Engulfing V8 PRO

V8 is an advanced trading system created for traders who prioritize stability and safety over risky strategies. The algorithm is not a "black box" – it is built upon the classic, decades-proven Price Action pattern: Bullish and Bearish Engulfing.

Unlike simple indicators, this EA utilizes Multi-Timeframe (MTF) logic. The entry signal is generated on a lower timeframe (e.g., M30) but is filtered by the trend from a higher timeframe (e.g., H4). Thanks to this, the robot always trades in line with the sentiment of "major market players".

🛡️ Why choose this EA?

Safety (Prop Firm Ready):

  • The strategy does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or averaging.
  • Every position has a hard Stop Loss from the moment it opens.
  • Perfect for Prop Trading Firm challenges (FTMO, etc.) due to low Drawdown.

Intelligent Filtering (Triple Confirmation):

The robot does not enter every pattern. The signal must pass rigorous verification:

  • Trend Filter (MA): Trades only in the direction of the main trend.
  • Momentum Filter (ADX): Avoids consolidation and sideways markets (when ADX is too low) AND excessively volatile markets (when ADX is too high) – trades only in optimal trend conditions.
  • RSI Filter: Avoids entries at market tops and bottoms (overbought/oversold zones). Offers 4 sensitivity modes (Off/Light/Medium/Strict) for fine-tuning entry conditions to match your trading style.

Advanced Position Management:

  • Auto-Lot: Automatic calculation of position size based on account risk percentage.
  • Break Even: Automatically moves SL to breakeven after reaching a specified profit to protect capital.
  • Trailing Stop: Dynamically follows the price to squeeze the maximum profit out of the trend.

📊 How does it work? (Strategy Logic)

The algorithm scans the market for strong Engulfing candles that signal a shift in momentum.

  • STEP 1: Detection of a valid Engulfing pattern on the chart (e.g., M30).
  • STEP 2: Trend check on a higher timeframe (H4) using a Moving Average.
  • STEP 3: Verification of market strength (ADX) – is the market in an optimal volatility zone?
  • STEP 4: RSI confirmation – ensuring the market is not overbought/oversold.
  • STEP 5: Entry into the position only if ALL conditions are met and the spread is low.

⚙️ Key Parameters (Inputs)

Money Management:

  • Choose a fixed lot or dynamic risk percentage (e.g., 1% of equity per trade).

Filters (All can be enabled/disabled independently):

  • MA Filter: Period, Method (SMA/EMA/SMMA/LWMA), Timeframe
  • ADX Filter: Period, Min/Max thresholds, Timeframe
  • RSI Filter: Period, Oversold/Overbought levels, Timeframe, 4 Sensitivity Modes (Off/Light/Medium/Strict)
  • Spread Filter: Maximum allowed spread in pips
  • Time Filter: Trading hours restriction (Start/End hour)

Multi-Timeframe:

  • You can independently set the timeframe for the signal and for each filter (e.g., Signal: M15, Trend: D1, ADX: H4, RSI: M30).

Protection:

  • Configurable SL, TP (in pips)
  • Trailing Stop: Start, Distance, Step (in pips)
  • Break Even: Activation level, Profit lock (in pips)

📈 Dashboard

The robot displays an elegant information panel on the chart, showing:

  • Current status of all filters (OK/OFF/WAIT)
  • Detected signals (Bullish/Bearish Engulfing)
  • Market trend direction
  • Real-time indicator values (MA, ADX, RSI)
  • Current spread status
  • Account balance and equity
  • Open positions and floating P/L
  • Closed trades statistics (Wins/Losses/Win Rate)
  • Total profit/loss summary
  • EA status (Ready/In Trade/Waiting)

💡 Recommendations

  • Currency Pairs: Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).
  • Timeframe: Recommended M30 or H1 (for signals) combined with H4 (for trend).
  • Account: ECN/Raw Spread (low spread increases effectiveness).
  • Broker: Any MT5 broker with low spreads and fast execution.
  • VPS: A VPS server is recommended for 24/5 operation.

