Trading Session Dashboard

The Trading Sessions Dashboard is a powerful and user-friendly MT5 indicator designed to provide traders with real-time insights into the major forex trading sessions. It displays the status of each session (Active or Closed) along with the remaining time until closure or the next opening, helping you align your trading strategy with market hours. Built for clarity and professionalism, this indicator is perfect for beginners and experienced traders alike, ensuring you never miss key session transitions.

Key Features

Real-Time Session Status : Shows "Active" in green or "Closed" in red for Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions.

: Shows "Active" in green or "Closed" in red for Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York sessions. Time Remaining Calculation : For active sessions, displays time left until close (hh:mm:ss). For closed sessions, shows time until next open, accounting for weekends and market closures.

: For active sessions, displays time left until close (hh:mm:ss). For closed sessions, shows time until next open, accounting for weekends and market closures. Market Closure Detection : Automatically detects weekends or inactive markets and provides time to the next market open .

: Automatically detects weekends or inactive markets and provides time to the next market open . Customizable Appearance : Adjust distances, font sizes, spacing, colors, and title visibility for a personalized dashboard.

: Adjust distances, font sizes, spacing, colors, and title visibility for a personalized dashboard. Efficient Updates: Refreshes every second without overloading your terminal.

Why Choose This Indicator?

Enhances decision-making by highlighting high-volatility overlaps (e.g., London-New York).

No complex setup—simply attach to any chart (e.g., EURUSD).

Compatible with all MT5 brokers and timeframes.

Professional design with bold fonts for maximum readability.

Installation