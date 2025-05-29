HTF Vision

5

HTF Vision - Higher Timeframe Candle Display

Free now, celebrating release of OBS Livestream utility https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156889


HTF Vision provides traders with an intuitive way to visualize higher timeframe price action directly on their current chart. This powerful indicator overlays candlestick data from selected higher timeframes (H1, H4, or Daily) as customizable boxes, giving you instant context of larger market movements without switching charts.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Selection: Choose between 1-Hour, 4-Hour, or Daily timeframes
  • Adaptive Display: Box height automatically adjusts based on price volatility
  • Real-Time Updates: Shows the most recent completed candles from your selected timeframe
  • Clean Visualization: Non-intrusive overlay that maintains chart readability
  • Customizable Settings: Adjust the number of candles displayed and box appearance

Perfect For:

  • Swing traders analyzing daily patterns on lower timeframes
  • Scalpers who need H1/H4 context on minute charts
  • Multi-timeframe analysis without chart switching
  • Identifying key support/resistance levels from higher timeframes
  • Confirming trade setups with higher timeframe bias

How It Works: HTF Vision fetches authentic candlestick data from your broker's higher timeframe feed and displays it as color-coded boxes on your current chart. Green boxes represent bullish candles, red boxes represent bearish candles, matching standard candlestick visualization.

Transform your trading analysis with HTF Vision - see the bigger picture while staying focused on your execution timeframe.

