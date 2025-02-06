FGoldTrends

This EA allows you to accurately follow the trend of GOLD. The operation of the EA is simple, when the EA detects an entry signal it will continue with that entry until it detects that the trend has been exhausted and will exit. You can configure whether to enter and exit immediately or give it a margin bars.

This EA is different from FCryptoTrends and is specialized in gold. 

Also in this EA we have as a novelty the risk management and the trailing stop.

Widely configurable, you can choose the timeframe, I recommend 1H and 4H the latter with a superb drawdown.
You can choose whether to buy or sell, so when the uptrend is over, but gold is always up.

Check it out, do your own tests and you will see that the charts do not lie.


