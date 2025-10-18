RenkobrickEA

📊 What is Renko EA?

The Renko Brick EA is an advanced automated trading system that creates real-time Renko charts directly on your standard MT5 charts. It eliminates time-based noise and focuses purely on price movement, trading only when a specified number of consecutive bricks form in the same direction.

Renko Brick Visualization

▲ ▲ ▲ 📈 BUY ▼ ▼ ▼ 📉 SELL

Green Bricks = Bullish Movement | Red Bricks = Bearish Movement

Each brick is equal size (no wicks or tails) - Pure price action!

✨ Key Features

🎯 Brick-Based Entry Trade after X consecutive bricks form in the same direction 🛡️ Smart Risk Management Auto lot sizing by % risk or fixed lot size 📈 Break Even Automatically lock in profits after specified bricks 🎢 Trailing Stop Follow price with brick-based trailing stops 📡 Spread Filter Avoid trading during high spread conditions ⏰ Time Filter Trade only during your preferred hours 🏖️ Friday Close Auto-close positions before weekend gaps 🎨 Visual Bricks Real-time Renko bricks drawn on your chart

🚀 Installation Guide

Download and Save Save RenkoChartEA.mq5 to your MT5 MQL5/Experts folder



Optimize Chart Display Right-click on chart → Properties (F8) Change the following colors for better viewing: Background: White

White Foreground: Black

Black Grid: Light Gray (optional)

Light Gray (optional) Bar Up: White (to hide candles)

White (to hide candles) Bar Down: White (to hide candles)

White (to hide candles) Bull Candle: White

White Bear Candle: White

Configure Settings

Set your parameters in the EA properties window:

Parameter Description Example BrickSize Size of each brick in points 10 (for forex) BricksInRow Consecutive bricks to trigger trade 3 StopLossBricks Stop loss distance in bricks 3 TakeProfitBricks Take profit distance in bricks 5

⚙️ Recommended Settings

🔰 Conservative (Low Risk)

BrickSize 10-15 points BricksInRow 4-5 RiskPercent 0.5-1%

⚡ Moderate (Balanced)

BrickSize 10 points BricksInRow 3 RiskPercent 1-2%

🚀 Aggressive (High Frequency)

BrickSize 5-8 points BricksInRow 2 RiskPercent 2-3%

🎨 Chart Color Setup Guide ⚠️ Important: Change your chart colors to white background so the green (BUY) and red (SELL) Renko bricks are clearly visible! Open Chart Properties Right-click on chart → Properties or press F8 Colors Tab Click the "Colors" tab at the top Set White Background Find "Background" → Set to White Find "Foreground" → Set to Black Hide Candlesticks (Optional) To see only Renko bricks, set all candle colors to white: Bar Up → White

Bar Down → White

Bull Candle → White

Bear Candle → White Apply and OK Click "OK" to save your changes

📖 How the EA Trades Trading Logic Flow 1️⃣ Price moves → EA calculates if new brick forms 2️⃣ Green brick forms → Counter increases (+1) 3️⃣ 3 consecutive green bricks → 🟢 BUY SIGNAL 4️⃣ EA checks filters (spread, time, etc.) 5️⃣ Opens BUY position with SL/TP 6️⃣ Manages trade (Break Even, Trailing Stop) 7️⃣ Red brick forms → Counter RESETS to 0 8️⃣ 3 consecutive red bricks → 🔴 SELL SIGNAL

❓ FAQ Q: What timeframe should I use? A: Any timeframe works (M1, M5, H1, etc.). The EA creates Renko bricks based on price movement, not time. Lower timeframes update more frequently. Q: Can I run multiple EAs on different charts? A: Yes! Use different Magic Numbers for each chart to keep trades separate. Q: What's the difference between LotSize and RiskPercent? A: Set LotSize > 0 for fixed lots (e.g., 0.01). Set LotSize = 0 to use RiskPercent for automatic position sizing based on your account balance. Q: Why aren't my trades opening? A: Check: 1) AutoTrading is enabled, 2) Spread isn't too high, 3) You're within trading hours (if time filter enabled), 4) You have enough consecutive bricks. Q: Can I use this on indices/stocks/crypto? A: Yes! Just adjust the BrickSize parameter appropriately for your instrument (larger for indices, smaller for forex).