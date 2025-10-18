RenkobrickEA
- Experts
- Ricky Zoltan Beznec
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
📊 What is Renko EA?
The Renko Brick EA is an advanced automated trading system that creates real-time Renko charts directly on your standard MT5 charts. It eliminates time-based noise and focuses purely on price movement, trading only when a specified number of consecutive bricks form in the same direction.
Renko Brick Visualization
Green Bricks = Bullish Movement | Red Bricks = Bearish Movement
Each brick is equal size (no wicks or tails) - Pure price action!
✨ Key Features
🎯 Brick-Based Entry
Trade after X consecutive bricks form in the same direction
🛡️ Smart Risk Management
Auto lot sizing by % risk or fixed lot size
📈 Break Even
Automatically lock in profits after specified bricks
🎢 Trailing Stop
Follow price with brick-based trailing stops
📡 Spread Filter
Avoid trading during high spread conditions
⏰ Time Filter
Trade only during your preferred hours
🏖️ Friday Close
Auto-close positions before weekend gaps
🎨 Visual Bricks
Real-time Renko bricks drawn on your chart
🚀 Installation Guide
Download and Save
Save RenkoChartEA.mq5 to your MT5 MQL5/Experts folder
Optimize Chart Display
Right-click on chart → Properties (F8)
Change the following colors for better viewing:
- Background: White
- Foreground: Black
- Grid: Light Gray (optional)
- Bar Up: White (to hide candles)
- Bar Down: White (to hide candles)
- Bull Candle: White
- Bear Candle: White
Configure Settings
Set your parameters in the EA properties window:
|Parameter
|Description
|Example
|BrickSize
|Size of each brick in points
|10 (for forex)
|BricksInRow
|Consecutive bricks to trigger trade
|3
|StopLossBricks
|Stop loss distance in bricks
|3
|TakeProfitBricks
|Take profit distance in bricks
|5
⚙️ Recommended Settings
🔰 Conservative (Low Risk)
|BrickSize
|10-15 points
|BricksInRow
|4-5
|RiskPercent
|0.5-1%
⚡ Moderate (Balanced)
|BrickSize
|10 points
|BricksInRow
|3
|RiskPercent
|1-2%
🚀 Aggressive (High Frequency)
|BrickSize
|5-8 points
|BricksInRow
|2
|RiskPercent
|2-3%
🎨 Chart Color Setup Guide
Open Chart Properties
Right-click on chart → Properties or press F8
Colors Tab
Click the "Colors" tab at the top
Set White Background
Find "Background" → Set to White
Find "Foreground" → Set to Black
Hide Candlesticks (Optional)
To see only Renko bricks, set all candle colors to white:
- Bar Up → White
- Bar Down → White
- Bull Candle → White
- Bear Candle → White
Apply and OK
Click "OK" to save your changes
📖 How the EA Trades
Trading Logic Flow
1️⃣ Price moves → EA calculates if new brick forms
2️⃣ Green brick forms → Counter increases (+1)
3️⃣ 3 consecutive green bricks → 🟢 BUY SIGNAL
4️⃣ EA checks filters (spread, time, etc.)
5️⃣ Opens BUY position with SL/TP
6️⃣ Manages trade (Break Even, Trailing Stop)
7️⃣ Red brick forms → Counter RESETS to 0
8️⃣ 3 consecutive red bricks → 🔴 SELL SIGNAL
❓ FAQ
Q: What timeframe should I use?
A: Any timeframe works (M1, M5, H1, etc.). The EA creates Renko bricks based on price movement, not time. Lower timeframes update more frequently.
Q: Can I run multiple EAs on different charts?
A: Yes! Use different Magic Numbers for each chart to keep trades separate.
Q: What's the difference between LotSize and RiskPercent?
A: Set LotSize > 0 for fixed lots (e.g., 0.01). Set LotSize = 0 to use RiskPercent for automatic position sizing based on your account balance.
Q: Why aren't my trades opening?
A: Check: 1) AutoTrading is enabled, 2) Spread isn't too high, 3) You're within trading hours (if time filter enabled), 4) You have enough consecutive bricks.
Q: Can I use this on indices/stocks/crypto?
A: Yes! Just adjust the BrickSize parameter appropriately for your instrument (larger for indices, smaller for forex).
🎯 Start Trading with Renko EA Today!
Professional-grade automated trading at your fingertips
⚠️ Trading involves risk. Always test on demo account first. Past performance does not guarantee future results.