Eabotpro Auto Filter
- Indicatori
- Dany Abou Haidar
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Eabotpro Auto Filter – Liquidity Zones + Trendlines + Fixed Fibonacci
This advanced indicator is designed to simplify technical analysis in MetaTrader 5 by combining three powerful tools:
-
Liquidity Zones:
-
Accurately detects swing highs and lows.
-
Draws rectangles and lines at strong liquidity areas.
-
Supports wick detection and price labels directly on the chart.
-
-
Dynamic Trendlines:
-
Automatically builds support and resistance trendlines using short and long lookback periods.
-
Optional breakout alert when price crosses trendlines.
-
Fully customizable colors, width, and the option to keep or remove old lines.
-
-
Fixed Fibonacci Levels:
-
Based on the last closed candle of the selected base timeframe (Daily, H4, H1, etc.).
-
Draws key Fibonacci retracement/extension levels: -23.6%, 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%, 123.6%.
-
Displays text labels with timeframe name and percentage next to each level.
-
Unique color and style for every Fib level.
-
🔹 Extra Features:
-
Multi-timeframe support.
-
Auto-clean chart objects when changing symbol or timeframe (optional).
-
Object management with a customizable maximum objects limit.
-
Clean, lightweight, and fast code – suitable for manual trading or strategy integration.