⚡ Important: Min Candle Body Setting

When using lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15), remember to reduce the "Min Candle Body (pips)" parameter. Lower timeframes produce smaller candles, so the default value (3 pips) may filter out too many valid signals.

Recommended settings:

  • M1-M5: 1.0 - 1.5 pips
  • M15: 1.5 - 2.0 pips
  • M30: 2.0 - 3.0 pips (default)
  • H1: 3.0 - 5.0 pips
  • H4+: 5.0 - 10.0 pips

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account before using real funds.

Prodotti consigliati
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
Oscillator Trigger EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
Oscillator Trigger EA  is a expert advisor created by a professional prop trader and financial manager with many years of experience. This is a solution for those who seek stable profits without constant control over each transaction or monitoring the work of a trading advisor. Created for optimal conservative trading and investing through exchange instruments with long-term regular profits and minimal risks.This expert advisor works effectively on different timeframes and on all trading instrum
Gold Rush Turbo EA
Pham Tung Anh Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
INTRODUCTION Gold Rush Turbo – Ride the Fastest Wave of Gold Trading Experience the thrill of fast-paced gold trading. Gold Rush Turbo is a high-performance, medium-risk Expert Advisor designed for traders who thrive in dynamic market conditions. Built for aggressive scalping on XAUUSD (gold), it uses rapid market entries, tight stops, and momentum-based logic to capture short-term price movements. If you’re ready for high-speed decision-making, Gold Rush Turbo keeps your strategy sharp and your
CCI Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
CCI Multi-Currency EA MT5  implementa strategie robuste basate sull'Indice del Canale delle Materie Prime (CCI), ampiamente testate su più coppie di valute e timeframe. L'Expert Advisor offre capacità di trading complete, inclusi sistemi di recupero a griglia, opzioni di copertura (hedging) e strategie martingale (configurabili ma disattivate per impostazione predefinita). Presenta metodi di ingresso precisi (breakout, inversioni, trend-following) e regole di uscita flessibili (basate su indicat
Infinity Scalper EA MT5
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
The Infinity Scalper EA is a cutting-edge automated trading system designed to leverage precision scalping strategies for consistent profitability in forex markets. Drawing inspiration from the limitless potential of infinity , this expert advisor embodies the concept of boundless opportunities in trading, where precision, adaptability, and persistence converge to create a robust tool for traders. Infinity in Trading Much like the mathematical concept of infinity, the forex market operates in an
Survivor Advanced
Pavel Nikiforov
4 (3)
Experts
Модификация известного советника " Survivor " с гибкими настройками и возможностью оптимизации. Время работы : круглосуточно(настраивается) Рекомендованная валютная пара : USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPJPY,  EURCHF Рекомендованный таймфрейм : М5, М15 Описание : Трендовый  советник с возможностью мартингейла и построением сетки ордеров. В советнике используются три группы аналогичных сигналов для открытия, закрытия и дополнительных сделок. При наличии тренда(определяется МА) ловится отскок в сторону движени
MingTraderAUDCAD for MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
MingTrader AUDCAD has been designed to trade with precision the AUDCAD forex pair in the 30 minute timeframe. It has been developed using Machine Learning technology. Install it onto a AUDCAD chart in the 30 minute timeframe and adjust the trade sizing parameters.. the default is that it will risk 1% per trade but you can select fixed lot size also   This trading robot is optimised for the AUDCAD pair. High accuracy and good number of trades!
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
Ivan Scherman Strategy
Ivan Isern Puyuelo
Experts
This EA trades the strategy of the trading world champion Ivan Scherman. This strategy was developed by him and we programed it into MQL5 so you can trade it automatically. The strategy is based on the S&P500 and uses a combination of Sma's and a candlestick pattern. This EA comes with all parameters possible, like the Sma's period, number of admisible trades opened at once and the data type for calculating the Sma. 
Propfirm Saver
Ian Nganga Comba
Experts
