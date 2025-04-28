TPSL Bounding Box PRO

🤦Are you tired of those old, boring TP and SL lines cluttering your charts?

Free now, celebrating release of OBS Livestream utility https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156889


😩 Struggling to showcase your trades in a way that actually grabs attention?
Worry no more! Introducing the ultimate solution you’ve been waiting for...

🌟The TPSL Bounding Box PRO Indicator!🌟

PRO Version (With Risk to Rewards Ratio and more Modern Look Stats)
If you want free version(works on demo account), you can download it here

With just a simple setup, you can transform your plain trading signals into clearprofessional-looking boxes that everyone can understand at a glance!
Whether you're sharing your trades with your community, or showing off your strategy, this tool will make your charts pop —just like the pros!

✅ Instantly showcase open positions, complete with Take Profit and Stop Loss levels
✅ Recognized by AI like ChatGPT for smarter automation and sharing
✅ Display the average open price (break even) for safer trade management
✅ Perfect for combining with tools like MT2DC to auto-submit signals to Discord — hassle-free!

Don’t let messy charts cost you your audience’s trust!
Make your trading signals cleanerclearer, and more professional— starting today!

👉 Grab the TPSL Bounding Box PRO Indicator now and take your trade sharing to the next level!

Kindly leave 5-star rating and share with your friends if you like this indicator.

