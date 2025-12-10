Swing High Low PO Zone

5

A swing trading Expert Advisor for MT5 that automatically places limit orders at market swing points and manages positions with a recovery system.

Mode A - NETTING: Closes losing position and opens opposite position (close & reverse)
Mode B - HEDGING: Keeps losing position open and adds opposite position (averaging)


  1. Detects swing highs/lows (peaks and valleys in price)

  2. Places pending orders at these swing points with a configurable offset

  3. Manages losing positions with a multi-level recovery system

Comentários 1
FinnNZ
266
FinnNZ 2025.12.14 01:28 
 

I have now tested and optimised this product and will try it this coming week, keeping my eye on it. I have to say that if the expert works even close to as well as on backtest, it is truly a professional level, logical and profitable hedging EA. I will write my feedback after a couple of weeks again. Thank you very much for making this EA available to us. All my respect to you.

Mais do autor
BOS Recovey Zone EA
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
Experts
The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
FREE
