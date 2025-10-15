Macro Kill Boxer
- Indicatori
- Sinan Durkan
- Versione: 1.0
What is Macro Kill Boxer?
Macro Kill Boxer is a technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader platform. It visualizes market movements during specific time intervals (e.g., Asia, London Open/Close, New York AM/PM) by drawing colored boxes on the chart. Each box represents the high and low price levels within the defined time period, often associated with macroeconomic events or high-volatility sessions.
What Does It Do?
-
Time-Based Analysis: Displays price movements as boxes for 58 customizable time intervals (e.g., Macro 1-51, Asia, CBDR, NY AM, etc.).
-
Market Dynamics Insight: Highlights key market sessions (e.g., London Open, New York Lunch) and macroeconomic event periods to help traders identify volatility zones.
-
Historical Visualization: Offers the option to display past session boxes for analyzing previous price movements.
-
Flexible Customization: Allows users to adjust time intervals, colors, and box widths to suit their trading needs.
What Does It Show?
-
Time Intervals: Marks the start and end times of each session (e.g., 09:00-12:00 London Open) with boxes on the chart.
-
Price Levels: Displays the highest and lowest prices within the specified time range as a box.
-
Labels: Optionally shows labels for each box, indicating the start/end times or session name.
-
Market Sessions: Visualizes major market sessions like Asia, London, New York, and user-defined macro intervals.
Advantages
-
User-Friendly Interface: Offers customizable options like enabling/disabling sessions, adjusting time zone offsets, and showing past boxes.
-
Time Zone Flexibility: Supports time zone offsets (TimeZoneOffset) for compatibility with traders in different geographic regions.
-
Visual Clarity: Color-coded boxes and labels make it easy to understand market movements at a glance.
-
Performance Optimization: Redraws boxes only when a new bar forms or the timeframe changes, preserving platform performance.
-
Versatility: Useful for both short-term (scalping) and long-term traders, as it highlights price behavior during key time periods.
Use Cases
-
Intraday Trading: Scalpers and day traders can use it to capture rapid price movements during volatile sessions (e.g., London Open).
-
Macroeconomic Analysis: Ideal for identifying time periods associated with macroeconomic events (e.g., economic data releases).
-
Strategy Development: Helps traders understand how prices behave during specific time intervals, aiding in strategy creation.
Features
-
58 Defined Sessions: Includes 51 user-defined macro sessions and 7 major market sessions (Asia, CBDR, NY AM, NY Lunch, NY PM, London Open, London Close).
-
Customizable Parameters: Enable/disable sessions, choose colors, adjust box width, and toggle label visibility.
-
Historical Data: Draws boxes for past days (limited by MaxDaysToDraw).
-
Time Zone Support: Allows users to adjust for their local time zone.
Installation and Usage
-
Install the indicator on the MetaTrader platform.
-
Enable or disable desired sessions in the indicator settings.
-
Set the time zone offset (TimeZoneOffset) to match your local time.
-
Use ShowLabels and ShowPastBoxes options to display session boxes and labels on the chart.