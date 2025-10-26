PropGuardian — EA for prop-firm challenges

A purpose-built MQL5 Expert Advisor focused on passing funded-account challenges by combining automated trade management, dynamic equity allocation and strict drawdown control. Highly configurable risk/data points so you can tailor behavior to specific prop-firm rules. This is a tool to help you trade smarter — not a guarantee of a funded account.

PropGuardian is an MQL5 Expert Advisor engineered with one goal in mind: give traders programmatic control and guardrails tuned for the typical funded-account / prop-challenge environment. It doesn’t promise wins — it helps you manage risk, preserve equity, and present consistent behaviour that many prop firms look for.

Key capabilities:

Equity-aware position sizing — position size is calculated from live account equity (or balance) and supports fixed-fraction, fixed-lot, and volatility-adjusted sizing (ATR-based). Auto-recalculation every tick or every specified interval.

Customizable drawdown controls — set intraday, trailing, and total drawdown limits. When a configured drawdown threshold is reached the EA can: stop opening new trades, close all open trades, reduce risk percentage, or switch to a strict micro-size mode.

Challenge-mode profiles — save/load profiles that match common prop-firm rule-sets (max daily loss, max drawdown, minimum trading days, profit target). Quickly toggle between profiles when testing different challenges.

Trade filters and trade management — configurable entry filters (time-of-day, weekday, spread/latency thresholds), optional confirmation by indicator (user-selectable), flexible TP/SL and dynamic scaling (pyramiding rules, breakeven moves, partial take-profits).

Equity-protection automation — auto-pause trading after a sequence of losing trades, resume only after equity recovery or after a manual reset. Supports automatic session shutdown (e.g., end-of-day safe-close).

Comprehensive telemetry / logging — detailed per-trade annotations and optional external CSV logging: equity at entry, max adverse excursion (MAE), max favorable excursion (MFE), drawdown at trade close, reason codes for auto-stops. Ideal for audit and post-challenge reporting.

Risk-acceptance controls — hard stops at code level to prevent inputs that would create unacceptable risk (e.g., settings that would risk > X% of equity per trade).

Backtest & forward-test friendly — built-in toggles to simulate slippage, commission scenarios, and typical prop-firm latency restrictions for more realistic testing.

Safe defaults + advanced mode — ships with conservative default settings for challenge-taking; switch to advanced mode to expose full parameter set for power users.

Notifications & alerts — push notifications, email, and terminal alerts for key events (drawdown hit, profile switched, trading paused/resumed).

Prop firms evaluate consistent, low-drawdown performance and rule compliance. PropGuardian is designed to automate compliance (drawdown caps, daily loss enforcement) and to produce auditable logs that show consistent risk-management — both things that support challenge passes when paired with a solid strategy.

Rapid profile switching makes it easy to adopt the exact ruleset of many popular prop firms without re-coding or manual reconfiguration.

Risk mode: Fixed lot / % equity / ATR volatility sizing

Risk per trade: 0.1% — 5% (configurable)

Max daily loss (absolute $ / %): user-defined

Total challenge drawdown cap (absolute / %): user-defined

Auto-pause after N losing trades in a row: enabled/disabled + N

Max open trades & max exposure per symbol: numeric inputs

Pyramiding rules: allowed / not allowed / max levels

Telemetry: enable CSV logging, log frequency, custom fields

Profile matching — configure a profile that exactly mirrors the prop firm’s rules (daily loss, max drawdown, allowed instruments, trading hours). Backtest with realistic costs — include spreads, commission and slippage approximations the firm enforces. Forward-test on demo — run the EA in forward/demo mode using the profile for several weeks to collect telemetry. Use conservative defaults for the live challenge — reduce risk per trade and enable stricter drawdown limits. Keep audit logs — use the CSV/annotations for any review or submission the prop firm may require.

No guarantee of funding. This EA is a risk-management and automation tool — it cannot guarantee that you will pass any specific prop-firm challenge or be approved for funding. Market conditions, broker behaviour, latency, and your chosen strategy all materially affect outcomes.

You still need a robust strategy. PropGuardian manages risk and enforces rules; it is not a black-box “guaranteed winner.” Combine it with well-tested entry logic and sound trade ideas.

Broker / environment dependency. Behavior may vary across brokers (execution speed, slippage, hedging vs netting accounts, lot size constraints). Test thoroughly with your broker or the prop firm’s recommended broker/demo environment.

Past performance not indicative of future results. Backtests/simulations are helpful but not definitive.

Use prudently. Misconfiguration (e.g., setting unreasonable risk-per-trade) can still result in large losses. The EA includes hard-coded safety checks but you must use sensible inputs.

Why this helps with prop challengesExample configurable parameters (high level)Recommended workflow / best practicesLimitations & important disclaimersShort legal-style disclaimer

