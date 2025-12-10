Swing High Low PO Zone

A swing trading Expert Advisor for MT5 that automatically places limit orders at market swing points and manages positions with a recovery system.

Mode A - NETTING: Closes losing position and opens opposite position (close & reverse)
Mode B - HEDGING: Keeps losing position open and adds opposite position (averaging)


  1. Detects swing highs/lows (peaks and valleys in price)

  2. Places pending orders at these swing points with a configurable offset

  3. Manages losing positions with a multi-level recovery system

  4. Trades only when no active positions exist (swing orders auto-cancel when positions open)

