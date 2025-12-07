Swing Trade Concept MT5
- Indicatori
- Burak Baltaci
- Versione: 2.0
- Attivazioni: 10
SWING TRADE CONCEPT
🎯 WHAT IS IT FOR?
An MT5 indicator designed for swing trading. It captures trend reversals using SuperTrend logic and displays TP points with automatic Fibonacci levels.
⚡ HOW DOES IT WORK?
1. Trend Tracking
Uses an ATR-based SuperTrend algorithm. It signals when the price trend breaks.
2. Signal Generation
Trend reverses upward → Green BUY box + arrow (below the candle)
Trend reverses downward → Red SELL box + arrow (above the candle)
3. Fibonacci Targets
Automatically draws 7 levels:
SL: Stop Loss
Entry: Entry point
TP 1-2-3-4: Take profit targets
CP: Close position
All levels are shown with dotted lines, with the price written next to them.
📊 WHAT DOES IT DO?
✅ Automatic Signals: BUY/SELL boxes and arrows
✅ Fibonacci Levels: Automatic calculation of TP1-TP4
✅ ATR-Based: Works consistently on all pairs (FOREX, Gold, Crypto)
✅ Clean Look: Grid closes automatically, leaves space on the right
✅ Zoom Friendly: Signal boxes remain fixed size
🔧 HOW TO USE?
Green BUY → Open a long position, follow TP levels
Red SELL → Open a short position, follow TP levels
Place a stop loss at the SL level
Take profits gradually at TP levels
Settings:
ATR Period: 14 (default)
ATR Multiplier: 12.0 (default)
Fibonacci Lookback: 100 candles
No need to change other settings from default
💡 TIP
Works best on M15 and higher timeframes
Strong in trending markets, use with caution in ranges
Always practice risk management
Test it on a demo account, start with small lots in live trading