Propfirm Saver Solo 10 copia disponibile su 10 – Prezzo: $120 Dopo la vendita, il prezzo salirà a $200 Panoramica della strategia Propfirm Saver è un Expert Advisor progettato per aiutare i trader a superare le sfide delle prop firm distribuendo le operazioni tra un conto challenge e un conto reale personale. Caratteristiche principali Una sola operazione aperta alla volta (no grid, no martingala) Ogni operazione protetta da Stop Loss e Take Profit Interfaccia utente semplice e informativa Impo
TimeLS
Kaloyan Ivanov
Experts
Consulente Esperto Basato sul Tempo per MetaTrader TimeLS - Time Long Short Panoramica Il nostro consulente esperto basato sul tempo è progettato per offrire ai trader il vantaggio di una tempistica di mercato precisa. Il consulente esperto lavora con posizioni sia lunghe che corte e può persino aprirle entrambe contemporaneamente, offrendoti una flessibilità senza pari. Caratteristiche chiave: 1. Trading Specifico per il Tempo:     - Definisci le ore e i minuti esatti per aprire e chiudere
Aurum Vanguard EA
Phami Nhat Anh
Experts
NEURAL GOLD EDGE: The AI-Powered Revolution in XAUUSD Scalping NEURAL GOLD EDGE represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Developed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, this Expert Advisor combines advanced neural network logic with price action analysis to exploit market volatility like never before. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, NEURAL GOLD EDGE analyzes market structure in real-time, executing trades with surgical precision. The result is
Cost Balancer EA
Goyani Piyushbhai
Experts
Cost Balancer EA: Balance Your Trades, Control Risks, and Maximize Profits with Precision! ️ The Cost Balancer EA is an innovative trading tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by balancing costs, mitigating risks, and optimizing profitability. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned trader, this EA brings advanced techniques and intelligent strategies to ensure consistent and disciplined trading performance across any market. Its unique approach to trade balancing en
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Statistical Intelligence EA MT5
Marios Demosthenous
Experts
Unleash the power of advanced trading with "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5", the Expert Advisor designed to elevate your trading strategy through intelligent market analysis and precision. Here's why "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" is the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize their potential: 1. Advanced Market Analysis: Harnessing the power of comprehensive market history analysis, "Statistical Intelligence EA MT5" makes precise predictions about future market movements. By examining
AI Chess player
Carl Alexander Lundin
Experts
Tuffati nel mondo all'avanguardia del trading Forex con AI Chess Player: il tuo strumento definitivo per dominare il mercato GBPUSD nell'intervallo di tempo M5! Questo consulente esperto non è solo un software: è il tuo alleato strategico, ottimizzato per affrontare le fluttuazioni del mercato con precisione e finezza. Con una storia di successi, AI Chess Player offre un approccio rivoluzionario per massimizzare i profitti e minimizzare i rischi. Migliora il tuo gioco di trading oggi e lascia c
SafeGold EA
Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira
Experts
Trend Gold Safe Trading This is SafeGold EA, tested under the hardest conditions with profitable and consistent results (please see the images). Using advanced strategies, SafeGold is capable of generating consistent profits across 8 risk levels, entering only when all strategies intersect. No Martingale or grid usage, with fixed or automatic money management. Easy installation and simplified use. The EA is delivered to you, configured for optimal operating conditions. Requirements and recommen
GOLD Apex AI
Yusuke Matsuya
Experts
GOLD APEX AI is a profit-optimized expert advisor engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . GOLD APEX AI – Profit-Optimized Algorithm Designed for XAUUSD ======================================== GOLD APEX AI is a profit-focused Expert Advisor engineered to target only the most favorable moments in Gold’s high-speed, high-volatility market. From April to November 2025 , it delivered a remarkably smooth upward equity curve, with October showing exceptional performance at PF 2.39 . Its true powe
Atomic Advanced EA
Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
Experts