Recensioni 1
Dezss
106
Dezss 2025.06.02 15:22 
 

Спасибо

Scalper Xau Eur Jpy
Tahir Mehmood
Indicatori
Scalper Pro – Indicatore di scalping avanzato per XAUUSD, EURUSD e JPY (M1/M5/M15) con picchi di volume + rotture di struttura di mercato Fai trading in modo più intelligente. Più veloce. Con Scalper Pro. Scalper Pro è un indicatore di scalping ad alte prestazioni per MetaTrader 5 , progettato per trader professionisti specializzati in scalping XAUUSD, trading intraday EURUSD e strategie di breakout JPY . Ottimizzato per precisione su grafici M1 e con conferma multi-timeframe M5 e M15 , fornisce
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicatori
Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5   Category   Platform Level   Type     Time frames   trader style market   ICT SMC Indicator Meta Trader 5 Level Indicator Level Indicator All Time frames Scalpers  Day Traders  Swing Traders  Position Traders All Type of Markets Introduction The Smart FVG Levels Indicator for MT5 is a powerful trading tool designed to help you identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) automatically on your charts. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this ind
DMJ Magical AVWAP
Dominic Minguy Jean
Indicatori
Automated Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price You set a period, and the indicator will find the highest and lowest price point in the period and derive a AVWAP from there. It also prints out a median line. You can use the generated VWAP lines as a channel, as S/R levels or as a volatility indicator. It's based on tick volume to be compatible with most CFD brokers. Happy trading!
Rejection Block
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (1)
Indicatori
The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 5 Indicator offers traders a comprehensive tool for identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly known as rejection blocks. These patterns are pivotal in discerning potential market reversals or continuations, making them invaluable for traders seeking to enhance their analysis. Key Features: Rejection Block Detection: The indicator diligently scans price data, pinpointing instances of rejection candlestick patterns. These patterns typical
FREE
TrendFactor
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicatori
Trend Factor is an indicator based on the calculation of price values ​​to answer questions about what direction the trend is acting on the market at the moment and when this trend will end. By launching the Trend Factor indicator, the user will see two lines and bars of different colors, which can change color to green during an uptrend, to red during a downtrend or to be yellow during an uncertainty. The trader uses the Trend Factor indicator to determine the market situation. This is a tre
Price Spectrum
Yuriy Ponyatov
Indicatori
The Price Spectrum indicator reveals opportunities for detailed market analysis. Advantages: Market Volume Profile Creation : The indicator assists in analyzing the dynamics of trading volumes in the market. This allows traders to identify crucial support and resistance levels, as well as determine market structure. Filtering Insignificant Volumes : Using the indicator helps filter out insignificant volumes, enabling traders to focus on more significant market movements. Flexible Configuration S
QQE Mod Indicator
Filip Valkovic
Indicatori
The Quantitative Qualitative Estimation (QQE) indicator is derived from Wilder’s famous Relative Strength Index (RSI). In essence, the QQE is a heavily smoothed RSI. Modification of this version: ( converted from tradingview script by Mihkell00, original from Glaz, 100% identical output) So there are Two QQEs. One that is shown on the chart as columns, and the other "hidden" in the background which also has a 50 MA   bollinger band   acting as a zero line. When both of them agree - you get a b
ZigZagStrength
Yow Siew Wai
Indicatori
This Indicator adding power to traditional zigzag indicator. With High-Low numbers in vision it will be easier to estimate change of trend by knowing the depth of each wave. Information including points, pips, percentage%, and #bars can be displayed based on configuration. All information is real-time update. This indicator is especially useful in sideway market to buy low sell high.
Candle Timer Countdown with Early Trend Detection
Deyna Kurniawan
Indicatori
Candle Timer Countdown v2.5 is an advanced MQL5 indicator designed to enhance your trading precision. It provides a live countdown for each candle while simultaneously analyzing multiple timeframes to detect trend direction and potential early reversals. Key features include: Candle Countdown & Progress Bar: Monitor the exact time remaining for each candle with a clear progress visualization. Advanced Trend Detection: Analyze both fast and slow trends with configurable sensitivity and multi-time
FREE
RSIScalperPro
PATRICK WENNING
Indicatori
Introducing RSIScalperPro - the revolutionary RSI-based indicator for Metatrader 5, specifically designed for scalping in the one-minute chart. With RSIScalperPro, you'll have a powerful toolkit for precise entry and exit signals to take your trading to the next level. RSIScalperPro utilizes two different RSI indicators that provide clear signals for overbought and oversold areas. You can customize the time periods and limit values of the two RSIs according to your preferences to achieve the be
OrderFlow Vision
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicatori
OrderFlow Vision – Institutional Market Structure Visualizer OrderFlow Vision is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to automatically detect and display institutional price structure directly on the chart. It identifies and marks Order Blocks , Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , Break of Structure (BOS) , and Change of Character (CHOCH) in real time, helping traders understand how price moves in relation to liquidity, imbalances, and structural shifts.The indicator works across all symbols and
