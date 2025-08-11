Euro Grid Sniper

🔗 For more details, performance records, and strategy breakdown, please visit:





### 💡 Overview





EuroGridSniper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA uses a dynamic grid-based trading strategy optimized for trending and ranging market conditions. It combines technical price levels with volatility filters to increase the probability of successful trades.





### ⚙️ Key Features





- ✅ Smart grid algorithm with controlled drawdown

- ✅ Adaptive entry logic based on trend conditions

- ✅ Built-in risk control and balance-based position sizing

- ✅ Compatible with all major Forex pairs, especially EUR-based instruments

- ✅ Fully automated with no manual intervention required

- ✅ Simple setup and minimal parameter tuning needed





### 💰 Minimum Capital & Lot Sizing





This EA includes automatic lot size adjustment based on your account balance. The recommended minimum capital is:





- $1,000 for **0.01 lots**

- $2,000 for **0.02 lots**

- $3,000 for **0.03 lots**

- ...

- and so on, increasing by 0.01 lots per additional $1,000 of equity





> ⚠️ Accounts with less than $1,000 are not recommended, as they may not handle grid expansion or drawdowns effectively.





### 🛠️ Recommended Settings





- **Account Type**: ECN or Raw Spread

- **Leverage**: 1:100 or higher

- **Pairs**: EURUSD

- **Timeframe**: M15

- **VPS**: Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation





### 📈 Ideal For





- Traders looking for low-risk grid strategies

- Users who prefer hands-free automated trading

- Investors with a long-term growth mindset