Atomic Multi-Strategy EA: Your Ultimate Trading Toolkit Welcome to Atomic, the most versatile and powerful trading automaton for MetaTrader 5. I designed this Expert Advisor not just as a single tool, but as a complete trading framework. It's a multi-strategy, multi-symbol powerhouse built on a foundation of sophisticated trade and risk management. Whether you're a trend-follower, a scalper, or a grid trader, Atomic provides the features and flexibility to build, test, and deploy virtually any
UV Samurai
Banh Thanh Vi
Experts
UV Samurai  UV Samurai   is a specially designed   Expert Advisor (EA)   that automatically opens trading orders at predefined price intervals ( Distance ) to take advantage of market movements in a controlled manner. The EA operates based on a   multiplier distance mechanism   for each subsequent trade, combined with the   DDR (Dynamic Drawdown Reduction)   risk management system to minimize potential losses and maintain account safety during high-volatility market conditions. The Recommended 
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.67 (42)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversione è nuova – ed è propr
GoldM5PropfirmKiller
Killian Nibel
Experts
LAUNCH OFFER: $99   (Limited copies before price increase to $199)   CLICK HERE TO SEE LIVE PERFORMANCE  (risk = 1.5% due to acount size) ◼ THE PROP FIRM CHALLENGE SOLUTION Most traders don't fail because of their strategy—they fail because of   risk management . They over-trade during bad market conditions and bleed capital. Gold M5 PropFirm Killer   is not just an EA. It is an engineered volatility filter designed with one goal:   Capital Preservation.   It prioritizes survivability to pass
GoldHunter EA
Marwane Ishaac Taki
Experts
GoldHunter EA – Precise Gold Trading with Fixed TP/SL GoldHunter EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor, specially designed to trade XAUUSD (gold). It uses a strategy based purely on price action—no indicators, no grid, no martingale. Each trade follows a strict risk management model with fixed levels of Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) for maximum consistency. GoldHunter was created by a young 17-year-old developer with no initial capital, driven by passion and precision. This EA aims to mak
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
TropangFX v1 MT5
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
Arbitrage Triangular Multi Bot MT5
Aleh Sasonka
Experts
The robot uses the logic of triangular arbitration. To work it, you need to choose a triangle of currency pairs, for example EURUSD_GBPUSD_EURGBP. The robot compares the basic cross-pair with its artificial analogue and trades towards the lag of quotations. The lag is calculated for each of the three currency pairs. The difference in quotations (spread) can be set in the settings. The adviser is multi currency, as it can trade at once with several triangles of currency pairs. The list of cross-
AstroBot
Anatolii Rozhkov
Experts
AstroBot  is an Expert Advisor designed for the 10-minute timeframe on EURUSD, EURJPY, and USDJPY . It automatically looks for “overextended” price areas and potential pullbacks, then manages trades based on predefined rules. How it works Entry logic: The EA uses Bollinger Bands (price range boundaries) and MACD (momentum confirmation). If price approaches the lower Bollinger area and MACD confirms, it opens a BUY . If price approaches the upper Bollinger area and MACD confirms, it opens a SELL
Noloss
Stefano Padovano
Experts
Vi Presento NOLOSS   un Ea complesso creato e testato su EURUSD (si puo' cmq usare su altre coppie forex basso spread). La sua caratterista è di equilibrare i lotti in base al capitale disponibile . time frame  M5 Coppia consigliata EURUSD CAPITLE MINIMO 500€  Consigliato Conto  ecn . ATTENZIONE PRIMA DI FARE IL TEST modificate questo dato : >Capitale incremento lotti<  se fate il test su 500$\€ mettete 500 $\€ lottagio iniziale consiglio 0.01 conservativo 0.02 Medio  0.03 spinto  A CHI LASCI
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (402)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.69 (29)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.79 (61)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione: Risorsa Descrizione Comprensione della Frequenza di Trading di AOT Perché il bot non fa trading ogni giorno Come Configurare il Bot AOT Guida all'installazione passo dopo passo Set files AOT MT5 è un Expert Advi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (112)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Versione MT4:   CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (18)
Experts
