and chart changes appear instantly as they happen.

  • Share your chart with your audience
    Easily share a live chart link with your audience so they can follow your analysis in real time.

  • Push notifications
    Receive instant notifications when important trading events happen, even when your device is locked.

  • View from anywhere
    Open your live chart in a web browser on a phone, tablet, or another computer — no extra software required.

  • Live objects & drawings
    Trendlines, rectangles, text labels, and other chart objects are mirrored automatically.

  • Clean and lightweight display
    Designed for clarity and speed, ideal for monitoring, teaching, and live presentation.

  • Private and secure access
    Each session uses a unique link so only people you choose can view your chart.

• Ideal Use Cases

  • Monitor open trades while away from your PC

  • Investor monitoring

  • Share to YouTube Livestream with OBS allowing you to use content behind

  • Share live charts with students, clients, or trading communities

  • Use a tablet or phone as a second chart screen

  • Display charts during live streams or webinars

  • Stay informed with notifications when market activity occurs

• Easy Setup

  1. Add app.nindita.id to your WebRequest allow list

  2. Attach the Live Chart Viewer to your chart

  3. Open or share the generated link

  4. Watch and share your chart live in real time

No complicated setup required.

✱ Why Live Chart Viewer?

Screenshots and delayed updates are no longer enough.
Live Chart Viewer lets you share exactly what you see — live, interactive, and always up to date — with notifications to keep you and your audience informed.

Altri dall’autore
TPSL Bounding Box PRO
Nindita Giwangkara
Indicatori
Are you tired of those old, boring TP and SL lines cluttering your charts? Free now, celebrating release of Live Chart Viewer utility  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158488 Struggling to showcase your trades in a way that actually  grabs attention ? Worry no more!  Introducing the ultimate solution you’ve been waiting for... The TPSL Bounding Box PRO Indicator! PRO Version (With Risk to Rewards Ratio and more Modern Look Stats) If you want free version(works on demo account)
FREE
Colored Moving Average
Nindita Giwangkara
5 (1)
Indicatori
Colored Moving Average – Visual Trend Clarity Made Simple The Colored Moving Average is a clean and effective trend visualization tool that enhances any trading strategy. Unlike standard moving averages, this indicator dynamically changes color based on the direction of the trend—green when rising, red when falling—making it easy to spot shifts in momentum at a glance. Perfect for scalping, day trading, or swing trading, this indicator helps you: Instantly identify bullish and bearish phases Fi
FREE
HTF Vision
Nindita Giwangkara
5 (1)
Indicatori
HTF Vision - Higher Timeframe Candle Display Free now, celebrating release of Live Chart Viewer utility  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158488 HTF Vision provides traders with an intuitive way to visualize higher timeframe price action directly on their current chart. This powerful indicator overlays candlestick data from selected higher timeframes (H1, H4, or Daily) as customizable boxes, giving you instant context of larger market movements without switching charts. Key Features: Mult
FREE
Logo Watermark
Nindita Giwangkara
Indicatori
Add Logo Watermark – Showcase Your Signals with Clarity This indicator allows you to display a clean and customizable watermark on your chart, helping your audience easily identify what symbol you're currently trading. Display the current symbol as a watermark Add current symbol text and customize its color Choose to show only the logo, only the symbol, or both Add your own custom watermark by placing custom.bmp in the MQL5 > Files directory Perfect for signal providers, educators, and
FREE
Coin Flip
Nindita Giwangkara
Utilità
Coin Flip – True Random Trading Automation Coin Flip  is a unique and lightweight utility that makes trading decisions based on pure chance – just like flipping a coin! But don't let the simplicity fool you – this EA comes with powerful risk management features and professional-grade trade handling that gives you full control over your capital and strategy execution. Core Concept Unlike traditional systems based on indicators or patterns, Coin Flip EA executes trades based on a random deci
FREE
Reverse Position
Nindita Giwangkara
Utilità
A simple Reverse Position tool. Just a simple tool to make you reverse your position from e.g long position to short position. This tool also allow you to set SL and Risk to Reward Ratio, so you are safe while reversing your position. Also calculates your all volume order in current open position and reverse all of the open position to make opposite position. works on any symbol, just load the EA and add to your symbol you want to trade.
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione