MultiTF Fibonacci Levels with Smart Alerts

MultiTF_Fibonacci is a precision tool for traders who rely on Fibonacci retracements across multiple timeframes. This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci levels from the previous candle of a selected timeframe, allowing you to monitor real-time price reactions with clean visuals and workflow-friendly logic.
 Key Features:
Multi-Timeframe Support: Choose any reference timeframe (e.g. D1, H4, M15) to anchor your Fibonacci levels.
Custom Level Input: Define your own retracement levels using a simple string format (e.g. ). Levels 0.0 and 1.0 are always included.
Directional Logic: Automatically adapts to bullish or bearish candles, reversing levels accordingly for accurate retracement mapping.
Clean Charting: Levels are drawn as dashed horizontal lines with optional percentage labels aligned to the price axis — fully visible even on fast charts like M1.
Smart Alerts: Receive alerts only when price touches specific user-defined levels. You can specify one or multiple levels (e.g. ), and the alert triggers only when all selected levels are reached.
Auto-Cleanup: Levels refresh automatically on each new candle of the selected timeframe, keeping your chart uncluttered.
Manual Control: All levels and labels are deletable via mouse or keyboard for full flexibility.
Ideal For:
Traders using Fibonacci retracements for entry, exit, or confirmation
Multi-timeframe analysts seeking clean, automated level drawing
Workflow-focused setups that require minimal chart clutter and maximum clarity
Inputs Overview:
Select the timeframe to anchor Fibonacci levels
Custom retracement levels (comma-separated)
Levels that must be touched to trigger an alert
Toggle visibility and notification