Panoramica Golden Hen EA è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per XAUUSD (Oro). Funziona combinando nove strategie di trading indipendenti, ognuna innescata da diverse condizioni di mercato e intervalli temporali (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA è progettato per gestire automaticamente i suoi ingressi e i filtri. La logica principale dell'EA si concentra sull'identificazione di segnali specifici. Golden Hen EA non utilizza tecniche grid, martingala o di mediazione (averaging) . Tut
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema di Trading Autonomo con Nucleo di Analisi Quantistica SEGNALE REALE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Oggi molti trader manipolano i risultati facendo girare i loro Expert Advisor su conti cent o con saldi molto bassi , mostrando di fatto che non si fidano dei propri sistemi . Questo segnale, invece, opera su un conto reale live da 20.000 USD . Ciò dimostra un vero impegno di capitale e offre una performance trasparente , senza amplificazioni artificiali o distors
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.75 (16)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  Impostazione predefinita:  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2344271 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Successivamente, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. L'EA sarà venduto in quantità limitate per garantire i diritti di tutti i clienti che lo hanno acquistato. AI Gold Trading sfrutta il mo
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (30)
Experts
Nota importante: Per garantire la massima trasparenza, sto fornendo l'accesso al conto investitore reale collegato a questo EA, consentendoti di monitorare le sue prestazioni dal vivo senza manipolazioni. In soli 5 giorni, l'intero capitale iniziale è stato completamente prelevato, e da allora l'EA ha negoziato esclusivamente con fondi di profitto, senza alcuna esposizione al saldo originale. Il prezzo attuale di $199 è un'offerta di lancio limitata, e sarà aumentato dopo la vendita di 10 copie
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (499)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.67 (12)
Experts
Segnale live (conto reale) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Questo EA utilizza la stessa logica e le stesse regole di esecuzione del segnale di trading reale verificato mostrato su MQL5. Se utilizzato con le impostazioni consigliate e ottimizzate e con un broker ECN / RAW spread affidabile , il comportamento nel trading reale dovrebbe riflettere da vicino le prestazioni e la struttura del segnale live. Si prega di notare che i risultati individuali p
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****3 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (91)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un consulente di trading professionale per negoziare qualsiasi asset senza martingala o griglie dall'autore con oltre 25 anni di esperienza. La maggior parte dei consulenti top lavora con l'oro in crescita. Appaiono brillanti nei test... finché l'oro sale. Ma cosa succede quando il trend si esaurisce? Chi proteggerà il tuo deposito? HTTP EA non crede nella crescita eterna — si adatta al mercato mutevole e è progettato per diversificare ampiamente il tuo portafoglio d
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (67)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.05 (19)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (9)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Scambia la tempesta, controlla il Vortice” Vortex Turbo rappresenta la prossima fase evolutiva del trading intelligente: uno sviluppo unico che unisce un'architettura di intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia, una logica di mercato adattiva e un controllo preciso del rischio. Basato su comprovati principi algoritmici, integra molteplici strategie in un ecosistema unificato ad alta velocità, alimentato da un nuovo livello di intelligenza predittiva. Progettato come esperto di
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (131)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (30)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (8)
Experts
Pronto l'impresa di costruzioni! Non progettato per il flipping di conti a breve termine o per profitti rapidi Nessuna Martingala / Nessuna Griglia / Nessuna IA Progettato per i trader focalizzati sulla coerenza a lungo termine Risultati in tempo reale:   Segnale in tempo reale   |   Portafoglio principale   |   Risultati FTMO     |    Comunità pubblica PREZZO DI LANCIO: $ 249, Prezzo successivo: $ 349 (solo 4 copie rimaste) Che cos'è Gold Atlas? Gold Atlas è un sistema di trading automatizzat
