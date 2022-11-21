The Hurricane Forex Cave indicator

The Hurricane Cave Indicator shows different trade areas based on price action. It looks in the past and works out patterns that can enforce support and resistance as targets.

When price breaks out of a trade area you can target just inside the next trade area. If you can't see the target just go to a slower time frame, it means the price hasn't been there for a long time.

The Hurricane Cave Indicator is designed to be an add on to The Hurricane Forex Indicator also available in the Meta Trader store.

It will work as a separate indicator and shows you levels for trade targets. You can use it stand alone or with the Hurricane Forex Indicator

Full details on the screenshots tab.

Please join our free trading room and check out the website and other products.

Now FREE!