TSI Trend Analyzer
Joao Paulo Ferreira Fortes
4.67 (6)
Indicatori
In which direction should I trade today? For “TREND followers”, we need to determine the TREND . This indicator determines the Trend based on the price High, Low and Close of every bar, for a given period and timeframe. Calculating and plotting the Trend UP and Trend DOWN lines. If the:   “Trend UP” line (Green) is above the “Trend DOWN” line (Red), then it is a BULLISH Trend (see "Screenshots" tab). “Trend DOWN” line (Red) is above the “Trend UP” line (Green), then it is a BEARISH Trend (see "
FREE
Trend Speaker
Shelly
Indicatori
L'indicatore Trend Speaker è uno strumento potente progettato per i trader che vogliono monitorare e analizzare facilmente le tendenze del mercato in tempo reale. Fornisce segnali di acquisto e vendita chiari e affidabili sul grafico, rendendo estremamente conveniente valutare l'attuale tendenza del mercato. Con la sua interfaccia intuitiva, Trend Speaker garantisce che non perderai mai una potenziale opportunità di trading, aiutandoti a prendere decisioni informate e migliorare la tua strategia
Symbol Changer Indicator
Oladimeji Ogunseye
Indicatori
Symbol Changer Indicator This is a simple yet intuitive indicator.  The indicator provide easy navigation across various symbols and across different time frames all in a chart. The buttons are displayed on the main chart. It is flexible and easy to use with fast response speed. FEATURES         Use Custom Pairs : If set to true, load all the available symbols in the Market Watch. No means it loads the pairs selected below.     Pairs (Separated by Comma) : This enables selected pairs
Visual Polar Bear Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicatori
Unlock the Market's True Direction with the Visual Polar Bear Indicator Are you tired of relying on single-instrument indicators that only show a fraction of the market's story? Do you want a powerful, visual tool that cuts through the noise and gives you a clear, comprehensive view of currency strength and weakness? Introducing the Visual Polar Bear Indicator , a sophisticated multi-asset cluster indicator designed to give you a decisive edge in the forex market. For just $30, you can transfor
ROC acceleration deceleration indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially  acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell  arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculat
Trend And Corrections MT5
Alexander Nikolaev
Indicatori
L'indicatore aiuta ad entrare in un trade seguendo il trend, allo stesso tempo, dopo alcune correzioni. Trova forti movimenti di tendenza di una coppia di valute su un determinato numero di barre e trova anche livelli di correzione per questa tendenza. Se la tendenza è abbastanza forte e la correzione diventa uguale a quella specificata nei parametri, l'indicatore lo segnala. È possibile impostare diversi valori di correzione, i valori di 38, 50 e 62 (livelli di Fibonacci) sono più adatti. Inol
Aussenstab Markttechnik
Alexander Josef Zeidler
Indicatori
This indicator shows external bars ("Aussenstäbe") in the chart in candle form. The colors of the candles can be set individually. Also different colors for bearish and bullish bars are possible. In addition, the color of the wicks or outlines is also adjustable. Outside bars are mentioned e.g. by Michael Voigt in the book "Das große Buch der Markttechnik". All other candles are inner bars.
John Carters TTM Squeeze with MACD Multitimeframe
Danil Poletavkin
Indicatori
The same indicator as here  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/105089?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page  but with timeframe change possibility. It is convinient to see picture from different timeframes in the single chart. When using multiple timeframes, it is recommended (A.Elder "The new trading for a living") to adhere to a coefficient of 5 or 6. That is, the two older timeframes for a 5-minute chart will be 30 minutes and 3 hours.
Kill Zones MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicatori
MT4 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where   the market   usually reacts with high volatility. Based on   EST time zone, fo
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Indicatori
Indicatore Timer Prezzo Bid — Tempismo di Precisione e Tracciamento Intelligente del Prezzo! Porta la tua precisione nel trading al livello successivo con l’ Indicatore Timer Prezzo Bid — uno strumento potente progettato per i trader che valorizzano tempismo, precisione e chiarezza in ogni movimento. Caratteristiche principali: Display Timer Fisso – Sempre visibile sul lato destro del grafico (X_Offset personalizzabile). Tracciamento Dinamico del Prezzo – Il timer si muove flui
Kiobi
Firas Al-qasimi
Indicatori
KIOBI VISION KIOBI VISION is a multi-factor analysis indicator designed for professional traders who want a clear and structured view of the market across multiple time frames. Objective The indicator offers a unique summary table that combines several technical tools (RSI, MACD, Stochastics, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, and general trend) to provide reliable and quick-to-interpret buy and sell signals. Key Features Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 → MN): a consolidated view of the
FFXMV Forex Dashboard Indicator MT5
Opengates Success International
Indicatori
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Indicatore Dashboard MT5 Questo è un indicatore personalizzato creato per la piattaforma MT5, progettato per offrire ai trader una visione completa di ciò che accade sul mercato. Utilizza dati in tempo reale per analizzare il mercato e mostra tutte le informazioni necessarie per fare trading con successo. INSTALLAZIONE: Prima di collegare questo indicatore al grafico, vai nel pannello “Osservazione del Mercato” di MT5 e NASCONDI tutte le coppie di valute che non ti servono