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.38 (8)
Experts
Cheat Engine è un sistema di scalping sull’oro di fascia intermedia in grado di prendere decisioni basate sul sentiment globale del forex tramite API web. Segnale live di Cheat Engine in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale verrà aumentato. Prezzo a tempo limitato 199  USD Solo trading a colpo singolo. Nessuna grid o martingala, mai. Uscite con trailing stop intelligente che si adattano alla volatilità giornaliera Il sentiment globale del forex è una misurazione delle posizioni di centinaia di migliaia di
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.77 (26)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
Autorithm AI Descrizione Tecnica AUTORITHM è un sistema di trading avanzato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, progettato per MetaTrader 5, che implementa 10 livelli specializzati di IA per un’analisi completa del mercato. L’Expert Advisor utilizza algoritmi sofisticati di IA che lavorano in sinergia per elaborare i dati di mercato, identificare opportunità di trading ed eseguire operazioni con protocolli intelligenti di gestione del rischio. [guide line]     [SET FILES] Caratteristiche Prin
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.8 (25)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.26 (35)
Experts
Promo lancio! Sono rimaste solo poche copie a 449$! Prossimo prezzo: 599$ Prezzo finale: 999$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro si unisce al club degli EA che commerciano oro, ma con una gran
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.67 (27)
Experts
Crescita a Lungo Termine. Coerenza. Resilienza. Pivot Killer EA non è un sistema per guadagni rapidi — è un algoritmo di trading professionale progettato per far crescere il tuo conto in modo sostenibile nel lungo periodo . Sviluppato esclusivamente per XAUUSD (ORO) , Pivot Killer è il risultato di anni di ricerca, test e sviluppo disciplinato. Incarna una filosofia semplice: la coerenza batte la fortuna . Questo sistema è stato testato in diversi cicli di mercato, variazioni di volatilità e con
Altri dall’autore
Engulfing Pattern EA v6
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
Experts
Engulfing Pattern EA v7 - Italiano Engulfing Pattern EA v7 è un sistema di trading completamente automatizzato per MetaTrader 4 che combina il riconoscimento classico del pattern candlestick Engulfing con analisi tecnica avanzata e un sistema di filtri multilivello. Il robot è progettato con massima flessibilità — 43 parametri configurabili ti permettono di personalizzare ogni aspetto della strategia secondo il tuo stile di trading, strumento e condizioni di mercato. Coppia Raccomandata: USD/JPY
MTF MADashboard Pro
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
Indicatori
MTF MA Dashboard Pro v1.04 - Italiano MTF MA Dashboard Pro v1.04 - Analizzatore Professionale di Medie Mobili Multi-Timeframe Indicatore tecnico avanzato per MT5 che fornisce un'analisi completa delle medie mobili multi-timeframe con rilevamento intelligente di Golden Cross/Death Cross e dashboard visuale completamente personalizzabile. Smetti di passare da un timeframe all'altro! Analizza fino a 4 timeframe simultaneamente e individua gli allineamenti di tendenza istantaneamente. CARATTERIS
FREE
CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
Indicatori
CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro v3.22 - Professional Japanese Candlestick Analysis System What Is This Indicator? CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro is an advanced educational tool combining candlestick pattern analysis with Moving Average context across multiple timeframes. The indicator recognizes 11 key Japanese candlestick formations and presents them in the context of market trend, Swing High/Low levels, and position relative to moving averages. Main Features 1. Candlestick
Trend Pulse Pro V2
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
Indicatori
MTF MA Dashboard Pro v1.04 - Analizzatore Professionale di Medie Mobili Multi-Timeframe ​Indicatore tecnico avanzato per MT5 che fornisce un'analisi completa delle medie mobili su più timeframe, con rilevamento intelligente di Golden/Death Cross e dashboard visiva completamente personalizzabile. ​Smetti di passare da un timeframe all'altro! Analizza fino a 4 timeframe contemporaneamente e individua istantaneamente gli allineamenti del trend. ​ CARATTERISTICHE PRINCIPALI ​ ANALISI MULTI-T
FREE
