MultiTF Fibonacci Levels with Smart Alerts

MultiTF_Fibonacci is a precision tool for traders who rely on Fibonacci retracements across multiple timeframes. This indicator automatically draws Fibonacci levels from the previous candle of a selected timeframe, allowing you to monitor real-time price reactions with clean visuals and workflow-friendly logic.

Key Features:

• Multi-Timeframe Support: Choose any reference timeframe (e.g. D1, H4, M15) to anchor your Fibonacci levels.

• Custom Level Input: Define your own retracement levels using a simple string format (e.g. ). Levels 0.0 and 1.0 are always included.

• Directional Logic: Automatically adapts to bullish or bearish candles, reversing levels accordingly for accurate retracement mapping.

• Clean Charting: Levels are drawn as dashed horizontal lines with optional percentage labels aligned to the price axis — fully visible even on fast charts like M1.

• Smart Alerts: Receive alerts only when price touches specific user-defined levels. You can specify one or multiple levels (e.g. ), and the alert triggers only when all selected levels are reached.

• Auto-Cleanup: Levels refresh automatically on each new candle of the selected timeframe, keeping your chart uncluttered.

• Manual Control: All levels and labels are deletable via mouse or keyboard for full flexibility.

Ideal For:

• Traders using Fibonacci retracements for entry, exit, or confirmation

• Multi-timeframe analysts seeking clean, automated level drawing

• Workflow-focused setups that require minimal chart clutter and maximum clarity

Inputs Overview:

• Select the timeframe to anchor Fibonacci levels

• Custom retracement levels (comma-separated)

• Levels that must be touched to trigger an alert

• Toggle visibility and notification