Commissioner
Ivan Simonika
Indicatori
The Commissioner indicator is very sensitive to current price activity and displays signals quite well. Reacts quickly to trend changes, clearly shows the price movement. The colored version of the indicator signals a trend change. The indicator allows you to see a rising or falling trend. In addition to the direction of the trend, the indicator shows the change in the slope, the analysis of which allows you to filter signals using filters by angle, this can be used when building a bot with th
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicatori
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5 - Momentum and Volatility Squeeze Indicator OVERVIEW Squeeze Momentum Force is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis. Based on concepts from John Carter's TTM Squeeze indicator, this tool identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that often precede significant price movements. CORE CONCEPTS Volatility Squeeze Detection The indicator detects squeeze conditions by comparing Bollinger Bands with
Smart Structure Concepts MT5
Cristhian Alexander Gaibor Cuasquer
Indicatori
Smart Structure Concepts MT5 is an all-in-one Smart Money Concepts indicator created to help traders visually read institutional structure and understand why each movement occurs. Unlike most indicators on the Market, this system does not only draw patterns or zones. It teaches. Every visual element (BOS, CHoCH, OB, FVG, EQH, EQL, PDH, PDL, etc.) includes educational tooltips that explain the concept and the suggested trader action (buy, sell, or wait). These on-chart explanations make it perfe
FREE
Candle Good Setup
Kibalo Alain Kabissa
Indicatori
You ask yourself the question every time you open your charts: how to win in trading? Will using a lot of indicators work? well know that I also asked myself the same questions when I first started trading. After testing many indicators, I realized that winning trading is simple and accurate trading. after several months of thinking and optimizing I was able to find my solution: Candle Good Setup Candle Good setup is a trend and entry timing indicator analyzing the market in multi-frame to give
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
Il sistema di trading AO è specificamente progettato per il trading di tendenza, utilizzando i tempi di asta o di notizie come punti di riferimento per confrontarli con altri tempi di ordine specifici al fine di anticipare le tendenze di mercato. **Tutti i parametri temporali utilizzati nell'EA si basano sull'orario del tuo terminale. I diversi broker possono operare in fusi orari GMT differenti, il che può variare ulteriormente a causa degli aggiustamenti legati all'ora legale.** **Assicurati
ATlogic
Zaha Feiz
5 (3)
Indicatori
ATLogic Indicatore ATLogic: Uno strumento versatile per tutti gli strumenti di trading ATLogic è uno strumento completo e user-friendly per l'analisi tecnica, progettato per un'ampia gamma di strumenti finanziari, comprese tutte le coppie di valute, indici e criptovalute. Questo indicatore versatile offre ai trader potenti intuizioni su vari mercati: Lascia un messaggio dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonus speciale. "Contattami per metterti in contatto con il mio tutor AI e scoprire come ut
MTF Levels And Moving Averages
Arinze Michael Ejike
Indicatori
MTF Levels And Moving Averages is a professional indicator designed to identify key support and resistance levels across multiple timeframes. The tool helps traders locate precise entry and exit points by analyzing market structure and price action patterns. Key Features The indicator provides multi-timeframe analysis covering H1, H4, D1, and W1 periods simultaneously. It identifies supply and demand zones where price typically reacts, using color-coded visualization to distinguish between dif
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.71 (52)
Indicatori
Se acquisti questo indicatore, riceverai il mio Trade Manager Professionale + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Innanzitutto è importante sottolineare che questo sistema di trading è un indicatore Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing e Non-Lagging, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Corso online, manuale e download di preset. Il "Sistema di Trading Smart Trend MT5" è una soluzione completa pensata sia per i trader principianti che per quelli esperti. Combina oltre 10 indicat
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (76)
Indicatori
Ogni acquirente dell’indicatore riceverà inoltre gratuitamente: L’utilità esclusiva “Bomber Utility”, che gestisce automaticamente ogni operazione, imposta i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit e chiude le posizioni secondo le regole della strategia I file di configurazione (set file) per adattare l’indicatore a diversi asset I set file per configurare il Bomber Utility in tre modalità: “Rischio Minimo”, “Rischio Bilanciato” e “Strategia di Attesa” Una guida video passo-passo per installare, conf
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicatori
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (4)
Indicatori
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema di Trading dell'Oro (XAU/USD) su MetaTrader 5 Per il trader serio: Approcciate il trading sull'Oro con una metodologia strutturata e basata sui dati che combina molteplici fattori di analisi di mercato. Questo strumento è stato creato per supportare la vostra analisi del trading sull'Oro. Opportunità di Prezzo Limitata Questa è un'occasione per possedere Gold Sniper Scalper Pro prima che il prezzo aumenti. Il prezzo del prodotto aumenterà di $50 dopo ogni 10 ac
