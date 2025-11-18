Portfolio Aggregator

Portfolio Aggregator — One dashboard, total clarity across all your trading accounts.


Portfolio Aggregator unifies account data from multiple brokers and currencies into a single, transparent dashboard. It provides real‑time visibility into equity, margin, P&L, and risk metrics, helping traders maintain control and confidence across diversified strategies.

Features

  • Multi‑Currency Consolidation — Converts all values into a chosen base currency with live FX rates.

  • Portfolio Dashboard — Displays equity, balance, unrealized P&L, margin usage, and open positions.

  • Risk Metrics — Color‑coded indicators classify exposure levels as Safe, Warning, or Critical.

  • Broker Breakdown — Per‑account details with leverage, exposure, and position counts.

  • Adaptive Design — Auto‑adjusts to chart backgrounds; manual customization supported.

  • Flexible Configuration — 40+ parameters for layout, thresholds, and display preferences.

  • Demo Mode — Built‑in test data generator creates 3 sample broker a/c files for instant evaluation without PnL Calendar.

How It Works

Portfolio Aggregator is a companion indicator that reads CSV files exported by the PnL Calendar indicator. It parses broker data, performs currency conversion, and updates the dashboard at the configured refresh rate. All calculations are transparent, with fallback protection to ensure continuity.

Testing without PnL Calendar: Enable the input parameter "Create 3 dummy broker files for testing" option to generate 3 sample files with realistic multi‑currency data. This allows you to evaluate the indicator's functionality before connecting live broker feeds.

Requirements

  • PnL Calendar installed and configured on each broker terminal

  • CSV export enabled in PnL Calendar settings

  • Market data access for currency quotes

Note: Demo mode operates independently and does not require PnL Calendar.

Use Cases

  • Monitor multiple broker accounts from one panel

  • Aggregate mixed‑currency portfolios with accurate conversion

  • Track margin usage and exposure across strategies

  • Compare broker performance on a normalized currency basis

Resources & Support

Complete documentation available in the Portfolio Aggregator Information Guide.

Other Platform: MetaTrader 4

Support: Contact through MQL5 private messaging


Disclaimer

Portfolio Aggregator is a monitoring utility. It does not execute trades, offer brokerage services, or supply real accounts. Data accuracy depends on broker‑provided information received as inputs, and users are responsible for verifying critical information. The tool is provided for analytical purposes, not financial advice, and the developer is not liable for trading losses or data interpretation errors.

Altri dall’autore
Session Timer
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4.62 (13)
Utilità
A complete Session Timer that shows the current time, session information with remaining time, chart display of range (high-low) and open price, of current and previous sessions for major markets, and option to add an additional city. A friendly user interface with clickable icons, customizable panel location and format, selection of colors and text. It automatically handles the DST (daylight saving) settings. It also shows the GMT/UTC and server (broker) time. And includes a Candle timer option
FREE
PnL Calendar MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilità
PnL Calendar ... analyse to profit PnL Calendar transforms your trading history into a clear calendar view, helping you spot profitable days, monitor risk in real time, and unify accounts with the new Multi‑Broker data export feature. Core Features Calendar Panel: Profit breakdowns by day, week, month, and year Account Panel: Balance, equity, margin alerts, multi‑timeframe summaries, overnight gap adjustments Risk Dashboard: Leverage, drawdown, profit factor, consistency ratio, holding time, ri
Session Timer MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (5)
Utilità
A complete Session Timer that shows the current time, session information with remaining time, chart display of range (high-low) and open price, of current and previous sessions for major markets, and option to add an additional city. A friendly user interface with clickable icons, customizable panel location and format, selection of colors and text. It automatically handles the DST (daylight saving) settings. It also shows the GMT/UTC and server (broker) time. And includes a Candle timer option
FREE
Fibonacci Dimension
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4.6 (5)
Indicatori
'Fibonacci Dimension' indicator allows display of preset or user-defined multi-timeframe Fibonacci levels. It automatically takes the previous high and low for two user-defined timeframes and calculates their Fibonacci retracement levels. It also considers the retraced level to draw the expansions on every change of price. A complete visual dimension in multiple timeframes allows deriving profitable strategies for execution. Enhanced functionality to view and customize the default Fibonacci Rang
FREE
Fibonacci Dimension MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (4)
Indicatori
'Fibonacci Dimension' indicator allows display of preset or user-defined multi-timeframe Fibonacci levels. It automatically takes the previous high and low for two user-defined timeframes and calculates their Fibonacci retracement levels. It also considers the retraced level to draw the expansions on every change of price. A complete visual dimension in multiple timeframes allows deriving profitable strategies for execution. Enhanced functionality to view and customize the default Fibonacci Rang
FREE
Price Ray
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (7)
Utilità
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
FREE
Current Price
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (2)
Utilità
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
Price Ray MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
4 (2)
Utilità
Price Ray indicator is a utility that will improve the way you trade. Primarily, it shows the Bid, Ask or Last price as a line ray which beams till the current candle, last visible chart candle or extended to all candle bars. The enhanced features in this indicator provide information in an area where you focus most, right next to the current candle. You can select text to be shown above or below the Price ray. The indicator is fully customizable, allowing it to fit any strategy requirements. Th
FREE
Current Price MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
5 (1)
Utilità
A simple and useful Current Price Panel, which displays magnified current Bid, Ask prices and spread, movable anywhere on chart window using the mouse. Also provides an option to have as text at a static location showing bid or ask price along with spread, shown at any location on the chart. Allows display as pips or points along with spread highlighted in distinct color if it crosses the threshold point for the previous 100 ticks. Includes an option to show or hide the last digit (pipette) of t
FREE
Portfolio Aggregator MT4
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilità
Portfolio Aggregator — One dashboard, total clarity across all your trading accounts. Portfolio Aggregator unifies account data from multiple brokers and currencies into a single, transparent dashboard. It provides real‑time visibility into equity, margin, P&L, and risk metrics, helping traders maintain control and confidence across diversified strategies. Features Multi‑Currency Consolidation — Converts all values into a chosen base currency with live FX rates. Portfolio Dashboard — Displays e
FREE
PnL Calendar
Keni Chetankumar Gajanan -
Utilità
PnL Calendar ... analyse to profit PnL Calendar transforms your trading history into a clear calendar view, helping you spot profitable days, monitor risk in real time, and unify accounts with the new Multi‑Broker data export feature. Core Features Calendar Panel: Profit breakdowns by day, week, month, and year Account Panel: Balance, equity, margin alerts, multi‑timeframe summaries, overnight gap adjustments Risk Dashboard: Leverage, drawdown, profit factor, consistency ratio, holding time, ri
