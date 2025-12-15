Live Chart Viewer

📊 Live Chart Viewer – Real-Time Trading Chart Anywhere

Live Chart Viewer lets you view and share your MetaTrader 5 chart in real time from any modern device.
Whether you are away from your trading desk, monitoring trades remotely, or sharing your analysis live, this tool keeps you and your audience connected to the market instantly.

Notice: Charting library by TradingView

• Key Features

  • Real-time chart updates
    Price movements, drawings, and chart changes appear instantly as they happen.

  • Share your chart with your audience
    Easily share a live chart link with your audience so they can follow your analysis in real time.

  • Push notifications
    Receive instant notifications when important trading events happen, even when your device is locked.

  • View from anywhere
    Open your live chart in a web browser on a phone, tablet, or another computer — no extra software required.

  • Live objects & drawings
    Trendlines, rectangles, text labels, and other chart objects are mirrored automatically.

  • Clean and lightweight display
    Designed for clarity and speed, ideal for monitoring, teaching, and live presentation.

  • Private and secure access
    Each session uses a unique link so only people you choose can view your chart.

• Ideal Use Cases

  • Monitor open trades while away from your PC

  • Investor monitoring

  • Share to YouTube Livestream with OBS allowing you to use content behind

  • Share live charts with students, clients, or trading communities

  • Use a tablet or phone as a second chart screen

  • Display charts during live streams or webinars

  • Stay informed with notifications when market activity occurs

• Easy Setup

  1. Add app.nindita.id to your WebRequest allow list

  2. Attach the Live Chart Viewer to your chart

  3. Open or share the generated link

  4. Watch and share your chart live in real time

No complicated setup required.

✱ Why Live Chart Viewer?

Screenshots and delayed updates are no longer enough.
Live Chart Viewer lets you share exactly what you see — live, interactive, and always up to date — with notifications to keep you and your audience informed.

Marco Engstermann
10824
Marco Engstermann 2025.12.18 11:08 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Nindita Giwangkara
1210
Ответ разработчика Nindita Giwangkara 2025.12.18 12:18
Thank you for your review.
Ответ на отзыв