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.9 (30)
Indicatori
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe è uno strumento di analisi di mercato in tempo reale sviluppato sulla base degli Smart Money Concepts (SMC). È progettato per aiutare i trader ad analizzare la struttura del mercato in modo sistematico e ottenere una visione più chiara della direzione generale del mercato. Il sistema analizza automaticamente i Punti di Inversione, le Zone Chiave e la Market Structure su più timeframe, mostrando Point of Interest (POI), segnali No Repaint e Auto Fibonacci
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicatori
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisione intelligente dello stop-loss direttamente sul grafico Panoramica Smart Stop Indicator è la soluzione ideale per i trader che desiderano posizionare il loro stop-loss in modo chiaro e metodico, senza dover indovinare o affidarsi all’intuizione. Questo strumento combina la logica classica del price action (massimi e minimi strutturali) con un moderno riconoscimento dei breakout per identificare il prossimo livello di stop realmente logico. In trend, in range o i
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo indicatore di trading non è repaint, non è ridisegno e non presenta ritardi, il che lo rende ideale sia per il trading manuale che per quello automatico. Manuale utente: impostazioni, input e strategia. L'Analista Atomico è un indicatore di azione del prezzo PA che utilizza la forza e il momentum del prezzo per trovare un miglior vantaggio sul mercato. Dotato di filtri avanzati che aiutano a rimuovere rumori e segnali falsi, e aumentare il pote
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (27)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. Trend Screener è un indicatore di tendenza che segue un indicatore efficiente che fornisce segnali di tendenza a freccia con punti nel gra
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (19)
Indicatori
Ti presento un eccellente indicatore tecnico: Grabber, che funziona come una strategia di trading "tutto incluso", pronta all’uso. In un solo codice sono integrati strumenti potenti per l’analisi tecnica del mercato, segnali di trading (frecce), funzioni di allerta e notifiche push. Ogni acquirente di questo indicatore riceve anche gratuitamente: L’utility Grabber: per la gestione automatica degli ordini aperti Video tutorial passo dopo passo: per imparare a installare, configurare e utilizzare
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicatori
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui identifichi e scambi le inversioni di tendenza! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Indicatore Quantum Trend Sniper       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading verso nuove vette con il suo modo innovativo di identificare le inversioni di tendenza con una precisione estremamente elevata. *** Acquista Quantum
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicatori
Acquista TREND PRO ora e ricevi gratuitamente un altro indicatore di tendenza avanzato Per riceverlo, scrivi nei messaggi privati. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Caratteristiche principali: Segnale di ingresso accurato senza rendering! Una volta che il segnale appare, rimane rilevante. Questa è una differenza importante rispetto agli indicatori di ridisegno, che forniscono un segnale e poi lo modificano, con conseguente potenziale perdita dei f
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicatori
Semplicemente, puoi iniziare a fare trading quando il movimento dei numeri bianchi — noti come "pips" — inizia ad apparire accanto alla candela corrente. I "pips" bianchi indicano che un'operazione di acquisto o vendita è attualmente attiva e si sta muovendo nella direzione corretta, come indicato dal colore bianco. Quando il movimento dei pips bianchi si interrompe e diventa di colore verde statico, questo segnala la fine della spinta attuale. Il colore verde dei numeri rappresenta il profitto
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicatori
Innanzitutto, vale la pena sottolineare che questo Strumento di Trading è un Indicatore Non-Ridipingente, Non-Ridisegnante e Non-Laggante, il che lo rende ideale per il trading professionale. Corso online, manuale utente e demo. L'Indicatore Smart Price Action Concepts è uno strumento molto potente sia per i nuovi che per i trader esperti. Racchiude più di 20 utili indicatori in uno solo, combinando idee di trading avanzate come l'Analisi del Trader del Circolo Interno e le Strategie di Tradin
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (11)
Indicatori
FX Levels: Supporti e Resistenze di Precisione Eccezionale per Tutti i Mercati Panoramica Rapida Cercate un modo affidabile per individuare livelli di supporto e resistenza in ogni mercato—coppie di valute, indici, azioni o materie prime? FX Levels fonde il metodo tradizionale “Lighthouse” con un approccio dinamico all’avanguardia, offrendo una precisione quasi universale. Basato sulla nostra esperienza reale con i broker e su aggiornamenti automatici giornalieri più quelli in tempo reale, FX
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicatori
La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità di scalping? Manuale d'uso:  
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicatori
Ecco   Quantum TrendPulse   , lo strumento di trading definitivo che combina la potenza di   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stocastico   in un unico indicatore completo per massimizzare il tuo potenziale di trading. Progettato per i trader che cercano precisione ed efficienza, questo indicatore ti aiuta a identificare con sicurezza le tendenze di mercato, i cambiamenti di momentum e i punti di entrata e uscita ottimali. Caratteristiche principali: Integrazione SuperTrend:   segui facilmente l'andame
