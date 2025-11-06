Smoothed Supertrend
- Marco Scherer
- Version: 1.0
📊 Smoothed Supertrend Indicator for MT5
The Next Evolution of the Popular Supertrend Indicator!
🎯 What Makes This Indicator Special?
The Smoothed Supertrend combines the proven reliability of the classic Supertrend indicator with an intelligent smoothing function that drastically reduces false signals and delivers clearer trading signals.
✨ Key Features:
🔹 Double Smoothing for More Precise Signals
- Uses a Moving Average (MA) for price smoothing
- Reduces market noise and false trend reversals
- Multiple MA methods available (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)
🔹 Crystal-Clear Visual Display
- Blue Line = Buy trend (Bullish)
- Red Line = Sell trend (Bearish)
- Automatic trend change detection
- No confusing arrows or overlays
🔹 Fully Customizable
- ATR period freely adjustable (Default: 10)
- ATR multiplier variable (Default: 3.0)
- Smoothing period configurable (Default: 5)
- Colors customizable to your preference
🔹 "Step Logic" for Stable Trends
- Prevents unnecessary whipsaws
- Lines only rise/fall in trend direction
- Non-repainting signals
💡 Perfect For:
✅ Trend-Following Strategies
✅ Swing Trading
✅ Day Trading on all timeframes
✅ All Markets (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto)
✅ Combinations with other indicators
📈 How to Use the Indicator:
Buy Signal:
- Price closes above the red line → Switch to blue line
- Entry on pullback to the blue line
- Stop-loss below the blue line
Sell Signal:
- Price closes below the blue line → Switch to red line
- Entry on pullback to the red line
- Stop-loss above the red line