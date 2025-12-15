Professional management and graphic tool

Professional P/L Calculator & Risk-Reward Tool





**The complete trading management solution combining two powerful tools in one!**





🎯 What You Get:





📊 Advanced P/L Calculator

- Real-time profit/loss tracking with percentage

- Automatic break-even price calculation

- Risk levels: -10%, -20% loss lines displayed on chart

- Profit targets: +10%, +20% gain lines

- Complete position breakdown (Buy/Sell lots, swap, net position)

- Target price calculator - see P/L at any price level

- Set SL/TP for all positions with one click

- Close all positions instantly

- Auto break-even feature

- Collapsible dashboard - saves screen space

- Draggable interface - position anywhere

- Time to next bar indicator





📐 Interactive Risk:Reward Tool (TradingView Style)

- Click "+ R:R Box" to plan your trades visually

- Drag-and-drop Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines

- Real-time Risk:Reward ratio calculation

- Automatic position size calculation based on risk %

- Visual risk (red) and reward (green) zones

- See potential profit/loss in dollars, pips, and percentage

- Adjustable box width - resize to fit your analysis

- Move entire trade plan by dragging the box

- Create multiple trade plans simultaneously

- Boxes persist through timeframe changes





✨ Key Features:





✅ **2-in-1 Solution** - Planning + Execution + Management

✅ **No Trading Operations** - Pure utility tool, safe to use

✅ **Works on ALL symbols** - Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto

✅ **Works on ALL timeframes** - M1 to MN1

✅ **Both account types** - Hedging and Netting

✅ **Theme adaptive** - Automatic light/dark mode

✅ **Professional design** - Clean, modern interface

✅ **Easy to use** - Intuitive drag-and-drop controls

✅ **Persistent data** - R:R boxes stay on chart





🎓 Perfect For:





- Day traders planning multiple setups

- Swing traders tracking positions

- Risk managers monitoring exposure

- Anyone who wants professional trade planning

- Traders who track P/L in real-time





📱 How to Use:





**R:R Tool:**

1. Click "+ R:R Box" button (bottom-left)

2. Drag the Entry, SL, and TP lines

3. Adjust box width using edge handles

4. View automatic calculations

5. Plan multiple trades simultaneously





**P/L Calculator:**

1. Open positions as normal

2. Dashboard automatically tracks P/L

3. Use target price calculator for projections

4. Set SL/TP or close positions with one click

5. Monitor risk levels in real-time





⚙️ Settings:





**Display Settings:**

- Show/hide risk and profit lines

- Adjustable dashboard position

- Customizable refresh rate





**R:R Tool Settings:**

- Default Risk:Reward ratio

- Default risk percentage (1%)

- Box transparency

- Colors for long/short trades





**Alert Settings:**

- Sound alerts when approaching risk levels

- Customizable alert distance





**Auto Break-Even:**

- Automatically move SL to break-even

- Trigger at specific profit level





💡 No Programming Required!





This is a visual tool - just install and use. No coding knowledge needed.





📞 Support:

Need help? Contact me through MQL5 messaging system. I respond within 24 hours.





🔄 Updates:





Working on new updates with new features and improvements.





---



