Engulfing V8 PRO

V8 is an advanced trading system created for traders who prioritize stability and safety over risky strategies. The algorithm is not a "black box" – it is built upon the classic, decades-proven Price Action pattern: Bullish and Bearish Engulfing.

Unlike simple indicators, this EA utilizes Multi-Timeframe (MTF) logic. The entry signal is generated on a lower timeframe (e.g., M30) but is filtered by the trend from a higher timeframe (e.g., H4). Thanks to this, the robot always trades in line with the sentiment of "major market players".

🛡️ Why choose this EA?

Safety (Prop Firm Ready):

The strategy does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or averaging.

Every position has a hard Stop Loss from the moment it opens.

Perfect for Prop Trading Firm challenges (FTMO, etc.) due to low Drawdown.

Intelligent Filtering (Triple Confirmation):

The robot does not enter every pattern. The signal must pass rigorous verification:

Trend Filter (MA): Trades only in the direction of the main trend.

Trades only in the direction of the main trend. Momentum Filter (ADX): Avoids consolidation and sideways markets (when ADX is too low) AND excessively volatile markets (when ADX is too high) – trades only in optimal trend conditions.

Avoids consolidation and sideways markets (when ADX is too low) AND excessively volatile markets (when ADX is too high) – trades only in optimal trend conditions. RSI Filter: Avoids entries at market tops and bottoms (overbought/oversold zones). Offers 4 sensitivity modes (Off/Light/Medium/Strict) for fine-tuning entry conditions to match your trading style.

Advanced Position Management:

Auto-Lot: Automatic calculation of position size based on account risk percentage.

Automatic calculation of position size based on account risk percentage. Break Even: Automatically moves SL to breakeven after reaching a specified profit to protect capital.

Automatically moves SL to breakeven after reaching a specified profit to protect capital. Trailing Stop: Dynamically follows the price to squeeze the maximum profit out of the trend.

📊 How does it work? (Strategy Logic)

The algorithm scans the market for strong Engulfing candles that signal a shift in momentum.

STEP 1: Detection of a valid Engulfing pattern on the chart (e.g., M30).

Detection of a valid Engulfing pattern on the chart (e.g., M30). STEP 2: Trend check on a higher timeframe (H4) using a Moving Average.

Trend check on a higher timeframe (H4) using a Moving Average. STEP 3: Verification of market strength (ADX) – is the market in an optimal volatility zone?

Verification of market strength (ADX) – is the market in an optimal volatility zone? STEP 4: RSI confirmation – ensuring the market is not overbought/oversold.

RSI confirmation – ensuring the market is not overbought/oversold. STEP 5: Entry into the position only if ALL conditions are met and the spread is low.

⚙️ Key Parameters (Inputs)

Money Management:

Choose a fixed lot or dynamic risk percentage (e.g., 1% of equity per trade).

Filters (All can be enabled/disabled independently):

MA Filter: Period, Method (SMA/EMA/SMMA/LWMA), Timeframe

Period, Method (SMA/EMA/SMMA/LWMA), Timeframe ADX Filter: Period, Min/Max thresholds, Timeframe

Period, Min/Max thresholds, Timeframe RSI Filter: Period, Oversold/Overbought levels, Timeframe, 4 Sensitivity Modes (Off/Light/Medium/Strict)

Period, Oversold/Overbought levels, Timeframe, 4 Sensitivity Modes (Off/Light/Medium/Strict) Spread Filter: Maximum allowed spread in pips

Maximum allowed spread in pips Time Filter: Trading hours restriction (Start/End hour)

Multi-Timeframe:

You can independently set the timeframe for the signal and for each filter (e.g., Signal: M15, Trend: D1, ADX: H4, RSI: M30).

Protection:

Configurable SL, TP (in pips)

Trailing Stop: Start, Distance, Step (in pips)

Break Even: Activation level, Profit lock (in pips)

📈 Dashboard

The robot displays an elegant information panel on the chart, showing:

Current status of all filters (OK/OFF/WAIT)

Detected signals (Bullish/Bearish Engulfing)

Market trend direction

Real-time indicator values (MA, ADX, RSI)

Current spread status

Account balance and equity

Open positions and floating P/L

Closed trades statistics (Wins/Losses/Win Rate)

Total profit/loss summary

EA status (Ready/In Trade/Waiting)

💡 Recommendations

Currency Pairs: Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD).

Major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY) and Gold (XAUUSD). Timeframe: Recommended M30 or H1 (for signals) combined with H4 (for trend).

Recommended M30 or H1 (for signals) combined with H4 (for trend). Account: ECN/Raw Spread (low spread increases effectiveness).

ECN/Raw Spread (low spread increases effectiveness). Broker: Any MT5 broker with low spreads and fast execution.

Any MT5 broker with low spreads and fast execution. VPS: A VPS server is recommended for 24/5 operation.

⚡ Important: Min Candle Body Setting

When using lower timeframes (M1, M5, M15), remember to reduce the "Min Candle Body (pips)" parameter. Lower timeframes produce smaller candles, so the default value (3 pips) may filter out too many valid signals.

Recommended settings:

M1-M5: 1.0 - 1.5 pips

M15: 1.5 - 2.0 pips

M30: 2.0 - 3.0 pips (default)

H1: 3.0 - 5.0 pips

H4+: 5.0 - 10.0 pips

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account before using real funds.

👉 Download the demo version and test the effectiveness of Price Action combined with modern technology!