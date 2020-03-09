SiriusBreakout EA
- Experts
- Piers Derek Pakenham Walsh
- Versione: 1.1
- Attivazioni: 5
SiriusBreakout EA - XAUUSD; mastered. Let Sirius handle the markets.
Tried and tested breakout strategy, used successfully on Live Personal, Funded Challenge and Live Funded accounts. Any account size.
Buy and sell stops in certain time windows take advantage of breakouts from ranges. Stop Loss moved into profit at a certain percentage to ensure downside risk is managed accordingly.
Load up the EA, and go! No set files required; settings provided are preferred, you can play with the settings but do so at your own risk. Backtesting advised.
Simply, load the EA onto M5 for XAUUSD, adjust your risk percentage as you desire. It is set to risk accordingly to the stop loss with the percentage chosen in the preferences.