Professional management and graphic tool

Professional P/L Calculator & Risk-Reward Tool


**The complete trading management solution combining two powerful tools in one!**


 🎯 What You Get:

 📊 Advanced P/L Calculator
- Real-time profit/loss tracking with percentage
- Automatic break-even price calculation
- Risk levels: -10%, -20% loss lines displayed on chart
- Profit targets: +10%, +20% gain lines
- Complete position breakdown (Buy/Sell lots, swap, net position)
- Target price calculator - see P/L at any price level
- Set SL/TP for all positions with one click
- Close all positions instantly
- Auto break-even feature
- Collapsible dashboard - saves screen space
- Draggable interface - position anywhere
- Time to next bar indicator

📐 Interactive Risk:Reward Tool (TradingView Style)
- Click "+ R:R Box" to plan your trades visually
- Drag-and-drop Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines
- Real-time Risk:Reward ratio calculation
- Automatic position size calculation based on risk %
- Visual risk (red) and reward (green) zones
- See potential profit/loss in dollars, pips, and percentage
- Adjustable box width - resize to fit your analysis
- Move entire trade plan by dragging the box
- Create multiple trade plans simultaneously
- Boxes persist through timeframe changes

✨ Key Features:


✅ **2-in-1 Solution** - Planning + Execution + Management
✅ **No Trading Operations** - Pure utility tool, safe to use
✅ **Works on ALL symbols** - Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto
✅ **Works on ALL timeframes** - M1 to MN1
✅ **Both account types** - Hedging and Netting
✅ **Theme adaptive** - Automatic light/dark mode
✅ **Professional design** - Clean, modern interface
✅ **Easy to use** - Intuitive drag-and-drop controls
✅ **Persistent data** - R:R boxes stay on chart

🎓 Perfect For:


- Day traders planning multiple setups
- Swing traders tracking positions
- Risk managers monitoring exposure
- Anyone who wants professional trade planning
- Traders who track P/L in real-time

📱 How to Use:


**R:R Tool:**
1. Click "+ R:R Box" button (bottom-left)
2. Drag the Entry, SL, and TP lines
3. Adjust box width using edge handles
4. View automatic calculations
5. Plan multiple trades simultaneously

**P/L Calculator:**
1. Open positions as normal
2. Dashboard automatically tracks P/L
3. Use target price calculator for projections
4. Set SL/TP or close positions with one click
5. Monitor risk levels in real-time

⚙️ Settings:


**Display Settings:**
- Show/hide risk and profit lines
- Adjustable dashboard position
- Customizable refresh rate

**R:R Tool Settings:**
- Default Risk:Reward ratio
- Default risk percentage (1%)
- Box transparency
- Colors for long/short trades

**Alert Settings:**
- Sound alerts when approaching risk levels
- Customizable alert distance

**Auto Break-Even:**
- Automatically move SL to break-even
- Trigger at specific profit level

💡 No Programming Required!

This is a visual tool - just install and use. No coding knowledge needed.

📞 Support:

Need help? Contact me through MQL5 messaging system. I respond within 24 hours.

🔄 Updates:


Working on new  updates with new features and improvements.

---

**Transform your trading workflow today!**

