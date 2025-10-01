PropFirmEA
- Experts
- Onofrio Lofu
- Versione: 2.1
- Attivazioni: 5
PropFirmEA – Advanced Monthly Trading Expert Advisor Optimized for Prop Firms & Low Drawdown Accounts
Description:
PropFirmEA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, built around a proprietary monthly strategy and specifically optimized for Prop Firm Challenges thanks to its extremely low drawdown and strict risk control mechanisms.
Unlike conventional grid or martingale systems, it features a controlled position scaling logic, dynamic breakeven and take profit management, and multi-layered protection systems, making it suitable both for funded account programs and small personal accounts starting from 500€.
✅ Key Features
-
Prop Firm Friendly Architecture: Designed to meet FTMO, MyForexFunds, The Funded Trader and other challenge rules thanks to low DD, equity protection, and trade frequency control.
-
Protected Auto-Trading System: Includes copyright validation, anti-tampering layers, and real-time code integrity monitoring.
-
Monthly Adaptive Strategy: Generates signals based on customizable monthly logic (“Monthly Word” and “Monthly By/Office”) combined with SMA confirmation filters.
-
Controlled Martingale Engine: Smart position scaling using Lot_Multiplier with max trades per day limit to avoid exponential risk exposure.
-
Dynamic Breakeven & Profit Locking: Automatically updates take profit on all open trades to secure gains and protect equity.
-
Advanced Risk Management: Integrated Equity Stop with percentage-based floor and pre-trade risk validation.
-
Time & News Restrictions: Fully customizable trading session hours and day filters (e.g. Thursday & Friday control).
-
Minimum Deposit Ready: Works with small accounts starting from 500€, with an adjustable Minimum_Deposit parameter.
-
Traffic Test Simulation Engine: Parallel thread simulation to optimize execution without affecting live trading performance.
-
Full Position Lifecycle Management: Auto-closes all trades upon reaching target, opens new ones only under controlled risk conditions.
🎯 Ideal For
-
Traders aiming to pass Prop Firm challenges safely
-
Professional Algo Traders who prefer steady growth over high-risk spikes
-
Investors looking for hands-free, low-dd automated trading
📌 Requirements
-
MetaTrader 4
-
Recommended Minimum Deposit: 500–1000 EUR
-
Default Trading Symbol: EURUSD (customizable)
-
Current Version: 2.1