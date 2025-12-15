📊 Live Chart Viewer – Real-Time Trading Chart Anywhere

Live Chart Viewer lets you view and share your MetaTrader 5 chart in real time from any modern device.

Whether you are away from your trading desk, monitoring trades remotely, or sharing your analysis live, this tool keeps you and your audience connected to the market instantly.

Notice: Charting library by TradingView

• Key Features

Real-time chart updates

Price movements, drawings, and chart changes appear instantly as they happen.

Share your chart with your audience

Easily share a live chart link with your audience so they can follow your analysis in real time.

Push notifications

Receive instant notifications when important trading events happen, even when your device is locked.

View from anywhere

Open your live chart in a web browser on a phone, tablet, or another computer — no extra software required.

Live objects & drawings

Trendlines, rectangles, text labels, and other chart objects are mirrored automatically.

Clean and lightweight display

Designed for clarity and speed, ideal for monitoring, teaching, and live presentation.

Private and secure access

Each session uses a unique link so only people you choose can view your chart.

• Ideal Use Cases

Monitor open trades while away from your PC

Investor monitoring

Share to YouTube Livestream with OBS allowing you to use content behind

Share live charts with students, clients, or trading communities

Use a tablet or phone as a second chart screen

Display charts during live streams or webinars

Stay informed with notifications when market activity occurs

• Easy Setup

Add app.nindita.id to your WebRequest allow list Attach the Live Chart Viewer to your chart Open or share the generated link Watch and share your chart live in real time

No complicated setup required.

✱ Why Live Chart Viewer?

Screenshots and delayed updates are no longer enough.

Live Chart Viewer lets you share exactly what you see — live, interactive, and always up to date — with notifications to keep you and your audience informed.