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.91 (11)
Indicatori
IX Power: Scopri approfondimenti di mercato per indici, materie prime, criptovalute e forex Panoramica IX Power è uno strumento versatile progettato per analizzare la forza di indici, materie prime, criptovalute e simboli forex. Mentre FX Power offre la massima precisione per le coppie di valute utilizzando i dati di tutte le coppie disponibili, IX Power si concentra esclusivamente sui dati di mercato del simbolo sottostante. Questo rende IX Power una scelta eccellente per mercati non correlat
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicatori
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Indicatori
DESCRIZIONE ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) è l'indicatore che analizza il movimento dei prezzi e identifica impulsi validi, correzioni e SCOB (Single Candle Order Block). È uno strumento potente che può essere utilizzato con qualsiasi tipo di analisi tecnica perché è flessibile, informativo, facile da usare e migliora sostanzialmente la consapevolezza del trader delle zone di interesse più liquide. IMPOSTAZIONI Generale | Visivi Tema colore — definisce il tema colore dell'ICSM. SCOB
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicatori
Presentazione       Quantum Breakout PRO   , l'innovativo indicatore MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui scambi le zone di breakout! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con un'esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni,       Quantum Breakout PRO       è progettato per spingere il tuo viaggio di trading a nuovi livelli con la sua strategia innovativa e dinamica della zona di breakout. Quantum Breakout Indicator ti fornirà frecce di segnalazione sulle zone di breakout con 5 zone target di
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicatori
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (22)
Indicatori
FX Volume: Scopri il Vero Sentimento di Mercato dalla Prospettiva di un Broker Panoramica Rapida Vuoi portare la tua strategia di trading a un livello superiore? FX Volume ti offre informazioni in tempo reale su come i trader retail e i broker sono posizionati—molto prima che compaiano report in ritardo come il COT. Che tu miri a guadagni costanti o desideri semplicemente un vantaggio più solido sui mercati, FX Volume ti aiuta a individuare grandi squilibri, confermare i breakout e perfezionar
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicatori
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Indicatori
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Colored Moving Average
Nindita Giwangkara
5 (1)
Indicatori
Colored Moving Average – Visual Trend Clarity Made Simple The Colored Moving Average is a clean and effective trend visualization tool that enhances any trading strategy. Unlike standard moving averages, this indicator dynamically changes color based on the direction of the trend—green when rising, red when falling—making it easy to spot shifts in momentum at a glance. Perfect for scalping, day trading, or swing trading, this indicator helps you: Instantly identify bullish and bearish phases Fi
FREE
Coin Flip
Nindita Giwangkara
Utilità
Coin Flip – True Random Trading Automation Coin Flip  is a unique and lightweight utility that makes trading decisions based on pure chance – just like flipping a coin! But don't let the simplicity fool you – this EA comes with powerful risk management features and professional-grade trade handling that gives you full control over your capital and strategy execution. Core Concept Unlike traditional systems based on indicators or patterns, Coin Flip EA executes trades based on a random deci
FREE
Reverse Position
Nindita Giwangkara
Utilità
A simple Reverse Position tool. Just a simple tool to make you reverse your position from e.g long position to short position. This tool also allow you to set SL and Risk to Reward Ratio, so you are safe while reversing your position. Also calculates your all volume order in current open position and reverse all of the open position to make opposite position. works on any symbol, just load the EA and add to your symbol you want to trade.
TPSL Bounding Box PRO
Nindita Giwangkara
Indicatori
Are you tired of those old, boring TP and SL lines cluttering your charts? Free now, celebrating release of OBS Livestream utility  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156889 Struggling to showcase your trades in a way that actually  grabs attention ? Worry no more!  Introducing the ultimate solution you’ve been waiting for... The TPSL Bounding Box PRO Indicator! PRO Version (With Risk to Rewards Ratio and more Modern Look Stats) If you want free version(works on demo account),
FREE
Logo Watermark
Nindita Giwangkara
Indicatori
Add Logo Watermark – Showcase Your Signals with Clarity This indicator allows you to display a clean and customizable watermark on your chart, helping your audience easily identify what symbol you're currently trading. Display the current symbol as a watermark Add current symbol text and customize its color Choose to show only the logo, only the symbol, or both Add your own custom watermark by placing custom.bmp in the MQL5 > Files directory Perfect for signal providers, educators, and
FREE
OBS Live Positions Monitor
Nindita Giwangkara
Utilità
OBS Browser Source – Live Positions Monitor Real-Time Open Positions Display for Streams, Dashboards & Trading Rooms Show your live trading positions directly inside OBS Studio , Streamlabs , or any platform that supports Browser Source — in smooth real-time . Perfect for trading livestreams, Discord rooms, analysis videos, or simply monitoring your account on a second screen. Fast, clean, customizable. Key Features Real-Time Updates Your open positions update instantly and smoothly on a
Dezss
106
Dezss 2025.06.02 15:22 
 

Спасибо

